CABQ International District Library​ / RMKM Architecture - Exterior Photography, Cityscape CABQ International District Library​ / RMKM Architecture - Exterior Photography CABQ International District Library​ / RMKM Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade CABQ International District Library​ / RMKM Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Chair

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Library, Public Architecture, Community
Albuquerque, United States
  • Project Architect: Antoni Baca
  • Design Principal: Mark Rohde
  • Project Consultants: Greame Means | High Mesa Consulting
  • Engineering Consultant: Joseph Hughes | NM Building Envelope Architects
  • Landscape Architect: Faith Okuma | Surroundings Studio
  • LLC: RME ABQ, Jim Krieis | RME ABQ
  • Plumbing Engineer: Scott Surdahl | Bridgers & Paxton
  • Mechanical Engineer: Abbas Shirian | Bridgers & Paxton
  • Electrical Engineer: Oscar Urias | Bridgers & Paxton
  • Mechanical, Electrical And Plumbing Engineer: Bridgers & Paxton
  • Consulting Company: High Mesa Consulting
  • City: Albuquerque
  • Country: United States
CABQ International District Library​ / RMKM Architecture - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Patrick Coulie

Text description provided by the architects. The new library establishes an urban destination and “place to be.” Providing a “living room for all,” the building is sited to reinforce historic Route 66 and capture dramatic mountain views. The site’s context is the International District neighborhood in southeast Albuquerque, New Mexico, centered on Central Avenue (the historic alignment of U.S Route. 66).

CABQ International District Library​ / RMKM Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Patrick Coulie
CABQ International District Library​ / RMKM Architecture - Image 30 of 36
Plan
CABQ International District Library​ / RMKM Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Patrick Coulie

The low-income, underserved community surrounding the site is a mix of residential and light commercial uses and is one of the city’s most ethnically diverse districts. The site’s Route 66 context clings to its historic “billboard charm”; roadside motels, pawn shops, auto garages, storage facilities, and vacant buildings line Central Avenue and side streets near the site; bright spots close by include international restaurants, specialty grocery stores, shops and cafes, the New Mexico State Fairgrounds, and the termination of the new Albuquerque Rapid Transit system.

CABQ International District Library​ / RMKM Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade
© Patrick Coulie
CABQ International District Library​ / RMKM Architecture - Interior Photography, Chair
© Patrick Coulie

Public workshops and design charrettes with a community representing 27 languages determined unique goals and needs; all have informed the design. A light-filled central volume organizes program functions facilitating clear wayfinding and staff visibility. Conventional library functions are enhanced by the library system’s computer technology center, community room, memorial reading room, young adult, children’s activity center, fireplace lounge, and outdoor story/events plaza. Access flooring accommodates HVAC, power, and technology and provides efficient environmental comfort, easy access to systems, and long-term flexibility.

CABQ International District Library​ / RMKM Architecture - Interior Photography, Chair
© Patrick Coulie
CABQ International District Library​ / RMKM Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Patrick Coulie
CABQ International District Library​ / RMKM Architecture - Image 31 of 36
Section to the West
CABQ International District Library​ / RMKM Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Chair
© Patrick Coulie

North-facing clerestory windows provide glare-free natural light and sky views 12 months per year. The south face of a sawtooth roof is optimally angled for PV panels, with enough collection surface to offset electrical energy costs. An iconic brick sign pylon participates in the historic Route 66 fabric promoting “place maker” status. Brick piers, abundant windows, a brise soleil facia, and the sawtooth roof establish a fitting but memorable architectural language. This new Public Library is envisioned to be transformational; enhancing the rich and vibrant narrative of the city’s international district with a brand-new neighborhood living room for all ages.

CABQ International District Library​ / RMKM Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Patrick Coulie

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Albuquerque, NM, United States

RMKM Architecture
