Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects

What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects

Save
What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects

Not nearly as complex an architectural typology as the word suggests, a ‘clerestory’ is a simple – if lexically loose – a portmanteau of ‘clear’ and ‘story’. Denoting a section of the wall that contains windows or cavities above eye level. The word is often assumed to have a religious context. Clerestories historically appeared at the upper levels of Roman churches, Hebrew temples, and early Christian architecture after all. And the earliest references we have to the feature come from religious texts.

Today, religious structures are often typified by the light their high windows allow to stream in, both figuratively and literally, from a higher source. At the CES Chapel in Taiwan, for example, ‘light diffuses through the glass clerestory and brightens the apse throughout the day,’ explains JJP Architects & Planners, about an interior design concept driven by natural lighting, ‘the chapel is filled with a spiritual aura, with a bright cross projected deep into the space.’

What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 2 of 35What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 3 of 35What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 4 of 35What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 5 of 35What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - More Images+ 30

As an architectural feature, however, clerestory windows are found in many projects of all types and periods. Due to this control of natural light, along with natural warming, ventilation, and many more effects, clerestory windows are an important part of contemporary low-energy buildings and are becoming ever more popular in modern projects.

Related Article

Different Types of Windows and How to Use Them

Save this picture!
What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 6 of 35
© Shawn Liu

The Natural Lighting Effects of Clerestory Windows

Replacing walls with transparent windows is an easy way of bringing more light into an interior, but wherever there is more light, there’s also a reduction in privacy. A great advantage of clerestory windows, however, is that by staying high up the wall, outdoor sightlines are reduced. At the Rau Haus in Portola Valley, US, by Feldman Architecture, for example, ‘light wells and clerestory windows on the eastern facade welcome morning light and peeks of greenery without compromising privacy,’ state the architects.

Save this picture!
What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 2 of 35
© Adam Rouse
Save this picture!
What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 9 of 35
© Patrick Coulie

Meanwhile, by applying a sawtooth roof to the CABQ International District Library in Albuquerque, US, RMKM Architecture has been able to add ‘north-facing clerestory windows for glare-free natural light and sky views 12 months per year,’ as the architects explain, in addition to south-facing PV panels, too.

Winter Warmth with Clerestory Windows

‘A set of clerestory windows cap the ends of the gable roof, framing a Turrell-esque sky view,’ explain architects Sonelo Design Studio about the Gable Clerestory House in Melbourne, Australia, referencing the American natural light artist, James Turrell, whose work uses architecture to form naked-eye observatories that frame the sky. But there’s another reason why the studio chose to add the clerestory gable where they did. Being higher up the wall, the window extends daylight hours and ‘heats the space with warm winter sun during the colder months.’

Save this picture!
What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 3 of 35
© Pier Carthew
Save this picture!
What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 13 of 35
© dapple photography

While high clerestory windows warm interiors with the low-angled sun during the winter, the addition of any glazed surface can add unwelcome heat gain during the summer, too. At the Rescobie Pavilion in Rescobie, UK, a ‘mono-pitch roof brings low autumn and winter sun into the space through clerestory glazing,’ share the architects, Kris Grant Architect, ‘while a deep overhang provides shade in the summer months.'

Creating Passive Ventilation With Clerestory Windows

When open, clerestory windows use their height to suck warm air in their vicinity up and out of the interior, replacing it with cooler, low-level air from below. Directing the natural airflow into, through, and out of a building using efficient passive cooling and ventilation techniques such as clerestory windows is an important part of modern low-energy buildings.

Save this picture!
What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 4 of 35
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 5 of 35
© Nigel Young

James Gorst ArchitectsTemple Complex in Rake, UK, for example, ‘naturally cools internal spaces with fresh air supplied by an underground labyrinth ventilation system,’ explain the architects, ‘while high-level actuators in the temple clerestory allow warm air to escape.’ Meanwhile, at the Narbo Via Museum in Narbonne, France, inspired by Roman technology, Foster + Partners combine clerestory windows with a ‘subterranean void that pushes cool air out at a low level,’ as the architects describe, and ‘high ceilings which create a thermal flywheel effect, naturally pushing warm air upwards, from where it is exhausted.’

The Spatial Advantages Formed by Clerestory Windows

By freeing up the obstructions between second-story clerestory windows and first-floor spaces, projects that use them can reap the rewards of higher ceilings. At the Sandi Simon Center for Dance at Chapman University in Orange, US, for example, the sawtooth roof allows several rows of clerestory windows to flood double-height communal areas inside the large building with light. An additional benefit, however, was that the ‘strategy amplifies the enormous trusses that hold up the building’s culturally and historically significant shell,’ share Lorcan O’ Herlihy Architects.

