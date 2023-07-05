LR House / Padovani Arquitetos

+ 22

Houses • Brazil Architects: Padovani Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 7535 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Evelyn Muller

Lead Architect: Lucas Padovani

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the countryside of São Paulo, the LR Residence was designed to bring together the client’s friends and family in an alive and cozy environment. Therefore, stone, wood, brick, and aluminum compose the finish mood board that gives identity to the residence, conceived as a summer house.

Developed on a single level, the house was created by a contrasting relationship with the topography. The uphill terrain was solved by creating a large plateau, elevating the volume of the rooms and social area, and ensuring a permanent view of the surrounding landscape.

The residence features a private area and a large social one, comprising a program of five suites, integrated internal and external social areas, besides accommodations for the employees.

The social area is highlighted through the entrance hall. When one accesses the house through the hall, a reflecting water surface and suspended wooden ceiling with openings create scenarios of light and reflection that attract the eyes to a wide living room integrated into a gourmet area and terrace.

Inside, the social areas are clad with rustic bricks that contrast with the granite flooring. The neutral and earthy tones of the interior coating and furniture bring harmony and dialogue with the overall identity of the residence.

Besides, the internal social area gravitates through two opposite outdoor areas with different proposals, which permeate the house to expand the living space: a charming central courtyard enables a more private and cozy atmosphere, and an outdoor terrace that frames the broad landscape in front of the residence’s site. An infinity swimming pool, spa, and outdoor fireplace create the external environment, and by using the same granite flooring used inside we enable the fusion between the spaces and materials, providing a place for socializing embraced by the stunning natural landscape.

Finally, slatted metal brises provide isolation and comfort to the private volume, comprised of five generous suites for the couple and their guests. Sometimes fixed, sometimes pivoting, the metallic panels unify the rectangular volume in a minimalist way when closed. When opened, they provide movement to the form, besides enabling the connection and integration between the balconies of the suites and the revealing surrounding landscape.