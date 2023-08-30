Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Construction Begins for Snøhetta’s Library of Charlotte Mecklenburg in North Carolina, USA

Construction Begins for Snøhetta’s Library of Charlotte Mecklenburg in North Carolina, USA

Save
Construction Begins for Snøhetta’s Library of Charlotte Mecklenburg in North Carolina, USA

Construction has just begun on Snøhetta’s Charlotte Mecklenburg Library in North Carolina, USA. The new project is designed to become a significant destination in Uptown Charlotte. Last week, the main library organized a commemoration to celebrate the beginning of the demolition phase on site in anticipation of the upcoming construction. It is set to open in the spring of 2026.

Construction Begins for Snøhetta’s Library of Charlotte Mecklenburg in North Carolina, USA - Image 2 of 6Construction Begins for Snøhetta’s Library of Charlotte Mecklenburg in North Carolina, USA - Image 3 of 6Construction Begins for Snøhetta’s Library of Charlotte Mecklenburg in North Carolina, USA - Image 4 of 6Construction Begins for Snøhetta’s Library of Charlotte Mecklenburg in North Carolina, USA - Image 5 of 6Construction Begins for Snøhetta’s Library of Charlotte Mecklenburg in North Carolina, USA - More Images+ 1

Save this picture!
Construction Begins for Snøhetta’s Library of Charlotte Mecklenburg in North Carolina, USA - Image 5 of 6
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library. Image Courtesy of Snohetta

The Library of Charlotte Mecklenburg is positioned at the intersection of two main city arteries. Moreover, it is situated in the evolving North Tyron corridor and aims to be a turning point in Charlotte’s geographical and cultural evolution. The city of Charlotte was founded by the British in 1768, taking shape along the contours of a ridgeline, which served as a historical network of trade and exchange routes. Initially inhabited by natives, the area eventually grew into the present-day Tyron Street.

Save this picture!
Construction Begins for Snøhetta’s Library of Charlotte Mecklenburg in North Carolina, USA - Image 3 of 6
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library . Image Courtesy of Snohetta

The design leverages the site’s historical topography, physically and metaphorically using the ridge. The scheme introduces the library as a new focal and exchange point for community and cultural interactions. The library shapes the street corner with an illuminated form that extends over the pedestrian sidewalk. This open engagement with the urban city symbolizes the public welcoming of the design.

Related Article

Snøhetta Announces Design for Library in The Bronx, USA

The 115,000-foot facility aims to enable the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library to utilize the space in a new way. The project encourages evolving beyond a conventional library and instead becoming a communal gathering space. The design embodies a technologically advanced approach to the building, reinterpreting the space and highlighting the importance of this function in the community’s daily life.

Save this picture!
Construction Begins for Snøhetta’s Library of Charlotte Mecklenburg in North Carolina, USA - Image 6 of 6
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library. Image Courtesy of Snohetta
Save this picture!
Construction Begins for Snøhetta’s Library of Charlotte Mecklenburg in North Carolina, USA - Image 2 of 6
Past render of the project. Image Courtesy of Snohetta

As libraries become more and more common design solutions to create authentic community spaces in dense cities, many designers have been rethinking the typical library format. OÜ Kolm Pluss Üks just won an international competition to design the Tartu Cultural Center, which will include the Tartu City Library. Heatherwick Studio revealed its first public library design in Maryland, United States in March. The building “will serve as a community center and was designed to reflect libraries' changing and complex role within cities. The program expands beyond book lending services, providing spaces for cultural events, collective learning, workshops, and lending of objects of use.” Finally, MVRDV has been selected to design a new library for Wuhan in China, set to be one of the largest libraries in the region.

Related Article

Snøhetta Announces Design for Library in The Bronx, USA

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Nour Fakharany
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Nour Fakharany. "Construction Begins for Snøhetta’s Library of Charlotte Mecklenburg in North Carolina, USA" 30 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006135/snohetta-library-of-charlotte-mecklenburg-breaks-ground-in-north-carolina> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags