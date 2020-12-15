Oscar Niemeyer's Itamaraty Palace Captured by Paul Clemence

In celebration of Oscar Niemeyer's birthday, on December 15, and to honor the work of one of the greatest modernists of the 20th century, American-Brazilian photo-artist Paul Clemence has released images of the architect’s iconic Itamaraty Palace. Housing Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Headquarters, the structure is also known as the Palace of the Arches.

+ 26

Located in Brasília, on Three Powers Plaza, the Itamaraty Palace is a monumental architecture of arches. Inaugurated on April 21, 1970, the Oscar Niemeyer-designed building is unique in its position. In fact, the rectangular building looks as if it is floating on the surface of the water basin from certain angles. A masterpiece of contemporary architecture, the concrete architecture takes on spans of 30 meters, a monumental spiral staircase, a landscape designed by Roberto Burle Marx, and marble walls by Athos Bulcão. The building also houses works by Brazilian and foreign artists.

Captured recently by Paul Clemence, the images highlight, in the artist’s words, “the many complexities of this project, from the elaborate and expansive spaces to the concrete textures and his collaborations with artist Athos Bulcão and Burle Marx”.

Related Article Spotlight: Oscar Niemeyer

For the mastermind behind Brasilia, the only city in the world built in the 20th century to be awarded the status of Historical and Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO, and the author of more than five hundred works around the world, “architecture is invention”. In fact, in an exclusive interview with ArchDaily, before his death in 2012, Niemeyer described his process as “always searching for beautiful, expressive, different and surprising solutions.” Discover ArchDaily’s full collection of Oscar Niemeyer’s work and check below the photo essay by Paul Clemence.