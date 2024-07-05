Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture City Guide
  3. Paris Architecture City Guide: 20 Innovative and Iconic Projects to Explore During the 2024 Olympics

Paris Architecture City Guide: 20 Innovative and Iconic Projects to Explore During the 2024 Olympics

Save

In 1900, Paris hosted its first Olympic games. It had been the second city to host them after the first Olympics in Athens. It was also the year of the Exposition Universelle, where the city would again showcase how it remade itself anew in less than 30 years. To this day, Paris remains a hub for all sorts of architectural innovation and development through bold designs that affect how people live and new materials and techniques. It fascinatingly juxtaposes grandeur and monumentalism with its predominately baroque, “second empire,” and art nouveau works; while also pushing for designs that strive for social living reforms such as in Le Corbusier’s experimental works or Lacaton & Vassal’s considerate interventions.

It’s this openness to the world that attracts not only millions of visitors a year but also innovators and architects who have set up shop in Paris and made it their second home. Once again, the city reworks itself as mass construction, renovation, and restoration sites culminate all over the city to host international athletes at the 2024 Olympics.

Paris Architecture City Guide: 20 Innovative and Iconic Projects to Explore During the 2024 Olympics - Image 2 of 27Paris Architecture City Guide: 20 Innovative and Iconic Projects to Explore During the 2024 Olympics - Image 3 of 27Paris Architecture City Guide: 20 Innovative and Iconic Projects to Explore During the 2024 Olympics - Image 15 of 27Paris Architecture City Guide: 20 Innovative and Iconic Projects to Explore During the 2024 Olympics - Image 6 of 27Paris Architecture City Guide: 20 Innovative and Iconic Projects to Explore During the 2024 Olympics - More Images+ 22

While we’ve already considered some of Paris’s renowned modernist and brutalist buildings, we've listed 20 iconic Cultural, Commercial, and large Office projects worth visiting this summer.

Save this picture!
Paris Architecture City Guide: 20 Innovative and Iconic Projects to Explore During the 2024 Olympics - Image 27 of 27
© givaga/ via Shutterstock

La Bourse de Commerce / Tadao Ando Architect & Associates + NeM Architectes + Pierre-Antoine Gatier

Save this picture!
Paris Architecture City Guide: 20 Innovative and Iconic Projects to Explore During the 2024 Olympics - Image 3 of 27
Courtesy of Tadao Ando Architect & Associates, Niney et Marca Architectes

La Samaritaine / SANAA + LAGNEAU Architectes + Francois Brugel Architectes Associes + SRA Architectes

Save this picture!
Paris Architecture City Guide: 20 Innovative and Iconic Projects to Explore During the 2024 Olympics - Image 4 of 27
© Jared Chulski

Palais de Tokyo Expansion / Lacaton & Vassal

Save this picture!
Paris Architecture City Guide: 20 Innovative and Iconic Projects to Explore During the 2024 Olympics - Image 11 of 27
© 11h45

Le Monde Group Headquarters / Snøhetta

Save this picture!
Paris Architecture City Guide: 20 Innovative and Iconic Projects to Explore During the 2024 Olympics - Image 6 of 27
© MARWAN HARMOUCHE

La Seine Musicale / Shigeru Ban Architects

Save this picture!
Paris Architecture City Guide: 20 Innovative and Iconic Projects to Explore During the 2024 Olympics - Image 12 of 27
Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects

The Giacometti Institute Museum / Pascal Grasso Architectures

Save this picture!
Paris Architecture City Guide: 20 Innovative and Iconic Projects to Explore During the 2024 Olympics - Image 14 of 27
© Patrick Tourneboeuf

Philharmonie de Paris / Jean Nouvel

Save this picture!
Paris Architecture City Guide: 20 Innovative and Iconic Projects to Explore During the 2024 Olympics - Image 8 of 27
via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Fondation Louis Vuitton / Gehry Partners

Save this picture!
Paris Architecture City Guide: 20 Innovative and Iconic Projects to Explore During the 2024 Olympics - Image 9 of 27
© Fondation Louis

Pathé Foundation / Renzo Piano Building Workshop

Save this picture!
Paris Architecture City Guide: 20 Innovative and Iconic Projects to Explore During the 2024 Olympics - Image 7 of 27
© Michel Denancé

Docks de Paris / Jakob + MacFarlane

Save this picture!
Paris Architecture City Guide: 20 Innovative and Iconic Projects to Explore During the 2024 Olympics - Image 10 of 27
© Fred Romero licensed under CC BY 2.0

Musee du Quai Branly / Ateliers Jean Nouvel

Save this picture!
Paris Architecture City Guide: 20 Innovative and Iconic Projects to Explore During the 2024 Olympics - Image 13 of 27
© Clément Guillaume

Le Grand Louvre / I.M. Pei

Save this picture!
Paris Architecture City Guide: 20 Innovative and Iconic Projects to Explore During the 2024 Olympics - Image 18 of 27
© Flickr user- Rory Hyde (CC BY-NC-SA)

Gymnasium Jules La Doumègue / Jean Peccoux

Save this picture!
Paris Architecture City Guide: 20 Innovative and Iconic Projects to Explore During the 2024 Olympics - Image 17 of 27
© Nigel Green / Photolanguage

French Communist Party Headquarters / Oscar Niemeyer

Save this picture!
Paris Architecture City Guide: 20 Innovative and Iconic Projects to Explore During the 2024 Olympics - Image 15 of 27
© Flickr user Guilhem Vellut licensed under CC BY 2.0

Bibliothèque Nationale de France / Dominique Perrault

Save this picture!
Paris Architecture City Guide: 20 Innovative and Iconic Projects to Explore During the 2024 Olympics - Image 16 of 27
© Davide Galli Atelier

Centre Georges Pompidou / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Richard Rogers

Save this picture!
Paris Architecture City Guide: 20 Innovative and Iconic Projects to Explore During the 2024 Olympics - Image 2 of 27
via GraphyArchy via Wikimedia Commons

Galeries Lafayette Haussmann / Georges Chedanne and Ferdinand Chanut

Save this picture!
Paris Architecture City Guide: 20 Innovative and Iconic Projects to Explore During the 2024 Olympics - Image 21 of 27
© Delfino Sisto Legnani and Marco Cappelletti

Musée d'Orsay / Victor Laloux, Lucien Magne and Émile Bénard

Save this picture!
Paris Architecture City Guide: 20 Innovative and Iconic Projects to Explore During the 2024 Olympics - Image 20 of 27
via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Eiffel Tower / Gustave Eiffel

Save this picture!
Paris Architecture City Guide: 20 Innovative and Iconic Projects to Explore During the 2024 Olympics - Image 22 of 27
via Wikimedia user Jebulon (Public Domain)

Palais Royal / Jules Hardouin-Mansart

Save this picture!
Paris Architecture City Guide: 20 Innovative and Iconic Projects to Explore During the 2024 Olympics - Image 19 of 27
© Magdalena Martin

We invite you to visit our list of Architecture City Guides.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Hana Abdel
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Hana Abdel. "Paris Architecture City Guide: 20 Innovative and Iconic Projects to Explore During the 2024 Olympics" 05 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018509/paris-architecture-city-guide-20-innovative-and-iconic-projects-to-explore-during-the-2024-olympics> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags