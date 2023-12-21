Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
date 2023-12-21
  3. Building Resilience: A Closer Look at 2023's Response to Disaster Challenges

Building Resilience: A Closer Look at 2023's Response to Disaster Challenges

Building Resilience: A Closer Look at 2023's Response to Disaster Challenges

As we reflect on the tumultuous events of 2023, it becomes evident that the challenges posed by changing environmental conditions have left an indelible mark on communities worldwide. In response, architects and urban planners have set out, searching for the ways in which their actions can help create safer environments for communities worldwide, responding with both fast-to-deploy emergency architectures and long-term strategies to build resilience and mitigate risks.

Beyond merely responding to events like the devastating earthquakes in Turkey, Syria, and Morocco, or the widespread flooding in Libya or Pakistan, professionals are attempting to take proactive approaches, developing strategies that extend from predictive modeling to the application of re-naturalizing techniques or the ongoing research into the physics of safer and resilient structures.

Read on to discover the extent of the challenges posed by changing environmental conditions and the ways architects and urban planners have responded throughout the last year.

Assessing the Damage

The year 2023 has been marked by a number of disasters, from devastating earthquakes in Turkey, Syria, and Morocco, to severe weather leading to dam failures and flooding in Libya and wildfires reaching urban areas in Hawaii, all putting communities in danger. These occurrences have also damaged the built environment, sometimes leading to the destruction of thousands of years-old monuments. Besides the large-scale events, smaller occurrences, such as the drought in Italy, demonstrate that no community is exempt from the effects of climate change.

A Major Earthquake Hits Turkey and Syria, Destroying a 2,000-Year-Old Unesco World Heritage Site

Building Resilience: A Closer Look at 2023's Response to Disaster Challenges - Image 7 of 20
Abandoned school after the Kahramanmaras earthquake in Samsun, Turkey. Image © Berkay Ataseven | Shutterstock

Cities, Villages, and UNESCO Historical Landmarks in Morocco Are Severely Damaged by a Major Earthquake

Building Resilience: A Closer Look at 2023's Response to Disaster Challenges - Image 5 of 20
Earthquake impact in Douar Agadir Jamaa, Tizi N'Test commune, Taroudant Province. September 2023.. Image © alyaoum24 via Wikipedia under license CC BY 3.0

Dam Failures Create Devastating Floods in the Port City of Derna, Libya

Building Resilience: A Closer Look at 2023's Response to Disaster Challenges - Image 8 of 20
Mosque and Shrine of Sahaba in Derna, 2009. Image © Syed Wali Peeran via Wikipdia under license CC BY-SA 4.0

Venice Canals Run Dry as Italy Faces Another Drought Alert

Building Resilience: A Closer Look at 2023's Response to Disaster Challenges - Image 6 of 20
Small, Venetian canal, located off the main areas of Venice.. Image © Parkerspics via Shutterstock

Post-Disaster Architecture

The first role of post-disaster architecture is addressing the immediate need for shelter and infrastructure in the aftermath of natural disasters. Temporary housing solutions, like those developed by architects such as Shigeru Ban, employ local materials and simple yet clever designs to provide quick and efficient shelters for displaced populations. Post-disaster architecture plays a key role in long-term recovery and rebuilding efforts. Sustainable and resilient designs, such as those promoted by Yasmeen Lari in Pakistan, contribute to the reconstruction of communities, helping them withstand future disasters. This not only safeguards lives and property but also promotes the overall stability and sustainability of regions prone to natural hazards.

