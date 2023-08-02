Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Brazilian Houses With "Balcony-Rooms": When Living Extends From the Interior to the Exterior

  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

A residential architectural project almost always seeks to integrate interior and exterior to get closer to nature and improve comfort or aesthetics. Considering living spaces, this dialogue between open and closed environments becomes even more relevant. After all, it makes the room more flexible and suggests various ways of occupying it, regardless of the number of people or the time of year.

Brazilian Houses With “Balcony-Rooms”: When Living Extends From the Interior to the Exterior - Image 2 of 16Brazilian Houses With “Balcony-Rooms”: When Living Extends From the Interior to the Exterior - Image 3 of 16Brazilian Houses With “Balcony-Rooms”: When Living Extends From the Interior to the Exterior - Image 4 of 16Brazilian Houses With “Balcony-Rooms”: When Living Extends From the Interior to the Exterior - Image 5 of 16Brazilian Houses With “Balcony-Rooms”: When Living Extends From the Interior to the Exterior - More Images+ 11

We have gathered 15 living rooms that extend to the balcony or act as a large balcony, created in Brazilian houses. Some solutions adopted for this program are found in the continuity through the floor. In addition, there is the furniture layout, the large glass planes or possible openings, as well as the rhythm of the structure - mainly given by the beams. See all the examples below.

Montemor House / Brasil Arquitetura

Brazilian Houses With “Balcony-Rooms”: When Living Extends From the Interior to the Exterior - Image 11 of 16
Montemor House / Brasil Arquitetura. Image: © Manuel Sá

Casa da Mangueira / Alan Chu

Brazilian Houses With “Balcony-Rooms”: When Living Extends From the Interior to the Exterior - Image 2 of 16
Casa da Mangueira / Alan Chu. Image: © Djan Chu

Guararema House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

Brazilian Houses With “Balcony-Rooms”: When Living Extends From the Interior to the Exterior - Image 4 of 16
Guararema House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados. Image: © Pedro Kok

Palco House / Cecchi Millan

Brazilian Houses With “Balcony-Rooms”: When Living Extends From the Interior to the Exterior - Image 10 of 16
Palco House / Cecchi Millan. Image: © Pedro Ingber

Residência SJA / Triplex Arquitetura

Brazilian Houses With “Balcony-Rooms”: When Living Extends From the Interior to the Exterior - Image 9 of 16
Residência SJA / Triplex Arquitetura. Image: © Romulo Fialdini

Villa Tanah / Rosana Buonerba Arquitetura + Marcelo Salum Arquitetura

Brazilian Houses With “Balcony-Rooms”: When Living Extends From the Interior to the Exterior - Image 8 of 16
Villa Tanah / Rosana Buonerba Arquitetura + Marcelo Salum Arquitetura. Image: © Mariana Boro

Monte Mor III House / Gui Mattos

Brazilian Houses With “Balcony-Rooms”: When Living Extends From the Interior to the Exterior - Image 7 of 16
Monte Mor III House / Gui Mattos. Image: © Pablo Casals Aguirre

Summer House / Lucas Gonçalves Arquitetura

Brazilian Houses With “Balcony-Rooms”: When Living Extends From the Interior to the Exterior - Image 16 of 16
Summer House / Lucas Gonçalves Arquitetura. Image: © Keniche Santos

Bauer House / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos

Brazilian Houses With “Balcony-Rooms”: When Living Extends From the Interior to the Exterior - Image 15 of 16
Bauer House / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos. Image: © Leonardo Finotti

LR House / Padovani Arquitetos

Brazilian Houses With “Balcony-Rooms”: When Living Extends From the Interior to the Exterior - Image 14 of 16
LR House / Padovani Arquitetos. Image: © Evelyn Müller

Casa MEG Baroneza / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura

Brazilian Houses With “Balcony-Rooms”: When Living Extends From the Interior to the Exterior - Image 5 of 16
Casa MEG Baroneza / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura. Image: © Andre Mortatti

Vista House / studio mk27

Brazilian Houses With “Balcony-Rooms”: When Living Extends From the Interior to the Exterior - Image 13 of 16
Vista House / studio mk27. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

House Guaecá II / AMZ Arquitetos

Brazilian Houses With “Balcony-Rooms”: When Living Extends From the Interior to the Exterior - Image 3 of 16
House Guaecá II / AMZ Arquitetos. Image: © Pedro Napolitano Prata

Residência Haras Larissa / Felipe SS Rodrigues + Sergio Sampaio Arquitetura + Planejamento

Brazilian Houses With “Balcony-Rooms”: When Living Extends From the Interior to the Exterior - Image 12 of 16
Residência Haras Larissa / Felipe SS Rodrigues + Sergio Sampaio Arquitetura + Planejamento. Image: © Fran Parente

Siriúba House / Dall'Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura

Brazilian Houses With “Balcony-Rooms”: When Living Extends From the Interior to the Exterior - Image 6 of 16
House Guaecá II / AMZ Arquitetos. Image: © Bicubico

