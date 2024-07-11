Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. The 2024 Largest Cities in the World by Population

The 2024 Largest Cities in the World by Population

Save

More than half of the world's population resides in urban areas, with over 4 billion people depending on cities as their main environment. According to the United Nationslatest report on populations in cities, this number is expected to continue to increase over the next 50 years, prompting cities worldwide to strive to find better ways to accommodate their growing population while transitioning to more sustainable urban practices. To highlight this responsibility, the United Nations has declared July 11th the World Population Day.

Under this year’s theme, “To Leave No One Behind, Count Everyone,” the UN aims to also draw attention to the importance of data collection for reflecting societal diversity. The growth of world cities is part of this equation as an important measure for understanding global population trends. The following list presents the top 20 cities worldwide in 2024, ranked by the population size of their metropolitan areas. Comparing the results to the previous editions, the only cities to reduce their size are the two cities from Japan, Tokyo and Osaka. The highest growth rates can be observed in African mega-cities, Kinshasa and Lagos, while China continues to be the most present country in the list, with 5 metropolises present in the top 20: Shanghai, Beijing, Chongqing, Tianjin, and Guangzhou.

The 2024 Largest Cities in the World by Population - Image 2 of 21The 2024 Largest Cities in the World by Population - Image 3 of 21The 2024 Largest Cities in the World by Population - Image 4 of 21The 2024 Largest Cities in the World by Population - Image 5 of 21The 2024 Largest Cities in the World by Population - More Images+ 16

Discover below the top 20 largest cities in the world, measured according to population, along with their growth rate in comparison to last year's numbers.

Related Article

Building for a Growing Population: Shifting the Focus to Rural India

1. Tokyo, Japan

Population: 37,115,035 (-0.21%)

Save this picture!
The 2024 Largest Cities in the World by Population - Image 2 of 21
Tokyo, Japan. Image © vichie81 via Shutterstock

2. Delhi, India

Population: 33,807,403 (2.63%)

Save this picture!
The 2024 Largest Cities in the World by Population - Image 3 of 21
Delhi, India - September 18, 2014, Crowd of people on the street of Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi, India on September 18, 2014. Image © Elena Ermakova via Shutterstock

3. Shanghai, China

Population: 29,867,918 (2.25%)

Save this picture!
The 2024 Largest Cities in the World by Population - Image 4 of 21
Shanghai, China. Image © yinggw via Shutetrstock

4. Dhaka, Bangladesh

Population: 23,935,652 (3.13%)

Save this picture!
The 2024 Largest Cities in the World by Population - Image 5 of 21
Aerial view of Hatirjheel, Dhaka, Bangladesh. Image © Lumenite via Shutterstock

5. Sao Paulo, Brazil

Population: 22,806,704 (0.83%)

Save this picture!
The 2024 Largest Cities in the World by Population - Image 6 of 21
The Octavio Frias de Oliveira bridge, is a cable-stayed bridge in São Paulo, Brazil over the Pinheiros River, opened in May 2008. It connects Marginal Pinheiros to Jornalista Roberto Marinho Avenue. Image © Raphael Paulino Goncalves via Shutterstock

6. Cairo, Egypt

Population: 22,623,874 (1.99%)

Save this picture!
The 2024 Largest Cities in the World by Population - Image 7 of 21
Cairo, Egypt. Image © Prin Adulyatham via Shutterstock

7. Mexico City, Mexico

Population: 22,505,315 (1%)

Save this picture!
The 2024 Largest Cities in the World by Population - Image 8 of 21
Aerial view of constitution square in Mexico city. Image © Aleksandr Medvedkov via Shutterstock

8. Beijing, China

Population: 22,189,082 (1.94%)

Save this picture!
The 2024 Largest Cities in the World by Population - Image 9 of 21
Beijing, China. Image © ESB Professional via Shutterstock

9. Mumbai, India

Population: 21,673,149 (1.77%)

Save this picture!
The 2024 Largest Cities in the World by Population - Image 10 of 21
Mumbai Metro line. India. Image © Andre J. Fanthome

10. Osaka, Japan

Population: 18,967,459 (-0.24%)

Save this picture!
The 2024 Largest Cities in the World by Population - Image 11 of 21
Osaka, Japan. Image © cowardlion via Shutterstock

11. Chongqing, China

Population: 17,773,923 (2.5%)

Save this picture!
The 2024 Largest Cities in the World by Population - Image 12 of 21
Chongqing, China.. Image © zhangyuqiu via Shutterstock

12. Karachi, Pakistan

Population: 17,648,555 (2.39%)

Save this picture!
The 2024 Largest Cities in the World by Population - Image 13 of 21
Karachi, Pakistan . Image © Aqib Yasin via Shutterstock

13. Kinshasa, DR Congo

Population: 17,032,322 (4.39%)

Save this picture!
The 2024 Largest Cities in the World by Population - Image 14 of 21
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. Image © Issa Kashala via Shutterstock

14. Lagos, Nigeria

Population: 16,536,018 (3.7%)

Save this picture!
The 2024 Largest Cities in the World by Population - Image 15 of 21
Lagos, Nigeria. Image © By Tayvay via Shutterstock

15. Istanbul, Turkey

Population: 16,047,350 (1.26%)

Save this picture!
The 2024 Largest Cities in the World by Population - Image 16 of 21
Istanbul, Turkey. Image © Budilnikov Yuriy via Shutterstock

16. Buenos Aires, Argentina

Population: 15,618,288 (0.83%)

Save this picture!
The 2024 Largest Cities in the World by Population - Image 17 of 21
Buenos Aires, Argentina. Image © Flickr user Luis Argerich CC BY 2.0

17. Kolkata, India

Population: 15,570,786 (1.55%)

Save this picture!
The 2024 Largest Cities in the World by Population - Image 18 of 21
Kolkata, India. The Famous Howrah Bridge over the River Ganges where People ,taking Holy bath in River Ganges. Image © ABIR ROY BARMAN via Shutterstock

18. Manila, Philippines

Population: 14,941,953 (1.87%)

Save this picture!
The 2024 Largest Cities in the World by Population - Image 19 of 21
Manila, Philippines. Image © KieferPix via Shutterstock

19. Guangzhou, China

Population: 14,590,096 (2.14%)

Save this picture!
The 2024 Largest Cities in the World by Population - Image 20 of 21
Guangzhou, China. Image © sleepingpanda via Shutterstock

20. Tianjin, China

Population: 14,470,873 (1.63%)

Save this picture!
The 2024 Largest Cities in the World by Population - Image 21 of 21
Tianjin, China. Image © By chuyuss via Shutterstock

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Maria-Cristina Florian
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "The 2024 Largest Cities in the World by Population" 11 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018730/the-2024-largest-cities-in-the-world-by-population> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags