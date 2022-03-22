House Guaecá II / AMZ Arquitetos

+ 21

Houses • São Sebastião, Brazil Architects: AMZ Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 475 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2018

Photographs Photographs : Pedro Napolitano Prata

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Manufacturers :

Lead Architects : Pablo Alvarenga, Adriana Zampieri

Arquitetos Colaboradores : Daniel Semião, Beatriz Souza, Natalia Sartini

Wooden Structure : ita construtora

Locksmiths : Artsteel

City : São Sebastião

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Guaecá House is located in a housing complex overlooking the ocean on the coast of the state of São Paulo, Brazil. The lower floor is composed of a single living and dining space surrounded by sliding glass doors that limit the outdoors. They provide an uninterrupted view towards the ocean and when pulled aside create one expansive terrace space connecting the social area to the pool and garden area.

The laundry area is located opposite the sea view in a closed and more reserved area. Its walls help to ensure privacy to the rest of the house separating it from the street and neighbors nearby. On one side, on the upper floor, are located side-hung windows that provide natural light and ventilation into the living room. And on the other side, are located the bedrooms covered by sliding slatted wooden panels. When slid open, they extend the rooms to a small deck facing the ocean and surrounding landscape.

Prefabricated wooden structure (CLT - cross-laminated timber) measuring 4.45 x 4.80m, from ITA Construtora, was used for the structuring of the house.