Shigeru Ban Unveils Updated Prototype for Temporary Housing in Response to the Turkey-Syria Earthquake

Building Resilience: A Closer Look at 2023's Response to Disaster Challenges - Image 4 of 20
Prototype for Temporary Housing in Response to the Turkey-Syria Earthquake. Image Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects

Yasmeen Lari Sets Out to Build One Million Flood-Resistant Homes in Pakistan by 2024

Building Resilience: A Closer Look at 2023's Response to Disaster Challenges - Image 11 of 20
Pono Colony - August 2022. Image Courtesy of Heritage Foundation of Pakistan

Foster + Partners and BIG Selected to Revitalize Türkiye’s Hatay Province After the Earthquake

Building Resilience: A Closer Look at 2023's Response to Disaster Challenges - Image 9 of 20
Foster + Partners and BIG Selected to Revitalize Türkiye’s Hatay Province After the Earthquake . Image Courtesy of Türkiye Design Council

Carlo Ratti Associati Designs Kinetic Solutions to Flooding, Transforming Turin's Waterfront in Italy

Building Resilience: A Closer Look at 2023's Response to Disaster Challenges - Image 12 of 20
Kinetic Solutions to Flooding, Transforming Turin's Waterfront in Italy. Image Courtesy of CRA | Floating Above the Floods

Venice Authorities Install Glass Barriers at St Mark’s Basilica to Prevent Flooding

Building Resilience: A Closer Look at 2023's Response to Disaster Challenges - Image 13 of 20
St. Marks Square (Piazza San Marco) during flood (acqua alta).. Image via Shutterstock | Ihor Serdyukov

MVRDV, Adrian Lahoud and HCH Develop Tools and Strategies to Show Adaptations to Climate-Induced Threats

Building Resilience: A Closer Look at 2023's Response to Disaster Challenges - Image 10 of 20
© MVRDV

Building Long-Term Resilience

Architecture and urban planning cannot prevent the occurrence of natural disasters, but they can contribute to the goal of minimizing their effects and helping to protect the communities. Several long-term strategies have proven efficient, from creating models like flood maps to assess and predict the potential damage, to employing re-naturalizing strategies such as the Sponge city concept, continuing the research into seismic-resistant structures or taking inspiration from nature through biomimetic resilient designs. The vast array of strategies and innovations in this field give hope for a more resilient and agile environments that can better withstand the increasing threat of natural phenomenons.

How Can Cities Create Resilience in the Face of Natural Disasters

Building Resilience: A Closer Look at 2023's Response to Disaster Challenges - Image 3 of 20
Wildfire in Anaheim Hills and Orange city. Image © Aarty Kalyani via Shutterstock

The Role of Biomimicry in Disaster-Resilient Architecture

Building Resilience: A Closer Look at 2023's Response to Disaster Challenges - Image 15 of 20
ICD | ITKE Research Pavilion 2011 / ICD/ITKE University of Stuttgart. Image © ICD / ITKE University of Stuttgart

How Madagascar Is Confronting Climate Change

Building Resilience: A Closer Look at 2023's Response to Disaster Challenges - Image 16 of 20
Antananarivo, Madagascar. 25 oktober 2023. Image © Elen Marlen via Shutterstock

How NYC Plans to Deal With Rainstorms: Global Precedents

Building Resilience: A Closer Look at 2023's Response to Disaster Challenges - Image 18 of 20
City View of New York City. Image via Shutterstock

First-Ever Earthquake Simulation in a 10-Story Mass Timber Building

Building Resilience: A Closer Look at 2023's Response to Disaster Challenges - Image 17 of 20
Construction of the 10-story Tallwood structure on the UC San Diego shake table. Image © David Baillot / Jacobs School of Engineering / University of California San Diego

New Orleans’ Equity-Driven Reforestation Plan

Building Resilience: A Closer Look at 2023's Response to Disaster Challenges - Image 14 of 20
Restoration of a vacant lot as part of New Orleans Redevelopment Authority’s alternative strategies for vacant lots program. Image © Spackman Mossop Michaels

The Floating Village of Ganvie: A Model for Socio-Ecological Urbanism

Building Resilience: A Closer Look at 2023's Response to Disaster Challenges - Image 2 of 20
Aerial View of the Floating Village of Ganvie_2018. . Image © Victor Espadas González

How Water Responds to Land Reclamation in Coastal Cities

Building Resilience: A Closer Look at 2023's Response to Disaster Challenges - Image 19 of 20
Singapore - August 13, 2016: Supertree grove and Tropical Forest Dome at Gardens by the Bay. Image © IamDoctorEgg/Shutterstock

