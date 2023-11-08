Unveiling New Images of Snøhetta's Spiraling Shanghai Opera House

Snøhetta has just released construction images showing the progress on the studio’s long-awaited Shanghai Grand Opera House in China. With its iconic fan-shaped roof, the firm has been commissioned the scheme in 2019 following an international design competition. The project is set to be completed in 2025, seeking to attract a broad audience for traditional, classical, and experimental performances.

Located in the Expo Houtan neighborhood, the Grand Opera House will form part of a new urban masterplan for Shanghai. As part of the “most important initiative of the country’s plan for cultural influence,” the scheme is on a mission to be a core public venue that attracts people worldwide. In fact, it is expected to become one of the major cultural landmarks of Shanghai.

The project is designed to unite artists and the public with a new inclusive vision. Its distinctive unfolding fan design symbolizes the vitality of dance and a shared sense of community. Additionally, this unique form transforms into a spiraling staircase, linking the ground and the rooftop, offering panoramic views of the riverbank. The spiraling element continues throughout the entire project, weaving through the lobby, halls, and the various auditoriums.

The rooftop of the Opera House also serves as a valuable venue for various events and is open to both regular guests and large-scale groups. This area transforms into a year-round plaza that is open twenty-four hours a day. The centerpiece of the Opera House's interior is a 2,000-seat auditorium with excellent acoustics and cutting-edge technology. Additionally, a second stage with 1,200 seats offers a more personal atmosphere, and a third stage with 1,000 seats allows for flexible seating arrangements for experimental performances.

The Opera House's exterior is a white facade that contrasts neatly with the inside silk lining. This soft, silk material choice also goes well with the acoustically pleasing oak wood floors. Large glass windows flood the main hall with natural light, creating a variety of moods that change with the seasons. The stage towers become glowing lanterns at night due to exterior lighting, enhancing the Opera House's appeal.

This month, Snøhetta’s long-awaited mixed-use project “Airside” opened to the public in Hong Kong. As the studio’s first project in the country, the scheme serves as a central hub in a redeveloped business district. Their project, “Orionis Planetarium and Observatory” in France, was also completed and open to the public this year. Finally, construction began on Snøhetta’s Charlotte Mecklenburg Library in North Carolina, USA. The project is designed to become a significant landmark destination in Uptown Charlotte.