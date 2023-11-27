Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Yasmeen Lari Sets Out to Build One Million Flood-Resistant Homes in Pakistan by 2024

Yasmeen Lari Sets Out to Build One Million Flood-Resistant Homes in Pakistan by 2024

Save
Yasmeen Lari Sets Out to Build One Million Flood-Resistant Homes in Pakistan by 2024

Following the extreme floods that affected Pakistan in 2022, architect Yasmeen Lari the Heritage Foundation of Pakistan pledged to help build one million resilient houses in the country. In 2022, 33 million people have been displaced, and an estimated 500,000 houses have been destroyed or severely damaged. In September 2022, Lari’s NGO launched a target program to start rebuilding and to help communities protect themselves against future disasters. The program is built on Lari’s expertise in working with the communities and employing vernacular and local building materials to achieve resilient and sustainable structures. According to the Heritage Foundation of Pakistan, one-third of the goal has already been reached.

Yasmeen Lari Sets Out to Build One Million Flood-Resistant Homes in Pakistan by 2024 - Image 2 of 21Yasmeen Lari Sets Out to Build One Million Flood-Resistant Homes in Pakistan by 2024 - Image 3 of 21Yasmeen Lari Sets Out to Build One Million Flood-Resistant Homes in Pakistan by 2024 - Image 4 of 21Yasmeen Lari Sets Out to Build One Million Flood-Resistant Homes in Pakistan by 2024 - Image 5 of 21Yasmeen Lari Sets Out to Build One Million Flood-Resistant Homes in Pakistan by 2024 - More Images+ 16

Save this picture!
Yasmeen Lari Sets Out to Build One Million Flood-Resistant Homes in Pakistan by 2024 - Image 2 of 21
Pono Colony - August 2022. Image Courtesy of Heritage Foundation of Pakistan

The target program continues Yasmeen Lari’s philosophy of “Barefoot Social Architecture,” a knowledge-sharing system that aims to move away from the model of humanitarian aid that fosters dependency, and instead help empower the communities. The initiative goes beyond the target of one million households, striving to ensure that each household gains access to basic facilities: shelter, water, toilets, and Pakistan Chulah, a smokeless self-built stove raised on an earthen platform.

Save this picture!
Yasmeen Lari Sets Out to Build One Million Flood-Resistant Homes in Pakistan by 2024 - Image 17 of 21
Kot Diji Park Built in 2014 - After Floods - 03 Dec 2022. Image Courtesy of Heritage Foundation of Pakistan
Save this picture!
Yasmeen Lari Sets Out to Build One Million Flood-Resistant Homes in Pakistan by 2024 - Image 18 of 21
Kot Diji Park Built in 2014 - After Floods - 03 Dec 2022. Image Courtesy of Heritage Foundation of Pakistan

The plan includes strategies based on several key targets: basic rights, food security, flood preparedness, income generation, and strengthening the social infrastructure. The methodologies also take into consideration the specific conditions on site, with strategies for the emergency phase including the construction of emergency LOG shelters, eco toilets, and half-scale LOG classrooms After the community’s return, the LOG structures and eco toilets can be converted into permanent structures. Raised hand pumps ensure access to the water supply, and Pakistan Chulahs create a safe environment for cooking and social activities.

The shelters are inspired by indigenous building techniques, utilizing local materials re-engineered to protect the buildings against flood waters. Traditional mud huts can be vulnerable in the face of extreme weather, while the new way of building in Pakistan relies heavily on concrete, a high-emissions material. In contrast, the LOG shelters designed by Yasmeen Lari are made out of prefabricated bamboo structures that sit on raised platforms. The lime-hardened mud walls protect against water infiltrations, while several layers of thatch and other materials on the roof protect against rainfall. The houses take a week to build, are significantly more affordable than other modern solutions.

Save this picture!
Yasmeen Lari Sets Out to Build One Million Flood-Resistant Homes in Pakistan by 2024 - Image 15 of 21
Pakistan Chulah. Image Courtesy of Heritage Foundation of Pakistan

This is indeed a huge task. Making a million houses (for a non-governmental organization) is not like a walk in the park, the idea is not only to provide the families with zero-carbon houses but also to make them self-dependent. - Dr Yasmeen Lari

Save this picture!
Yasmeen Lari Sets Out to Build One Million Flood-Resistant Homes in Pakistan by 2024 - Image 11 of 21
Prefabricated bamboo panles. Image Courtesy of Heritage Foundation of Pakistan

The plan also includes strategies for flood preparedness, including the construction of aquifer wells, earth masonry boundary walls, bamboo barriers, and forest barriers. Income generation is also one of the targets. It relies on a system of ‘barefoot entrepreneurs’ sharing knowledge and training by moving from one village to another and teaching each other key skills. The ‘Barefoot Livelihood Skills’ include six domains: fish, chicken, agriculture, training, forestation, and craft.

In 2023, Yasmeen Lari, Pakistan’s first female architect, was awarded the 2023 RIBA Royal Gold Medal for Architecture, an international recognition, a bold decision according to Lari, as the medal is not usually given to architects working to empower poor communities.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Maria-Cristina Florian
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "Yasmeen Lari Sets Out to Build One Million Flood-Resistant Homes in Pakistan by 2024" 27 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010265/yasmeen-lari-sets-out-to-build-one-million-flood-resistant-homes-in-pakistan-by-2024> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags