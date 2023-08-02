Brazilian Houses With “Balcony-Rooms”: When Living Extends From the Interior to the Exterior

Save this picture! Summer House / Lucas Gonçalves Arquitetura. Image: © Keniche Santos

A residential architectural project almost always seeks to integrate interior and exterior to get closer to nature and improve comfort or aesthetics. Considering living spaces, this dialogue between open and closed environments becomes even more relevant. After all, it makes the room more flexible and suggests various ways of occupying it, regardless of the number of people or the time of year.

We have gathered 15 living rooms that extend to the balcony or act as a large balcony, created in Brazilian houses. Some solutions adopted for this program are found in the continuity through the floor. In addition, there is the furniture layout, the large glass planes or possible openings, as well as the rhythm of the structure - mainly given by the beams. See all the examples below.