  Hariri Pontarini Reveal the ROM's New Terrace and Plaza

Hariri Pontarini Reveal the ROM’s New Terrace and Plaza

The ROM Welcome Project aerial render. Image Courtesy of Hariri Pontarini Architects
The ROM Welcome Project aerial render. Image Courtesy of Hariri Pontarini Architects

The ROM or The Royal Ontario Museum, an art, world culture and natural history gallery in Canada, inaugurated its newest additions, the Helga and Mike Schmidt Performance Terrace and the Reed Family Plaza. Designed by Siamak Hariri of Hariri Pontarini Architects (HPA), the latest add-ons create a lively space on the street level.

Rendering of the Reed Family Plaza facing west. Image Courtesy of Hariri Pontarini Architects Helga and Mike Schmidt Performance Terrace rendered view south. Image Courtesy of Hariri Pontarini Architects The Reed Family Plaza. Image Courtesy of Hariri Pontarini Architects Helga and Mike Schmidt Performance Terrace rendered view north. Image Courtesy of Hariri Pontarini Architects + 8

Site Plan of the Helga and Mike Schmidt Performance Terrace and the Reed Family Plaza. Image Courtesy of Hariri Pontarini Architects
Site Plan of the Helga and Mike Schmidt Performance Terrace and the Reed Family Plaza. Image Courtesy of Hariri Pontarini Architects

Being one of the largest museums in North America and the biggest in Canada, the ROM, with its Michael Lee-Chin Crystal entrance designed by Daniel Libeskind, always seeks to develop new spaces as well as revive the existing. In fact, this scheme marks the third and final phase of the ROM’s Welcome project that included the reopening of the heritage Weston Family Entrance on Queen’s Park in 2017, also designed by HPA, and free access to the Daphne Cockwell Gallery in 2018.

For me, this project is all about welcome – the realization of the possibilities and rich opportunities of the public realm as it extends not only forward along Bloor Street but also to the west with its connection to Philosopher’s Walk. A space that creates a warm and open connection between the ROM and the city -- Siamak Hariri of Hariri Pontarini Architects (HPA)

The Helga and Mike Schmidt Performance Terrace. Image Courtesy of Hariri Pontarini Architects
The Helga and Mike Schmidt Performance Terrace. Image Courtesy of Hariri Pontarini Architects

The purpose of the new spaces was to create a lively streetscape around the Michael Lee-Chin Crystal entrance and offer a place to sit, relax, and enjoy outdoor performance programming. The ROM’s Director and CEO, Josh Basseches, aspire through this project to further the museum’s “commitment to being a place for all.”

The Reed Family Plaza. Image Courtesy of Hariri Pontarini Architects
The Reed Family Plaza. Image Courtesy of Hariri Pontarini Architects

Regarding the materials and the design, “the soft Algonquin limestone of the terrace and the gently curved edges of the benches surrounding planting beds lush with trees and biodiverse gardens provide public gathering and seating space in the heart of the city.” Whereas, the terrace, “elevated off of Bloor Street and nestled beneath the west side of the Crystal, provides a sheltered area for outdoor performances and connects to the greenery of Philosopher’s Walk.”

Project Facts
Location: Toronto, ON
Size: 13,600 sq.ft.
Project Completion: 2019

Architecture Team
Lead Design Architect: Siamak Hariri, Partner-In-Charge
Project Architect: Patrick Cox
Job Captain: Miren Etxezarreta-Aranburu

Consulting Team
Structural Consultants: Thornton Tomasetti
Mechanical Consultants: WSP Canada Inc.
Electrical Consultants: WSP
Planting Plan: Holbrook + Associates
Tree Selection: The Planning Partnership
Code Consultants: LRI Engineering
Signage and Wayfinding: Entro
Construction Management: Gillam Group

News via v2com.

Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Hariri Pontarini Reveal the ROM’s New Terrace and Plaza" 29 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923916/hariri-pontarini-reveal-the-roms-new-terrace-and-plaza/> ISSN 0719-8884

