  3. Women-Led Architecture Practices: Redefining Urban Housing Design at the Time Space Existence Exhibition in Venice

As part of the 6th edition of “Time Space Existence”, the European Cultural Center (ECC) presented the “Reconceptualizing Urban Housing” exhibition. Taking place from May 20 to November 26, 2023, it brings together a diverse array of women-led architecture practices from around the world, each offering a unique perspective on collective housing, particularly within urban settings. The showcased projects feature approaches from Europe, North America, and more developing countries like Uganda, Malaysia, and Mexico.

Women-Led Architecture Practices: Redefining Urban Housing Design at the Time Space Existence Exhibition in Venice - Image 2 of 18Women-Led Architecture Practices: Redefining Urban Housing Design at the Time Space Existence Exhibition in Venice - Image 3 of 18Women-Led Architecture Practices: Redefining Urban Housing Design at the Time Space Existence Exhibition in Venice - Image 4 of 18Women-Led Architecture Practices: Redefining Urban Housing Design at the Time Space Existence Exhibition in Venice - Image 5 of 18Women-Led Architecture Practices: Redefining Urban Housing Design at the Time Space Existence Exhibition in Venice - More Images+ 13

Women-Led Architecture Practices: Redefining Urban Housing Design at the Time Space Existence Exhibition in Venice - Image 2 of 18
Courtesy of DA+D, In-vert Apartments

The exhibition explores the global housing crisis, spotlighting the need for housing solutions worldwide, particularly in densely populated urban areas. In fact, it claims that amidst the rush to construct more homes to meet demand, critical aspects like community and livability of urban housing have taken a backseat. The question the display circles around is universal: how can urban collective housing be made more livable, and how can housing designs enhance residents' well-being and quality of life?

Women-Led Architecture Practices: Redefining Urban Housing Design at the Time Space Existence Exhibition in Venice - Image 3 of 18
© Paul Riddle, Unity Palace

The featured projects and content range from building typologies, climates, economic factors, and cultural influences while maintaining a shared commitment to social and environmental sustainability. In fact, the selected projects represent a new age in housing design, aiming to reimagine the concept of livability altogether. They collectively explore the delicate balance between communal and private spaces, investigating social connection, adaptability, identity, and individual agency. Furthermore, these designs prioritize the optimization of natural light, ventilation, landscaping, and access to outdoor spaces. The essence of each project is its commitment to its local context and demographic, designed simply for the enhancement of the well-being of its respective residents.

“Reconceptualizing Urban Housing” explores how the built environment can better serve the needs of urban populations. The exhibition provides a lens of women-led architectural practices, offering new pathways to support the vitality of communities worldwide.

Women-Led Architecture Practices: Redefining Urban Housing Design at the Time Space Existence Exhibition in Venice - Image 8 of 18
Courtesy of DA+D, Incremental Density

The featured projects and architectural studios in the curation of the exhibition are:

Women-Led Architecture Practices: Redefining Urban Housing Design at the Time Space Existence Exhibition in Venice - Image 15 of 18
© Luc Boegly, MGA Edison Lite

The European Cultural Center is a non-profit organization committed to promoting culture through international exchanges. This year in Venice, they hosted Urban Radicals’ temporary pavilion, “A Brick for Venice.” It is composed of bricks that are made completely with mud from the city’s canals. Also in Venice, as part of their sixth edition of “Time Space Existence,” they put together a group show that draws attention to expressions of sustainability in its numerous forms, ranging from a focus on the environment and urban landscape to the unfolding conversations on innovation, reuse, community, and inclusion.

Women-Led Architecture Practices: Redefining Urban Housing Design at the Time Space Existence Exhibition in Venice - Image 12 of 18
Courtesy of ABA, Quayside

Nour Fakharany
Cite: Nour Fakharany. "Women-Led Architecture Practices: Redefining Urban Housing Design at the Time Space Existence Exhibition in Venice" 06 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007863/women-led-architecture-practices-redefining-urban-housing-design-at-the-time-space-existence-exhibition-in-venice> ISSN 0719-8884