Save this picture!
What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 16 of 35
© Eric Staudenmaier
Save this picture!
What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 19 of 35
© Tom Ferguson

Wherever space is gained, however, it is also lost elsewhere. While clerestory windows at the Hidden Garden House in Sydney, Australia, add space in the first-floor ceiling, they also cause the balcony terrace to ‘rise almost a meter above the floor level of the main bedroom,’ share Sam Crawford Architects. Here, however, the change to the balcony’s pitch allowed a roof garden to point back towards the interior, creating a delightful presentation of greenery outside the rear windows.

Using Clerestory Windows as a Fire-Protective Barrier

As Faulkner Architects correctly points out while describing work on the CAMPout project, ‘as climate change increases the incidence and magnitude of wildfire events and we continue to reach further into the wild landscape with development, we must enhance the construction systems and materials to withstand these disasters.’ Located on a dense pine forest near Lake Tahoe, US, the architects use thick concrete walls topped with steel sash tempered clerestory windows to ‘form a fire-resistive barrier and secure a native cedar interior,’ creating an environment that’s responsive and considerate of it’s setting and its local material palette.

Save this picture!
What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 20 of 35
© Joe Fletcher

Examples of projects with Clerestory Windows

CES Chapel / JJP Architects & Planners

Save this picture!
What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 7 of 35
© Shawn Liu

Rau Haus / Feldman Architecture

Save this picture!
What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 8 of 35
© Adam Rouse

CABQ International District Library / RMKM Architecture

Save this picture!
What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 10 of 35
© Patrick Coulie

Gable Clerestory House / Sonelo Design Studio

Save this picture!
What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 11 of 35
© Pier Carthew

Rescobie Pavilion / Kris Grant Architect

Save this picture!
What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 12 of 35
© dapple photography

Temple Complex / James Gorst Architects

Save this picture!
What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 14 of 35
© Rory Gardiner

Narbo Via Museum / Foster + Partners

Save this picture!
What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 15 of 35
© Nigel Young

Sandi Simon Center for Dance at Chapman University / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects

Save this picture!
What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 17 of 35
© Eric Staudenmaier

Hidden Garden House / Sam Crawford Architects

Save this picture!
What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 18 of 35
© Tom Ferguson

CAMPout / Faulkner Architects

Save this picture!
What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 21 of 35
© Joe Fletcher

Shelter Island House / KoningEizenberg Architecture

Save this picture!
What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 22 of 35
© Michael Moran

Hwaseong Hambaeksan Memorial Park / HAEAHN Architecture

Save this picture!
What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 23 of 35
© Namsun Lee

St Christina’s Primary School / Paul Murphy Architects

Save this picture!
What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 24 of 35
© Simon Kennedy

Jícaro House / Mauricio Quirós Pacheco

Save this picture!
What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 25 of 35
© Fernando Alda

Nebo House / Fuller/Overby Architecture

Save this picture!
What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 26 of 35
© Paul Warchol

Spruce House & Studio / ao-ft

Save this picture!
What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 27 of 35
© Rory Gardiner

CPK75 House / AOMO

Save this picture!
What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 28 of 35
© DOF Sky|Ground

The Alice Hawthorn / De Matos Ryan

Save this picture!
What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 29 of 35
© Hufton + Crow

Exposition Heights House / Floisand Studio

Save this picture!
What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 30 of 35
© Kevin Scott

Homerton College Dining Hall / Feilden Fowles

Save this picture!
What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 31 of 35
© Jim Stephenson

Craven Road Cottage / Anya Moryoussef Architect (AMA)

Save this picture!
What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 32 of 35
© Doublespace Photography

Jan Juc Acre House / Heartly + Project Now

Save this picture!
What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 33 of 35
© Martina Gemmola

Lindsay House / Megowan Architectural

Save this picture!
What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 34 of 35
© Nils Koenning

Paintbrush Residence / CLB Architects

Save this picture!
What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects - Image 35 of 35
© Matthew Millman

Find these selected projects featuring gradient surfaces in this ArchDaily folder created by the author.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
James Wormald
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: James Wormald. "What Are Clerestory Windows and Their Spatial Advantages in 24 Projects" 16 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005402/what-are-clerestory-windows-and-their-spatial-advantages-in-24-projects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags