Hariri Pontarini Architects Transforms Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto

Save this picture! Courtesy of Hariri Pontarini Architects

The Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) in Toronto will undergo an architectural transformation designed by Hariri Pontarini Architects. As one of the largest museums in North America and the largest in Canada, the architects have transformed its ground floor and the Bloor Street entrance, introducing an interior plaza “pulsing with activity and artistic expression.” Dubbed OpenROM, this multifaceted endeavor aims to “open the museum up even more to the public,” revolutionizing the museum experience and making it more accessible for the 1.4 million annual visitors of the cultural institution.

+ 4

At the heart of this transformation lies the redesign of the entrance into a plaza. This space is designed to welcome natural light, serving as a nexus for various programs and performances, as well as foster a sense of inclusivity and community engagement. Additionally, the upper floors unveil an additional 550 square meters of gallery space. Boasting public free access to the entire main floor, OpenROM seeks to foster a culture of accessibility and cultural enrichment in the city.

At the heart of OpenROM lies Hennick Commons, a bustling hub named in recognition of a transformative donation from the Hennick Family Foundation. Anchored by a four-story atrium with a high-performance glass ceiling, this space is a gathering spot for people to engage in conversation and take advantage of cultural offerings. Extending its influence outside the museum walls, the scheme also revitalizes the famous crossroads of Bloor Street and Queen's Park. The design boasts a water feature that adorns the heritage facade that will change with the seasons, serving as a symbolic tribute to Canada's natural surroundings.

Related Article Snøhetta’s Expansion of the Joslyn Art Museum Set to Open in September 2024

Central to this revitalization effort is the revamp of the Bloor Street entry, characterized by a bronze canopy that shelters guests as they embark on their voyage. This architectural form offers a glimpse into the education experience ahead, complementing the renowned Daniel-Libeskind-Designed Michael Lee-Chin Crystal and providing unhindered vistas of the museum's world-class collection.

We’re going to re-introduce ROM to Toronto with a design that, in effect, turns the Museum inside out and dissolves boundaries between the public realm and the interior. We’re going to bring daylight and views deep inside and create porous connections with Bloor Street, within the ground floor public spaces, and the galleries themselves. -- Siamak Hariri.

The architectural “centerpiece” of OpenROM is a lily pad connecter of ramps and stairs spanning three levels. The design hopes to seamlessly blend together old and new wings of the building to improve mobility and connect the museum’s various sections, offering visitors an experiential navigation. In fact, OpenROM seeks to usher in a new era of cultural vibrancy and accessibility, further solidifying ROM’s position as a beacon of inspiration for the urban fabric.

Museums serve as vital cultural institutions and iconic landmarks within a city, fostering community engagement and identity in its residents. In recent news, the Joslyn Art Museum in Nebraska announced that the restoration works led by Snøhetta are nearing completion and are set to open this September. Additionally, Qatar Museums has just released renderings showcasing the future Lusail Museum, designed by Herzog & de Meuron. Hosting one of the largest collections of orientalist art, the design seeks to explore the movement of people and ideas across the globe and over centuries. Finally, Herzog & de Meuron has revealed the design of the Seoripul Open Art Storage, a collective archive that will serve as three different museums in Seoul: the Seoul Museum of Art, the Seoul Museum of Craft Art, and the Seoul Museum of History.