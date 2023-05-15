Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Chapel
  4. Taiwan
  5. CES Chapel / JJP Architects & Planners

CES Chapel / JJP Architects & Planners

Save
CES Chapel / JJP Architects & Planners

CES Chapel / JJP Architects & Planners - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCES Chapel / JJP Architects & Planners - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, Beam, ArchCES Chapel / JJP Architects & Planners - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WindowsCES Chapel / JJP Architects & Planners - Exterior PhotographyCES Chapel / JJP Architects & Planners - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Chapel
Bade District, Taiwan
  • Principal In Charge: Joshua J. Pan, FAIA
  • Project Manager: Sheng-Tien Yeh
  • Main Designer: Rafael Martinez
  • Designers: Jason C. Ouyang, Tzu-Hua Wu, Maya Cheng, Yu-Ting Lin, Shih-Fang Huang, Chia-Lin Yang
  • City: Bade District
  • Country: Taiwan
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
CES Chapel / JJP Architects & Planners - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Vesper W.S. Hsieh

Text description provided by the architects. The China Evangelical Graduate School of Theology (CEGST) Bade Campus is located in Taoyuan, a city in northern Taiwan. The chapel serves as the heart of the campus, with a total floor area of 1,000 sqm and an interior capacity of 750 seats. In addition, the building’s double-height atrium can expand the capacity to add some 200 more people.

Save this picture!
CES Chapel / JJP Architects & Planners - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Shawn Liu
Save this picture!
CES Chapel / JJP Architects & Planners - Image 22 of 29
Diagrams

The chapel also functions as the spiritual and circulatory heart of the campus, with easy access to the main entrance plaza, the academic building, the library, the canteen, and dormitories. The composition of the chapel is a sequence of three measured and ordered spaces. First is the lobby, which serves as the main gathering place prior to and after services. Second, is the nave, which is conceived as an intimate and serene space for worship. Third is the apse, designed to be a magnificent space that enhances the spirituality and symbolism of the whole chapel.

Save this picture!
CES Chapel / JJP Architects & Planners - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, Beam, Arch
© Shawn Liu
Save this picture!
CES Chapel / JJP Architects & Planners - Image 24 of 29
Plans
Save this picture!
CES Chapel / JJP Architects & Planners - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Shawn Liu
Save this picture!
CES Chapel / JJP Architects & Planners - Image 29 of 29
Interior Wall Detail

Inspired by Gothic cathedrals, the nave is a 20m-by-20m column-free space that utilizes soaring arches to form a continuous ribbed vault to define the space. Steel columns are extruded to the roofs and reinforced with buttresses to form a long-span diagrid slab system mimicking a ribbed vault in Gothic architecture. Articulated wooden panels are mounted in between the columns to integrate the acoustics and the air-conditioning system in its interior.

Save this picture!
CES Chapel / JJP Architects & Planners - Exterior Photography
© Shawn Liu
Save this picture!
CES Chapel / JJP Architects & Planners - Image 27 of 29
Axonometric View
Save this picture!
CES Chapel / JJP Architects & Planners - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Shawn Liu

In contrast to the nave, the apse is a monolithic unadorned space that conveys a sense of spirituality as a sacred place where God dwells. The main wall is clad with warm natural granite and punctured by a cross-shaped opening in the middle. The cross is the only prominent religious symbol in the chapel and the effect of a soft ray of light perforating the solidity of a rock evokes the biblical passage “I'm the light of the world”.

Save this picture!
CES Chapel / JJP Architects & Planners - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Shawn Liu

The interior design is driven by natural lighting. Light diffuses through the glass clerestory and brightens the apse throughout the day, thereby creating a contrast between the apse and the nave. As the morning light penetrates the east-facing stone façade, the chapel is filled with a spiritual aura while a bright cross is projected deep into the space.

Save this picture!
CES Chapel / JJP Architects & Planners - Exterior Photography
© Shawn Liu

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:No. 53, Chang'an St, Bade District, Taoyuan City, Taiwan 334

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
JJP Architects & Planners
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipChapelTaiwan

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipChapelTaiwan
Cite: "CES Chapel / JJP Architects & Planners" 15 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000995/ces-chapel-jjp-architects-and-planners> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags