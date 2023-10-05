Rotterdam City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in Netherlands’ Maritime Hub

Save this picture! Rotterdam cityscape. Image © Frans Blok via Shutterstock

Often referred to as the “Manhattan on the Maas,” Rotterdam is a city unlike any other in the Netherlands. The Dutch metropolis with its striking skyline, tells a unique architectural narrative with chapters filled with the rubble of the devastating bombings of World War II, followed by a story of reconstruction that transformed the city into a hub for experimental architecture and urban planning. Today a mosaic of architectural styles, Rotterdam has embraced innovation, becoming a global showcase for cutting-edge design and sustainable urban development.

In 1940, almost the entire city center was wiped out by German bombs. Instead of following other European cities’ examples of reconstruction, Rotterdam decided to reinvent itself. Today, the city hosts some of the most well-known Dutch pieces of architecture, such as the Kubuswoningen or the Het Nieuwe Instituut. Its open attitude toward innovation and experimentation continues to attract talent from around the world, as its distinctive skyline continues to change and adapt to contemporary conditions.

The following selection highlights local and international architects who have left a mark on the city, from internationally recognized names such as MVRDV, OMA, and Mecanoo, to modernist masters like Jo van den Broek, Jacob Bakemo or Piet Blom.

Van Nelle Factory / Johannes Brinkman, Leendert van der Vlugt

Pauluskerk / Will Alsop

St. Mary of the Angels Chapel / Mecanoo

Witte Huis / Willem Molenbroek

