BIG’s Twisting One High Line Skyscrapers Near Completion in New York City

A new set of images released by BIG showcases the One High Line development nearing completion. Located on the ‘Architecture Row’ in New York, the coupled twisting towers share the Hudson River skyline with neighbors such as Frank Gehry’s IAC building, Renzo Piano’s Whitney Museum of American Art, and Jean Nouvel’s The Chelsea Nouvel ('100 Eleventh Avenue'), along with future works by Thomas Heatherwick and other renown architects. The two condominium towers designed by BIG are organized to define a central public courtyard, activating the public space with retail and commercial facilities. The towers’ exterior and the majority of the interior are completed, with the courtyard expected to be finished by early 2024.

The One High Line development, the result of the collaboration between Bjarke Ingels, co-CEO of developer Witkoff Group, Alex Witkoff, and designer Dan Fink, features luxury residences and a hotel, along with additional amenities and retail spaces. The West Tower rises to 122 meters (400 feet) and accommodates 149 residences. The lower East Tower measures 91 meters in height (300 feet), housing 87 residences and the Faena Hotel.

The image of the project is defined by the twisting shape of the skyscrapers, a design decision influenced by the conditions of the plot, taking advantage of views towards the Hudson River and sun orientation. Clad in glass and travertine stone, the facades clearly express their geometric particularities while providing optimes views for each resident. Additional amenities are included for residents, including a shared communal space on the third floor, a fitness studio and pool, a golf simulator, and a games room.

According to Bjarke Ingels, the geometry of the two towers is based on the principle of creating structures that are ‘good neighbors’ to one another, thus the composition is continuously adjusted to create a balanced, yet dynamic image. The character of the Chelsea neighborhood also influenced the design, taking cues from the industrial buildings with their columns and slabs clearly articulated.

BIG has also recently inaugurated The Spiral, a 66-story skyscraper located near the High Line Park, also in New York City. The office has also revealed plans for a large urban regeneration project in the Little Athens neighborhood of Ellinikon, Greece. Together with Foster + Partners, BIG has been selected to contribute to the revitalization of the historic province of Hatay, an area severely damaged by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in February this year.