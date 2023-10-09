5 Iconic Architectural Projects Completed in 2023, Featuring MVRDV, OMA, Snøhetta, Studio Gang, and Zaha Hadid Architects

Save this picture! © Iwan Baan | American Museum of Natural History Richard Gilder Center / Studio Gang

As we reflect on the unfolding of 2023, it has been a remarkable chapter in the world of architecture and design. This year saw the fruition of numerous groundbreaking projects that have left a mark on our collective built environment. This narrative takes place around a year of significance, with a renewed commitment to combat climate change, with dialogue initiated around world-renowned events such as the UIA World Congress of Architecture in Copenhagen or the 18th International Architecture Exhibition in Venice – La Biennale di Venezia.

This curated list includes projects that opened to the public in 2023. Each of them was designed and long-awaited to be completed. The featured architects include MVRDV, Zaha Hadid Architects, Snøhetta, Studio Gang, and OMA in collaboration with Shohei Shigematsu. Each of these firms is a unique design studio with its specific architectural style; while all these listed built projects are public and commercial.

Read on to discover the five built projects that opened to the public this year.

MVRDV’s Shenzhen Women &Children Center renovation is now completed and open to the public. Situated in Shenzhen’s Futian district, the design comprises a mixed-use tower featuring an array of public functions. The adaptive reuse project repurposes the building by bringing in color, greenery, and a new layer of public spaces. The building also features community-oriented facilities, such as a library, a children’s theater and “discovery hall,” an exhibition space, and a family service hall, while the tower houses offices and a hotel. The entirety of the mixed-use tower is to provide facilities for the welfare of women and children.

The Jiangxi River Bridge, by ZHA, is a tributary of the Tuojiang River in China's Sichuan province, featuring a 295-meter Bridge. The project is the first of a series of bridges on Chengdu's West Line Road. The Chengdu West First Bridge is also a road, bike, and pedestrian bridge over the flowing Jiangxi River, with a 185-meter central span and 55-meter auxiliary spans that extend to the riverbanks. This allows the West Line Road to form the western portion of the Airport New Town ring road and cycling path.

The Orionis planetarium and observatory by Snøhetta is designed to create an accessible and inspiring space for visitors. Situated between the Scarpe River and the archeological museum Arkéos, the project aims to unify these elements to complete the visitor experience. Inspired by the concept of continuous movement, the reception area, exhibition spaces, amphitheater, and domes of the building all reflect this core value. Snøhetta’s design is a unified building with curves that wrap around the two domes all around the site.

In 2017, Studio Gang received approval from the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission, allowing them to begin the expansion of the American Museum of Natural History. Now open to the public, the expansion consists of 245,000 square feet across six floors, 80% of which will be within the current museum’s footprint. Additionally, the design introduces the Gilder Center, which will house various new exhibition and educational spaces. Four of the total six floors are open to the public, allowing visitors to experience the entire campus through new entrances around the structure.

At its core, the Buffalo AKG Art Museum is both a city structure and a tranquil museum in nature. Situated at the northern edge of the historic Delaware Park, the museum itself is comprised of two connected historic buildings. The expansion project by OMA reconnects the museums to the site, allowing a new openness to public activities to arise. Moreover, through rethinking the program and its bounds, the project allows for new types and modules of public engagement to take place.

Exploring these five remarkable projects unveiled to the public in 2023, we witnessed the transformation of spaces and the fusion of heritage with innovation. From MVRDV's Shenzhen Women & Children’s Center to Zaha Hadid Architects' Jiangxi River Bridge, Snøhetta's Orionis Planetarium and Observatory, Studio Gang's American Museum of Natural History Richard Gilder Center, and OMA/Shohei Shigematsu's Buffalo AKG Art Museum, each endeavor redefined its surroundings with innovative designs and a commitment to enhancing our world.

