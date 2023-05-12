Time Space Existence 2023

Save this picture! Time Space Existence | 20 May – 26 November, 2023

The European Cultural Centre (ECC) is pleased to present the sixth edition of its extensive biennial architecture exhibition titled Time Space Existence. This year the group show stands on the notion that our home, our surroundings, and our planet are under pressure, urging us to work together to explore a sustainable way forward. A total of 217 projects will be presented from the 20th of May until the 26th of November, 2023, at Palazzo Bembo, Palazzo Mora and the Marinaressa Gardens, in the heart of Venice, Italy.

The 2023's edition of Time Space Existence will draw attention to the emerging expressions of sustainability in its numerous forms, ranging from a focus on the environment and urban landscape to the unfolding conversations on innovation, reuse, community and inclusion.

In response to climate change, exhibited projects will investigate new technologies and construction methods that reduce energy consumption through circular design

and develop innovative, organic and recycled building materials. Participants will also address social justice by presenting living solutions envisioned for displaced communities and minorities, while others will examine the tensions between the built urban environment and the nature surrounding it, identifying opportunities for coexistence.

As of May 2023, an international and eclectic group of architects, designers, artists, academics, and photographers coming from 52 different countries will gather in Venice to explore our relationship with space and time through different mediums and from diverse perspectives. The combination of expertise and background will lead to an exhibition that aims to re-envision new ways of living and rethink architecture in today’s context.

Time Space Existence not only aims to be a display, but also a living workshop where practitioners working across different disciplines can work together and present their own visions on the status of architecture and the built environment nowadays. By bringing together ideas from all over the world, the exhibition is a platform for exchange and experimentation, and strives to stimulate an engaging dialogue that is inclusive of all voices.

Website & Catalogue

To enhance the experience of the biennial digitally, Time Space Existence will be available through a dedicated website accessible at timespaceexistence.com. The exclusive platform will present the group show as a whole as well as feature the complete list of participants and their respective, individual profiles, providing all necessary information about their work, scope and location. In parallel, through the website visitors can also experience the exhibition online by means of immersive virtual tours, written and filmed stories, and conversations with participants.

As an extension of the exhibition itself, the official catalogue of the sixth edition of Time Space Existence, curated and designed by the ECC Italy team and crafted by local printer Grafiche Veneziane, is dedicated to all the projects presented in the exhibition in Venice. The catalogue will accompany and guide visitors through the exhibition and will be available in two printed versions: a collectable hardcover publication and a paperback one; as well as digitally and downloadable on the exhibition’s website.

Partners & Collaborations

For the promotion and dissemination of the sixth edition of Time Space Existence, the European Cultural Centre has partnered with international and local media outlets Domus, Dezeen, World Architects, Archdaily and Venezia News. Thanks to the valuable support of these partnerships, the show will reach an audience both abroad and locally, and engage readers to follow the conversations that emerge from the architecture exhibition.

Download the information related to this event here.