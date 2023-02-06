A Major Earthquake Hits Turkey and Syria, Destroying a 2,000-Year-Old Unesco World Heritage Site

Save this picture! Destruction of the Galeria Business Center in Diyarbakır, Turkey. Image Courtesy of Mahmut Bozarslan (Voice of America)

A major 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit central Turkey and north-west Syria this Monday morning, with a second 7.4 magnitude quake reported a few hours later in the same region, according to reports from the Guardian. Among the most affected areas is Gaziantep, located at 150 miles from the border with Syria and 50 miles from the earthquake’s epicenter in Kahramanmaraş. Tremors were felt as far away as Lebanon, Greece, Israel and the island of Cyprus. Authorities are still assessing the number of victims, as local and international rescue teams have been deployed to search for survivors. Early estimates report that over 1,700 buildings have collapsed or have been critically damaged, as confirmed by Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay.

One of the buildings destroyed was the Gaziantep Castle, a 2,000-year-old historical landmark and a Unesco World Heritage site. The castle was built in the second and third centuries C.E. in the Roman period, and it was passed over to the Byzantines after the Roman Empire split. Under Emperor Justinian I, the fortification was extended and renovated, and subterranean galleries were installed to defend against invaders. In recent times, the castle was home to the Gaziantep Defence and Heroism Panoramic Museum, which attracted large numbers of visitors.

2,200 years old Gazintap Castle destroyed by the earthquake in Turkey.



CNN reports the extent of the damage: several bastions in the east, south and southeast parts of the structure were destroyed, and the retaining wall next to the castle has also collapsed. While these are only the first reports, in some bastions, large cracks have been observed, showing that the remaining structures are susceptible to further damage.

Local media has also reported that the 17th-century Şirvani Mosque is severely damaged, as its dome and the eastern wall collapsed. According to the BBC, a shopping mall in the city of Diyarbakir ha also been toppled.

According to Turkish Interior Minister Suleymon Soylu, ten cities were severely affected by the initial quake, including Hatay, Osmaniye, Adiyaman, Malatya, Sanliurfa, Adana, Diyarbakir and Kilis.The European Union and the Unites States pledged to help, as several countries have begun sending search and rescue specialists and equipment to Turkey. As the situation continues to unfold, architects, designers and building professionals will be needed to bring quick and reliable solutions for emergency housing and medical facilities for the affected communities.

