12 Architecture Events to Pay Attention to in 2024

Spanning continents and cultures, architecture-focused events serve as platforms for the gathering of diverse groups of professionals to share innovations and embark on dialogues regarding some of the most pressing matters faced by our profession. Embodying the spirit of collaboration, highlighting local cultures and practices, and fostering open debates, this year’s list of events covers a diverse range of biennales, forums, city-wide celebrations, international fairs, and awards.

From the year-long celebration of the World Design Capital in the neighboring cities of San Diego and Tijuana, to Qatar's inaugural Design Doha Biennial, starting this February; from Spain’s celebration of public spaces during Concéntrico 10 to locally-engaging biennales across Eastern Europe, these global conventions, exhibitions, and celebrations strive to bring together the architecture and design communities to shape together the future of the built environment.

Read on to discover a selection of architecture-focused events happening throughout 2024.

USA, Mexico: 2024

The cities of San Diego and Tijuana have been announced together as the World Design Capital for 2024, marking the first cross-border designation in the history of the event. Chosen every two years, the World Design Capital is a worldwide city-focused project aimed at promoting the design profession in diverse environments. A year-long program of events, art installations, and community initiatives has been launched, in celebration of the strong communities that have formed across the two neighboring cities.

Qatar: starting February 24, 2024

In a collaboration between Qatar Museums, a new design biennial is scheduled to take place in Doha starting on February 24, 2024. With a program of diverse exhibitions, discussions, and activities that extend well beyond inaugural dates, the event hopes to serve as a platform for fostering creativity and design excellence by highlighting Qatar’s culture and design scene in the MENA region.

Italy: April 16-21, 2024

One of the most anticipated design events, the Salone del Mobile Milano is organized annually, with most of the fairgrounds and events located in the Rho Fiera exhibition venue in Milano. Over 370,000 people attended the fair last year, with thousands of brands showcasing their products during the week-long event. In addition to the products exhibited, temporary installations are scattered throughout the city, providing support for the numerous events, talks, and debates.

Spain: April 25 - May 1, 2024

Organized every year since 215 in the Spanish town of Logroño, the international festival of architecture and design gathers emerging designers and architects to present an array of temporary installations, each having the freedom to experiment with the perception of public spaces in the city. The 2024 edition has already announced the winners of the open call for three interventions to be built in key locations.

Germany: May 15 – 16, 2024

Launched by Nadin Heinich in 2016, Architecture Matters is an international conference focused on the future of architecture and the city. For this eighth edition, the event has chosen the theme “Crisis vs. Crisis,” tackling pressing issues of our times. The themes are divided into four key areas: capital markets, existing stock, building standards, and radical thinking.

USA: June 5-8, 2024

At the beginning of June, Washington D.C. hosts the annual AIA Conference, gathering architecture, engineering, and construction professionals to share knowledge and technical expertise. As the largest annual architecture conference in the United States, the American Institute of Architects’ event represents an opportunity for architects to connect with a diverse range of professionals.

USA: June 21-22, 2024

The International Architecture and Design Festival organized by the Architectural Photography Almanac strives to become a platform for architects, photographers, and videographers to share insights into their craft. Striving to be a source of inspiration for everyone, the event gathers established professionals for two days of talks in Columbus, Indiana.

Estonia: September – November 2024

Organized by the Estonian Centre for Architecture since 2011, TAB is an international architecture festival striving to promote high-quality built environments while also highlighting Estonian architecture and culture. This year, the organizers held a curatorial competition aiming to find the best theme for the seventh edition of the biennale, along with the team of curators to organize it.

Romania: September – October, 2024

The biennale taking place in the Romanian city of Timișoara is structured in two main sections, the Beta Awards, which promotes the improvement of the built environment, and the Curated Exhibition, centered around the theme set by the curator and an encouragement to delve deeper into locally and internationally relevant themes. Beta has recently announced Oana Stănescu as the curator of this year’s edition, with the theme soon to be announced as well.

Egypt: November 4-8, 2024

The upcoming WUF12, the Twelfth Session of the World Urban Forum, organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), is scheduled to be held in Cairo, Egypt, from November 4th to 8th, 2024. This marks a significant return to the African continent, following over two decades since its inauguration in Nairobi, Kenya, back in 2002. This edition is centered on the theme "It All Starts at Home: Local Actions for Sustainable Cities and Communities."

Singapore: November 6-8, 2024

Taking place in Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, WAF 2024 is one of the largest award events for architects and designers. It hosts an array of Special Prizes spread across 44 categories, in addition to the World Building of the Year, World Interior of the Year, Future Project of the Year, and Landscape of the Year.

Malaysia: November, 15 – 17, 2024

The forthcoming UIA International Forum in 2024 will be held in Kuala Lumpur, hosted by the Malaysian Institute of Architects (PAM) under the theme "Diversecity: Humanity & Sustainable Growth." This event aims to explore the intersection of humanity and sustainable development in emerging economies and burgeoning urban landscapes. Its sub-themes include Culture and Heritage, Density & Sustainable Growth envisioning a future mega-city, and Equity and Ecology.