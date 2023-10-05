Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Architecture City Guide
  Rotterdam City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in Netherlands' Maritime Hub

Rotterdam City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in Netherlands' Maritime Hub

Rotterdam City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in Netherlands’ Maritime Hub

Often referred to as the “Manhattan on the Maas,” Rotterdam is a city unlike any other in the Netherlands. The Dutch metropolis with its striking skyline, tells a unique architectural narrative with chapters filled with the rubble of the devastating bombings of World War II, followed by a story of reconstruction that transformed the city into a hub for experimental architecture and urban planning. Today a mosaic of architectural styles, Rotterdam has embraced innovation, becoming a global showcase for cutting-edge design and sustainable urban development.

In 1940, almost the entire city center was wiped out by German bombs. Instead of following other European cities’ examples of reconstruction, Rotterdam decided to reinvent itself. Today, the city hosts some of the most well-known Dutch pieces of architecture, such as the Kubuswoningen or the Het Nieuwe Instituut. Its open attitude toward innovation and experimentation continues to attract talent from around the world, as its distinctive skyline continues to change and adapt to contemporary conditions.

Rotterdam City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in Netherlands’ Maritime Hub - Image 2 of 23Rotterdam City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in Netherlands’ Maritime Hub - Image 3 of 23Rotterdam City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in Netherlands’ Maritime Hub - Image 4 of 23Rotterdam City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in Netherlands’ Maritime Hub - Image 5 of 23Rotterdam City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in Netherlands’ Maritime Hub - More Images+ 18

The following selection highlights local and international architects who have left a mark on the city, from internationally recognized names such as MVRDV, OMA, and Mecanoo, to modernist masters like Jo van den Broek, Jacob Bakemo or Piet Blom.

Markthal Rotterdam / MVRDV

Rotterdam City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in Netherlands’ Maritime Hub - Image 2 of 23
Markthal Rotterdam / MVRDV. Image © Daria Scagliola+Stijn Brakkee

De Rotterdam / OMA

Rotterdam City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in Netherlands’ Maritime Hub - Image 15 of 23
De Rotterdam / OMA. Image © Ossip van Duivenbode

Kubuswoningen / Piet Blom

Rotterdam City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in Netherlands’ Maritime Hub - Image 3 of 23
Kubuswoningen / Piet Blom. Image © Dirk Verwoerd

Het Nieuwe Instituut / Jo Coenen

Rotterdam City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in Netherlands’ Maritime Hub - Image 6 of 23
Het Nieuwe Instituut / Jo Coenen , rooftop by MVRDV. Image © MVRDV

Kunsthal / OMA

Rotterdam City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in Netherlands’ Maritime Hub - Image 8 of 23
Kunsthal / OMA. Image © Frans Blok via Shutterstock

Rotterdam Central Station / West 8 + Benthem Crouwel Architects + MVSA Architects

Rotterdam City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in Netherlands’ Maritime Hub - Image 13 of 23
Rotterdam Central Station / West 8 + Benthem Crouwel Architects + MVSA Architects. Image © Jannes Linders

Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen Museum / MVRDV

Rotterdam City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in Netherlands’ Maritime Hub - Image 16 of 23
Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen Museum / MVRDV. Image © Ossip van Duivenbode

Timmerhuis / OMA

Rotterdam City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in Netherlands’ Maritime Hub - Image 19 of 23
Timmerhuis / OMA. Image © Sebastian van Damme

Van Nelle Factory / Johannes Brinkman, Leendert van der Vlugt

Rotterdam City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in Netherlands’ Maritime Hub - Image 20 of 23
Van Nelle Factory / Johannes Brinkman, Leendert van der Vlugt. Image © F.Eveleens vi WIkipedia under CC BY-SA 3.0

Book Mountain / MVRDV

Rotterdam City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in Netherlands’ Maritime Hub - Image 5 of 23
Book Mountain / MVRDV. Image © scagliolabrakkee.nl via MVRDV

Pauluskerk / Will Alsop

Rotterdam City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in Netherlands’ Maritime Hub - Image 10 of 23
Pauluskerk / Will Alsop. Image © Paulskerk CC ColorMaker via SHutterstock

Erasmus Bridge / Ben van Berkel

Rotterdam City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in Netherlands’ Maritime Hub - Image 14 of 23
Erasmus Bridge / Ben van Berkel. Image © flickr user lukeprice88. Licensed under CC BY 2.0

Rotterdam Central Library / Van den Broek & Bakema

Rotterdam City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in Netherlands’ Maritime Hub - Image 22 of 23
Rotterdam Central Library / Van den Broek & Bakema. Image © Proloog & Sebastian van Damme

St. Mary of the Angels Chapel / Mecanoo

Rotterdam City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in Netherlands’ Maritime Hub - Image 21 of 23
St. Mary of the Angels Chapel / Mecanoo. Image © Christian Richters

Port Pavilion Rotterdam / MoederscheimMoonen Architects

Rotterdam City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in Netherlands’ Maritime Hub - Image 11 of 23
Port Pavilion Rotterdam / MoederscheimMoonen Architects. Image © Bart van Hoek

MVRDV House / MVRDV

Rotterdam City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in Netherlands’ Maritime Hub - Image 9 of 23
MVRDV House / MVRDV. Image © Ossip van Duivenbode

Unilever Nederland BV / JHK Architecten

Rotterdam City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in Netherlands’ Maritime Hub - Image 4 of 23
Unilever Nederland BV / JHK Architecten. Image © Palladium Photodesign

The Luchtsingel / ZUS

Rotterdam City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in Netherlands’ Maritime Hub - Image 23 of 23
The Luchtsingel / ZUS. Image © Ossip van Duivenbode

Fenix I Warehouse Renovation / Mei architects and planners

Rotterdam City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in Netherlands’ Maritime Hub - Image 18 of 23
Fenix I Warehouse Renovation / Mei architects and planners. Image © Marc Goodwin

Witte Huis / Willem Molenbroek

Rotterdam City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in Netherlands’ Maritime Hub - Image 12 of 23
Witte Huis / Willem Molenbroek. Image © RossHelen via Shutterstock

You can visit our list of Architecture City Guides.

Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "Rotterdam City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in Netherlands' Maritime Hub" 05 Oct 2023. ArchDaily.

