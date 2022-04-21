We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. What Is a Sponge City and How Does It Work?

What Is a Sponge City and How Does It Work?

Save this article
What Is a Sponge City and How Does It Work?
Save this picture!
Berlim. Foto por <a href="https://unsplash.com/@salty_morning?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText">Maria Krasnova</a> no <a href="https://unsplash.com/?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>
Berlim. Foto por Maria Krasnova no Unsplash

The climate crisis has accentuated changes in the amount of rainfall, causing droughts or storms with large volumes of water, which result in floods that can cause great damage to urban infrastructure. To combat this, the sponge city is a solution that has a green infrastructure to operate the infiltration, absorption, storage and even purification of these surface waters.

Parque Minghu / Turenscape. Foto Cortesia de TurenscapeFoto por <a href="https://unsplash.com/@nadine3?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText">Nadine Marfurt</a> no <a href="https://unsplash.com/?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a> Parque Minghu / Turenscape. Foto Cortesia de TurenscapeBerlim. Foto por <a href="https://unsplash.com/@fionngrosse?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText">Fionn Große</a> no <a href="https://unsplash.com/?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a> + 6

But what exactly is a sponge city? They are cities designed so that rainwater is kept and absorbed where it falls through sustainable urban drainage systems, leased from its green infrastructure. In other words, it is prepared to reduce the damage from flooding, inundation and inundation.

Save this picture!
Parque Minghu / Turenscape. Foto Cortesia de Turenscape
Parque Minghu / Turenscape. Foto Cortesia de Turenscape
Save this picture!
Parque Minghu / Turenscape. Foto Cortesia de Turenscape
Parque Minghu / Turenscape. Foto Cortesia de Turenscape

Green infrastructure technologies involve elements that allow greater permeability in the soil for rainwater absorption. Among them we can highlight: parks, drainage pavements, rain gardens, infiltration and retention wells, urban gardens and plantations, green walls and roofs. You can learn more about each of them here. In addition, all these elements can be combined with the road system and buildings built in the city - which, in this case, comply with a collective social agenda - to assist in the natural flow of water in case it is not completely retained.

Save this picture!
Foto por <a href="https://unsplash.com/@nadine3?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText">Nadine Marfurt</a> no <a href="https://unsplash.com/?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>
Foto por Nadine Marfurt no Unsplash
Save this picture!
Berlim. Foto por <a href="https://unsplash.com/@fionngrosse?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText">Fionn Große</a> no <a href="https://unsplash.com/?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>
Berlim. Foto por Fionn Große no Unsplash

It is worth remembering that investing in this green infrastructure is not simple. From a multidisciplinary team that integrates different municipal bodies and areas of knowledge, it is necessary to create a database and detailed analysis with information on the watershed, soil studies, rainfall, insolation, winds, to design interventions in search of better use. Therefore, it is a long-term plan, but it results in many benefits. After all, in addition to reducing the risk of flooding and inundation, the quality of the water is worked on, making it cleaner and enabling its reuse. Besides, other important points can be mentioned, such as improving the microclimate and enhancing urban land, since the increase in green areas directly combats heat islands, increases biodiversity, brings leisure to the population and, depending on the amount, helps in groundwater quality.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Equipe ArchDaily Brasil
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Equipe ArchDaily Brasil. "What Is a Sponge City and How Does It Work?" [O que é uma cidade-esponja e como ela funciona?] 21 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979982/what-is-a-sponge-city-and-how-does-it-work> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream