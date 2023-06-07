Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
Other Facilities, Adaptive Reuse
Orange, United States
  Principal In Charge: Lorcan O'Herlihy FAIA
  Project Director: Ghazal Khezri
  Principal: Ian Dickenson
  Project Lead: Joe Tarr, Abel Garcia
  Project Team: Morgan Starkey, Kathryn Sonnabend
  Project Assist: Kevin Murray, Wentao Guo
  Client: Chapman University
  City: Orange
  Country: United States
Sandi Simon Center for Dance at Chapman University / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Eric Staudenmaier

Text description provided by the architects. The Sandi Simon Center for Dance is an expansive new education and performing arts center at Chapman University that redefines a former orange packing house. Landmarked by the National Register of Historic Places, LOHA’s adaptive reuse strategy preserves the exterior identity while opening the interior structure with a calculated cut through the original floor, allowing for a reorganization into three levels and forming a new circulation through the space.

Sandi Simon Center for Dance at Chapman University / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Eric Staudenmaier

The Dance Center houses five studios for dance instruction, a performance studio that provides space for small concerts and master classes, two classrooms, a training room, and faculty offices. It addresses not only the studio and classroom needs of the dance program but also provides spaces for students to socially engage.

Sandi Simon Center for Dance at Chapman University / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Eric Staudenmaier
Sandi Simon Center for Dance at Chapman University / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail
© Eric Staudenmaier
Sandi Simon Center for Dance at Chapman University / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Image 24 of 29
Floor plan

Originally built as a two-story headquarters for the Santiago Orange Growers Association in 1918, the post and beam heavy timber frame building is representative of the industrial vernacular style of its time. Villa Park Orchards Association took over the building in the late 1960s to expand its operations. Chapman University’s purchase of the building signifies a dedication to the preservation of this local historic landmark.

Sandi Simon Center for Dance at Chapman University / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Eric Staudenmaier
Sandi Simon Center for Dance at Chapman University / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Eric Staudenmaier
Sandi Simon Center for Dance at Chapman University / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Image 29 of 29
Diagram

LOHA’s adaptive reuse strategy required precise planning and innovative strategies to transform the former orange packing house, from a one-story warehouse space with an unused, uninhabitable basement, into a multi-level Center for Dance. This process included celebrating unique elements of the existing building, utilizing the original wood flooring as a material for the new design, and incorporating new structural elements.

Sandi Simon Center for Dance at Chapman University / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Eric Staudenmaier

The design approach of opening the former floor of the 1918 orange packing building allows light to permeate from the historic sawtooth roof—with its north-facing clerestory windows--to all levels of the Dance Center. This innovative strategy preserves the exterior identity of the culturally and historically significant shell while amplifying the beautiful features of the interior.

Sandi Simon Center for Dance at Chapman University / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Interior Photography
© Eric Staudenmaier
Sandi Simon Center for Dance at Chapman University / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Interior Photography
© Eric Staudenmaier

Polycarbonate, selected for its reflectivity and translucency, layers walls and openings in ways that allow the architecture to reflect the ideas of movement and the ephemeral nature of performance embodied in the program.

Sandi Simon Center for Dance at Chapman University / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Interior Photography
© Eric Staudenmaier
Sandi Simon Center for Dance at Chapman University / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Interior Photography, Facade
© Eric Staudenmaier

Enormous historic trusses were left exposed and rendered at once lofty by the view from the lowest level and tangible from the proximity to them at the mezzanine; and historic, operable clerestory windows have been retrofit with actuators to open and expel heat when triggered by the mechanical system.

Sandi Simon Center for Dance at Chapman University / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Chair
© Eric Staudenmaier

The three levels allow for student performances, studios, classrooms, and study spaces within the vibrant circulation and encourage interactions and conversations to spill out of the studios into the atrium between classes, into the courtyard for warm-up, yoga, and social space, and into the larger campus.

Sandi Simon Center for Dance at Chapman University / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Eric Staudenmaier

Project location

Address:1 University Dr, Orange, CA 92866, United States

Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects
