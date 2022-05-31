We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Siriúba House / Dall'Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura

Siriúba House / Dall'Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura

Save this project
Siriúba House / Dall'Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura

© Bicubico© Bicubico© Bicubico© Bicubico+ 23

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Sustainability
Brazil
  • Architects: Dall'Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2992 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Bicubico
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Alwitra, Cerâmica Brennand, ETIP projetos, Etel Design, Lightworks Iluminação, Mizumo, Quartos Etc., Werebe Mordo, kitchens
  • Lead Architects : Lucas Dall’Ovo
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Bicubico
© Bicubico

Text description provided by the architects. Siriúba House is the result of the renovation of an old building that, being inserted in a marine area, should have respected the limits of the existing perimeter. In addition, it is a guest house, designed to receive the owner's guests, and which should be practical and attractive at the same time.

Save this picture!
© Bicubico
© Bicubico

The initial idea was to develop a project that integrated the interior with the beautiful landscape of the surroundings, combining warmth and elegance with practicality, taking advantage of natural lighting.

Save this picture!
© Bicubico
© Bicubico
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Bicubico
© Bicubico

The house has an elevated level in relation to the natural profile of the land, giving lightness to the set in front of the beach while providing a construction free from moisture, a recurring problem on the island.

Save this picture!
© Bicubico
© Bicubico

We tried to work with volumes that highlighted the social, intimate, and service areas. In the social area, the room has a sloping roof, with higher ceilings and openings at the top, large glass panels integrate the room with the balcony, which has a glass roof in metal structure and straw lining, creating an effect of very comfortable light and shade. The living room is integrated with the kitchen through a support counter, this entire service volume has a lower ceiling height and a set of continuous windows that reinforce the horizontality of the construction. Rooms are in an intermediate volume, with floor-to-ceiling doors and large openings to the outdoor area, also overlooking the beach.

Save this picture!
© Bicubico
© Bicubico

The entire house floor finishing is composed of Brennand ceramic, as well as the finishes of the wet areas, the frames are made of wood and the ceilings are plastered.

Save this picture!
© Bicubico
© Bicubico
Save this picture!
© Bicubico
© Bicubico

The house has a water reuse system, both rainwater and its own sewage treatment system, a concern that we had from the beginning since the old system was a septic tank and the land borders a stream.

Save this picture!
© Bicubico
© Bicubico

Light furniture, always abusing wood, complements this living space conducive to moments of rest and relaxation.

Save this picture!
© Bicubico
© Bicubico

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Dall'Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura
Office

Products

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityBrazil
Cite: "Siriúba House / Dall'Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura" [Casa Siriúba / Dall'Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura] 31 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982575/siriuba-house-dallovo-magalhaes-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream