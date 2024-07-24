Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architectural Photographers
  3. Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Discover the Eco-District of Clichy-Batignolles in Paris, Through the Lens of Paul Clemence

Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Discover the Eco-District of Clichy-Batignolles in Paris, Through the Lens of Paul Clemence

Save

With the 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony fast approaching, Paris has captured global attention. In addition to the venues being prepared for the Olympics, the city offers a wide range of architectural projects that showcase its efforts to improve the urban environment and promote a greener and more inclusive city. Among these, the new Clichy Batignolles Eco-District in the 17th arrondissement of Paris is a 54-hectare development that set out to transform the former SNCF rail yard into a new neighborhood. The initiative features contributions from internationally recognized architects including MAD Architects, Architect Périphériques, and RPBW, among others. Read on to discover the urban development through the lens of architecture photographer Paul Clemence.

Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Discover the Eco-District of Clichy-Batignolles in Paris, Through the Lens of Paul Clemence - Image 2 of 50Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Discover the Eco-District of Clichy-Batignolles in Paris, Through the Lens of Paul Clemence - Image 3 of 50Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Discover the Eco-District of Clichy-Batignolles in Paris, Through the Lens of Paul Clemence - Image 4 of 50Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Discover the Eco-District of Clichy-Batignolles in Paris, Through the Lens of Paul Clemence - Image 5 of 50Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Discover the Eco-District of Clichy-Batignolles in Paris, Through the Lens of Paul Clemence - More Images+ 45

Save this picture!
Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Discover the Eco-District of Clichy-Batignolles in Paris, Through the Lens of Paul Clemence - Image 4 of 50
UNIC by MAD+Biecher Architectes. Image © Paul Clemence

Coordinated by architect and urban planner François Grether, in collaboration with Jacqueline Osty, and OGI engineering, the mixed area is centered around an expansive green space in the form of the Martin Luther King Park, one of the largest ones in the city. The 10-hectare park designed by landscape architect Jacqueline Osty improves the quality of life in the district, while also improving urban connectivity with ample connections to the existing street network.

Save this picture!
Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Discover the Eco-District of Clichy-Batignolles in Paris, Through the Lens of Paul Clemence - Image 16 of 50
Martin Luther King Park – landscape design by Jacqueline Osty. Image © Paul Clemence
Save this picture!
Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Discover the Eco-District of Clichy-Batignolles in Paris, Through the Lens of Paul Clemence - Image 30 of 50
Marin + Trottin + Jumeau by PERIPHERIQUES ARCHITECTES. Image © Paul Clemence

A key goal of the development is the creation of a dense urban fabric within the formerly restrictive zone, bridging areas that were once separated by the railway. This way, the area is transformed into a cohesive link between surrounding neighborhoods. The district will host 7,500 residents and an estimated number of 12,700 jobs, with amenities and commercial activities integrated throughout.

Related Article

Chatillon Architectes Renovates 1970s Sporting Venue in Paris Ahead of Olympics

The Paris Courthouse, a 160-meter-high Renzo Piano Building Workshop, anchors the northern sector, enhancing connectivity by mitigating the ring road barrier. Additionally, other national facilities such as the Cité du Théâtre are planned for the area.

Save this picture!
Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Discover the Eco-District of Clichy-Batignolles in Paris, Through the Lens of Paul Clemence - Image 5 of 50
Tribunal de Paris by RPBW. Image © Paul Clemence
Save this picture!
Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Discover the Eco-District of Clichy-Batignolles in Paris, Through the Lens of Paul Clemence - Image 22 of 50
Martin Luther King Park – landscape design by Jacqueline Osty. Image © Paul Clemence

Clichy-Batignolles aims for carbon neutrality, employing energy-efficient buildings, extensive photovoltaic panels, and a geothermal heating network. The district's green spaces, including 26,000 sqm of green roofs and 6,500 sqm inside housing blocks, enhance biodiversity and manage rainwater naturally. Public transport, reduced car dependency, and soft mobility solutions improve air quality and ease movement within the district. Innovative features like vacuum waste collection further minimize environmental impact. This ambition for sustainability is also reflected in its vying for the EcoQuartier label from the French Ministry of Sustainable Development.

Save this picture!
Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Discover the Eco-District of Clichy-Batignolles in Paris, Through the Lens of Paul Clemence - Image 21 of 50
Martin Luther King Park – landscape design by Jacqueline Osty. Image © Paul Clemence
Save this picture!
Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Discover the Eco-District of Clichy-Batignolles in Paris, Through the Lens of Paul Clemence - Image 25 of 50
REZO by Anne Demians. Image © Paul Clemence
Save this picture!
Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Discover the Eco-District of Clichy-Batignolles in Paris, Through the Lens of Paul Clemence - Image 6 of 50
Martin Luther King Park – landscape design by Jacqueline Osty. Image © Paul Clemence
Save this picture!
Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Discover the Eco-District of Clichy-Batignolles in Paris, Through the Lens of Paul Clemence - Image 39 of 50
Tribunal de Paris by RPBW. Image © Paul Clemence
Save this picture!
Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Discover the Eco-District of Clichy-Batignolles in Paris, Through the Lens of Paul Clemence - Image 27 of 50
UNIC by MAD+Biecher Architectes. Image © Paul Clemence
Save this picture!
Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Discover the Eco-District of Clichy-Batignolles in Paris, Through the Lens of Paul Clemence - Image 38 of 50
Plot o4a / Viguier et Associés + Agence Search. Image © Paul Clemence
Save this picture!
Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Discover the Eco-District of Clichy-Batignolles in Paris, Through the Lens of Paul Clemence - Image 2 of 50
145 Housing Units + FAM + PMI / Avenier Cornejo Architectes + Gausa Raveau Actarquitectura. Image © Paul Clemence
Save this picture!
Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Discover the Eco-District of Clichy-Batignolles in Paris, Through the Lens of Paul Clemence - Image 10 of 50
Origami XXL by FRESH Architectures & ITAR architectures. Image © Paul Clemence

Architectural photo series such as this provide architects with an opportunity to explore an architectural ensemble through different points of view, exploring spatial dimensions, the interplay of light and structure, and design elements. Photographer Paul Clemence has recently shared a photographic collection exploring Peter Zumthor’s Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), currently under construction, offering a peek into the building process of this long-awaited project. The photographer has also recently explored Oscar Niemeyer's Itamaraty Palace in Brazil, and the architecture of the Aluminaire House in Palm Spring, designed by Albert Frey and Lawrence Kocher and currently undergoing a renovation process.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Maria-Cristina Florian
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Discover the Eco-District of Clichy-Batignolles in Paris, Through the Lens of Paul Clemence" 24 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019244/ahead-of-the-paris-olympics-discover-the-eco-district-of-clichy-batignolles-in-paris-through-the-lens-of-paul-clemence> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags