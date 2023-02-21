Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. San Diego and Tijuana Chosen as the 2024 World Design Capital

San Diego and Tijuana Chosen as the 2024 World Design Capital

Save
San Diego and Tijuana Chosen as the 2024 World Design Capital

The World Design Capital, a city project dedicated to promoting the design profession around the world, showcases a new capital every two years. The initiative recognizes cities for their constructive use of design to drive social, cultural, and environmental change and improve the overall quality of life. This week, San Diego and Tijuana have been named the World Design Capital of 2024, due to their human-centric design strategies and their cross-border collaboration. In previous editions, the World Design Organization had selected Valencia and Mexico City as design capitals of the world.

San Diego and Tijuana Chosen as the 2024 World Design Capital - Image 2 of 6San Diego and Tijuana Chosen as the 2024 World Design Capital - Image 3 of 6San Diego and Tijuana Chosen as the 2024 World Design Capital - Image 4 of 6San Diego and Tijuana Chosen as the 2024 World Design Capital - Image 5 of 6San Diego and Tijuana Chosen as the 2024 World Design Capital - More Images+ 1

Minutes apart, San Diego and Tijuana are two coastal cities in the USA and Mexico respectively. With over 150,000 commuters and vehicles crossing this border each day, the sister cities are interconnected through mountains to the East and the Pacific Ocean to the West. Despite this border, the two cities are part of a single ecosystem, a transit hub with a myriad of opportunities for design interventions, innovations, and activations.

Save this picture!
San Diego and Tijuana Chosen as the 2024 World Design Capital - Image 2 of 6
Downtown Tijuana. Image © [ Fernando Cebreros ] / Shutterstock

Located in an arid landscape, the cities are at the forefront of addressing major shifts in definitions that the world is currently going through, from climate change to geopolitics. Although they are two distinct urban entities, they have a long history of sharing resources, cultural values, and even challenges. Through this appointment, they seek to redefine border community narratives through urban policies of redevelopment and redistribution; as well as utilize design in creating new infrastructures and platforms in line with these values, ultimately activating networks of change in all global cities. 

Related Article

Valencia: World Capital of Design 2022

Throughout the year 2023, both cities have many events lined up to prepare for becoming the official design capital in 2024. This year-long series of public events, conferences, policy summits, and workshops will be the catalyst for the real exchange of ideas. In the upcoming months, many leaders in their respective practices will be hosting community-led workshops and educational sessions that encourage engagement in this transborder mission. The cities are planning to begin their 2024 design reign with a signing ceremony and international street festival to celebrate the region while also advancing the project’s core work. An open call for this San Diego Tijuana World Design Capital event has just been launched on the institution's website.

Save this picture!
San Diego and Tijuana Chosen as the 2024 World Design Capital - Image 6 of 6
The Cross Border Xpress Highway . Image © [ Deman ] / Shutterstock
Save this picture!
San Diego and Tijuana Chosen as the 2024 World Design Capital - Image 5 of 6
Marker of Border between San Diego and Tijuana. Image © Kainaz Amaria/NPR

Related Article

Valencia: World Capital of Design 2022

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Nour Fakharany
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Nour Fakharany. "San Diego and Tijuana Chosen as the 2024 World Design Capital " 21 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996778/san-diego-and-tijuana-chosen-as-the-2024-world-design-capital> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags