Paris Architecture City Guide: 20 Innovative and Iconic Projects to Explore During the 2024 Olympics

In 1900, Paris hosted its first Olympic games. It had been the second city to host them after the first Olympics in Athens. It was also the year of the Exposition Universelle, where the city would again showcase how it remade itself anew in less than 30 years. To this day, Paris remains a hub for all sorts of architectural innovation and development through bold designs that affect how people live and new materials and techniques. It fascinatingly juxtaposes grandeur and monumentalism with its predominately baroque, “second empire,” and art nouveau works; while also pushing for designs that strive for social living reforms such as in Le Corbusier’s experimental works or Lacaton & Vassal’s considerate interventions.

It’s this openness to the world that attracts not only millions of visitors a year but also innovators and architects who have set up shop in Paris and made it their second home. Once again, the city reworks itself as mass construction, renovation, and restoration sites culminate all over the city to host international athletes at the 2024 Olympics.

While we’ve already considered some of Paris’s renowned modernist and brutalist buildings, we've listed 20 iconic Cultural, Commercial, and large Office projects worth visiting this summer.

La Bourse de Commerce / Tadao Ando Architect & Associates + NeM Architectes + Pierre-Antoine Gatier

La Samaritaine / SANAA + LAGNEAU Architectes + Francois Brugel Architectes Associes + SRA Architectes

Palais de Tokyo Expansion / Lacaton & Vassal

Le Monde Group Headquarters / Snøhetta

La Seine Musicale / Shigeru Ban Architects

The Giacometti Institute Museum / Pascal Grasso Architectures

Philharmonie de Paris / Jean Nouvel

Fondation Louis Vuitton / Gehry Partners

Pathé Foundation / Renzo Piano Building Workshop

Docks de Paris / Jakob + MacFarlane

Musee du Quai Branly / Ateliers Jean Nouvel

Le Grand Louvre / I.M. Pei

Gymnasium Jules La Doumègue / Jean Peccoux

French Communist Party Headquarters / Oscar Niemeyer

Bibliothèque Nationale de France / Dominique Perrault

Centre Georges Pompidou / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Richard Rogers

Galeries Lafayette Haussmann / Georges Chedanne and Ferdinand Chanut

Musée d'Orsay / Victor Laloux, Lucien Magne and Émile Bénard

Eiffel Tower / Gustave Eiffel

Palais Royal / Jules Hardouin-Mansart

