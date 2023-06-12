Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Temple
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Temple Complex / James Gorst Architects

Temple Complex / James Gorst Architects

Save
Temple Complex / James Gorst Architects

Temple Complex / James Gorst Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, GardenTemple Complex / James Gorst Architects - Exterior Photography, GardenTemple Complex / James Gorst Architects - Interior Photography, LightingTemple Complex / James Gorst Architects - Interior Photography, StairsTemple Complex / James Gorst Architects - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Temple, Community Center
Rake, United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Temple Complex / James Gorst Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Rory Gardiner

Text description provided by the architects. James Gorst Architects has completed a new temple complex in the village of Rake, Hampshire, within the South Downs National Park. The practice was selected following a two-stage design competition in early 2017 with a brief to replace the existing dilapidated 1970s complex.

Save this picture!
Temple Complex / James Gorst Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Rory Gardiner

The new building, which is open to the public, comprises a temple, library, chapels, meeting spaces, a public foyer, and a catering kitchen within newly landscaped grounds. The rationalized plan is organized as a series of orthogonal pavilions connected by a cloistered walkway, facing onto a central courtyard garden. The internal arrangement follows a progression from secular to ritual spaces, moving from a timber portico and social foyer at the visitor entrance in the east, through to the main temple space in the west.

Save this picture!
Temple Complex / James Gorst Architects - Image 15 of 15
Axo

With a brief to create a building characterized by peace and simplicity, the James Gorst Architects team developed a restrained palette of timber, brick, and chalk lime mortar typical of the Hampshire context. The resulting spaces allow for quiet contemplation and encourage a spiritual connection to the surrounding landscape.

Save this picture!
Temple Complex / James Gorst Architects - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
Temple Complex / James Gorst Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
Temple Complex / James Gorst Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rory Gardiner

The building demonstrates an exemplary approach to passive design and long-term sustainability. James Gorst Architects adopted a ‘fabric-first’ approach to the build, with the main structural frame entirely constructed off-site from glue-laminated timber, engineered to eliminate the need for any steelwork. Underfloor heating is provided by a ground source heat pump that is buried in the landscape, with additional power provided by photovoltaic panels.

Save this picture!
Temple Complex / James Gorst Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
Temple Complex / James Gorst Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Column
© Rory Gardiner

The inner temple’s pre-cast pendentive arches provide thermal mass. A raised floor slab naturally cools the internal spaces with fresh air supplied by an underground labyrinth ventilation system, while high-level actuators in the temple clerestory allow warm air to escape.

Save this picture!
Temple Complex / James Gorst Architects - Exterior Photography, Column
© Rory Gardiner

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Rake, Liss GU33 7PH, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
James Gorst Architects
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipTemplePublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerUnited Kingdom

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipTemplePublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Temple Complex / James Gorst Architects" 12 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002263/temple-complex-james-gorst-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags