House Guaecá II / AMZ Arquitetos

House Guaecá II / AMZ Arquitetos

© Pedro Napolitano Prata© Pedro Napolitano Prata© Pedro Napolitano Prata© Pedro Napolitano Prata+ 21

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
São Sebastião, Brazil
  • Architects: AMZ Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  475
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Pedro Napolitano Prata
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk
  • Lead Architects : Pablo Alvarenga, Adriana Zampieri
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
Text description provided by the architects. Guaecá House is located in a housing complex overlooking the ocean on the coast of the state of São Paulo, Brazil. The lower floor is composed of a single living and dining space surrounded by sliding glass doors that limit the outdoors. They provide an uninterrupted view towards the ocean and when pulled aside create one expansive terrace space connecting the social area to the pool and garden area.

© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
The laundry area is located opposite the sea view in a closed and more reserved area. Its walls help to ensure privacy to the rest of the house separating it from the street and neighbors nearby. On one side, on the upper floor, are located side-hung windows that provide natural light and ventilation into the living room. And on the other side, are located the bedrooms covered by sliding slatted wooden panels. When slid open, they extend the rooms to a small deck facing the ocean and surrounding landscape.

© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
Section
Section
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
Prefabricated wooden structure (CLT - cross-laminated timber) measuring 4.45 x 4.80m, from ITA Construtora, was used for the structuring of the house.

© Pedro Napolitano Prata
Project gallery

