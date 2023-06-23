Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Rau Haus / Feldman Architecture

Rau Haus / Feldman Architecture

Save
Rau Haus / Feldman Architecture

Rau Haus / Feldman Architecture - Exterior Photography, WindowsRau Haus / Feldman Architecture - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Garden, Patio, CourtyardRau Haus / Feldman Architecture - Interior Photography, Living RoomRau Haus / Feldman Architecture - Interior Photography, GlassRau Haus / Feldman Architecture - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Residential
Portola Valley, United States
  • Project Principal: Steven Stept, AIA
  • Project Architect: Anjali Iyer, LEED AP
  • Senior Designer: Leila Bijan Kuehr
  • Designer: Humbeen Geo
  • General Contractor : NorthWall Builders
  • City: Portola Valley
  • Country: United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Rau Haus / Feldman Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Adam Rouse

Text description provided by the architects. A couple with a young daughter looking to leave the city in search of more space contacted Feldman Architecture to design a new home – a modern, secluded residence with a dedicated zone for hosting family and friends. With a site selected with sweeping views over Coal Creek Open Space Preserve, the team’s vision centered around completely immersing visitors in rolling green hills while offering a rare, distant glimpse of the San Francisco Bay to the north. The design centers around thoughtfully orienting public and private living spaces towards views while creating a sense of privacy from the neighboring lots above. The 3,433 square foot L-shaped building footprint is gently tucked into the eastern hillside, creating an enclosure for outdoor moments, and framing a wide array of views from indoor living spaces. 

Save this picture!
Rau Haus / Feldman Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Adam Rouse
Save this picture!
Rau Haus / Feldman Architecture - Image 26 of 28
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Rau Haus / Feldman Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Adam Rouse

The volumes are carefully articulated to minimize disruption of views from the surrounding properties. The primary wing runs north to south, expanding vertically at a double-height kitchen and dining space while visually connecting the main level to a study loft and bedrooms upstairs. Light wells and clerestory windows on the eastern façade welcome morning light and offer peeks of greenery without compromising privacy. A single-story form topped by a green roof stretches perpendicularly – blending into the surrounding landscape and creating a multipurpose space at pool level for playing, exercising, and entertaining. The infinity pool acts as a threshold where the manicured landscape merges into the native meadow-scape.

Save this picture!
Rau Haus / Feldman Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Adam Rouse
Save this picture!
Rau Haus / Feldman Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Adam Rouse

Bay views to the north are captured from the primary suite, and publicly from a view deck. It was important for the clients that this roof deck was publicly accessible without compromising the privacy of their bedroom. Low-maintenance, durable materials define the material palette: exterior cement clads the second story, and Monterey Cypress siding, intended to weather over time, elegantly connects the main level. The cement plaster and Cypress bars stack geometrically, blending into the interior - understated, modern, and clean materiality sets the tone for the interior and landscape moments.

Save this picture!
Rau Haus / Feldman Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair, Beam
© Adam Rouse
Save this picture!
Rau Haus / Feldman Architecture - Image 27 of 28
1st Floor Plan

At Rau Haus, a 6.24kW PV array provides the home with 9,777 kWh of renewable energy a year, and two Heliodyne solar panels serve a 119-gallon storage tank. The home is equipped with all electric indoor appliances and an electric heat-pump HVAC system, combined with passive heating and cooling strategies, work to keep the home temperate throughout the year. The design makes use of deep overhangs and inset windows to provide passive solar shading, and thoughtfully placed operable doors, windows, and skylights promote cross-ventilation in all habitable spaces. Outdoor patios with varying degrees of shading throughout the home allow for comfortable use during different times of the day. Locally salvaged and milled Monterey cypress siding is naturally weathered with no additional finish, and all concrete is mixed with 30% fly ash to reduce the project’s embodied carbon.

Save this picture!
Rau Haus / Feldman Architecture - Interior Photography, Glass
© Adam Rouse
Save this picture!
Rau Haus / Feldman Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Bed, Bedroom
© Adam Rouse

"This project allowed us to craft a space of serenity, well-balanced with a design that creates horizontal and vertical connections within and towards the landscape. It was expertly executed by the builder who crafted details and material connections with wonderful care and precision," Steven Stept, AIA, Project Principal. - “Beneath the quiet design sensibility is a rigorous articulation of forms and spaces that are precisely detailed within a tightly curated material palette. The house embraces the spirit of the site and sets the stage for daily life to unfold,” Anjali Iyer, LEED AP, Project Architect.

Save this picture!
Rau Haus / Feldman Architecture - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Adam Rouse

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Feldman Architecture
Office

Materials

WoodGlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBuildingsResidentialUnited States

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBuildingsResidentialUnited States
Cite: "Rau Haus / Feldman Architecture" 23 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002831/rau-haus-feldman-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags