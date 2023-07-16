Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Jan Juc Acre House / Heartly + Project Now - Exterior Photography, Windows, CourtyardJan Juc Acre House / Heartly + Project Now - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, Chair, WindowsJan Juc Acre House / Heartly + Project Now - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, ChairJan Juc Acre House / Heartly + Project Now - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Windows, Garden, CourtyardJan Juc Acre House / Heartly + Project Now - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
House Interiors
Jan Juc, Australia
  • Architects: Project NowInterior Designers: Heartly
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Martina Gemmola
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Artedomus, Brecciolino, Corsi and Nicolai, Costen/no, Dulux, Ebon Veneer, Eco Timber, Est Dusk, Haymes Paint, INAX, Ventech
  • Builders: TruForm Constructions
  • Building Design: Project Now
  • City: Jan Juc
  • Country: Australia
Jan Juc Acre House / Heartly + Project Now - Exterior Photography, Windows, Courtyard
© Martina Gemmola

Text description provided by the architects. The interior design of Jan Juc Acre responds to the local environment and community, to the original 1980s house, and to the personalities within the family that lives here. Each of these contexts informed interior design decisions. Driven by our client, retainment of the majority of the original building was a priority for both the interior and building design.

Jan Juc Acre House / Heartly + Project Now - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Martina Gemmola
Jan Juc Acre House / Heartly + Project Now - Image 22 of 22
Plans
Jan Juc Acre House / Heartly + Project Now - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Martina Gemmola

Highlighting original timberwork, specifically the ceiling and beams, as well as the north-facing clerestory windows and views of the native landscape and pool were important details. These original elements are celebrated; they create a context and anchor point for the modern alterations added with the renovation. Earthy materials reflecting the location and history of the original structure were selected for practicality and to create a calming effect. The limestone flooring purposefully used both internally and throughout the landscape, is both practical (sand is easily swept away) and beautiful.

Jan Juc Acre House / Heartly + Project Now - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Glass, Facade
© Martina Gemmola

Responsiveness to the site, the original structure, and the vibrant family who live here resulted in a truly unique and individualized design. Embracing these critical foundational elements as informing details, the project rises to meet the design challenge of these requirements rather than imposing trends or following the norm.

Jan Juc Acre House / Heartly + Project Now - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Windows, Garden, Courtyard
© Martina Gemmola

Project location

Address:Jan Juc VIC 3228, Australia

Cite: "Jan Juc Acre House / Heartly + Project Now" 16 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004027/jan-juc-acre-house-heartly-plus-project-now> ISSN 0719-8884

