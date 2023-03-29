Submit a Project Advertise
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Thailand
  CPK75 House / AOMO

CPK75 House / AOMO

CPK75 House / AOMO

CPK75 House / AOMO - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Beam
CPK75 House / AOMO - Interior Photography, Door, Stairs, Facade
CPK75 House / AOMO - Interior Photography, Handrail
CPK75 House / AOMO - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bangkok, Thailand
CPK75 House / AOMO - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© DOF Sky|Ground

Text description provided by the architects. The house is a 5-bedroom house with a GFA of about 650 sqm. located in a private alley, so the environment around is very safe and calm. The Design brief from the owner was a reference image of a Japanese stone courtyard at Ryoanji Temple in Japan. The owner wanted to have a similar kind of stone court in the house.  There were also site issues from the noise from a few Mosques around the area, and the bad smell from a dumpsite when it rains. Typically, in our tropical climate, we try to avoid an enclosed courtyard due to the strong sunlight and heat. This house was an exception we made a different design approach. We made it outside-in. We brought the stone court inside the control environment from noise and smell and deal with the rest.   

CPK75 House / AOMO - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© DOF Sky|Ground
CPK75 House / AOMO - Image 17 of 25
Plan - 1st floor
CPK75 House / AOMO - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Chair, Beam
© DOF Sky|Ground

We then created a closed stone courtyard with a large skylight the same size as the courtyard because we wanted to have the sunlight come in and create shade and shadow on the pebble stones the same as in the temple. We also create a chimney effect by lifting the skylight up with clerestory windows that can be operated manually via a roof hatch and catwalk around to open and close the windows to control smell and noise. These also let the hot air out and enhance natural ventilation from below. We try to have as many doors as possible and windows on the North and the South to create cross ventilation to avoid heat traps inside the house. When the house doors and windows open, you will feel the natural breeze through the house, so we don’t need air conditioning in the space. We also have a secret window behind aluminum slats that can be opened all day and night for safety.

CPK75 House / AOMO - Interior Photography, Door, Stairs, Facade
© DOF Sky|Ground
CPK75 House / AOMO - Image 18 of 25
Plan - 2nd floor

We also simulated the shadow direction from the skylight and minimize the frame to create clean shadow lines in the direction we want on those walls. The shadow will move throughout the day from one side to the other. The wall on the upper level around the courtyard was held off from the ceiling allowing a small gap to let heat in the corridor escape and bring the natural light inside the corridor, so no need to turn on the artificial light in the daytime. This gap also creates a Japanese paper lantern-like effect floating inside the space. The corridor wall with a small linear small cut out is to providing privacy for the bedrooms and accentuates the courtyard below.

CPK75 House / AOMO - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Beam
© DOF Sky|Ground
CPK75 House / AOMO - Image 21 of 25
Section 02
CPK75 House / AOMO - Interior Photography, Handrail
© DOF Sky|Ground

The house is mostly white with natural wood color to represent simplicity and calmness. The courtyard now connects the long bookshelf along the corridor and the living and dining room. The small stone courtyard (4x6m) is now larger than it is as it is a part of the living area.

CPK75 House / AOMO - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© DOF Sky|Ground

Project gallery

AOMO
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Thailand

Materials and Tags

Concrete Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Thailand
