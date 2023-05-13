Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Palco House / Cecchi Millan - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, Facade, StairsPalco House / Cecchi Millan - Interior Photography, Table, Countertop, Windows, Chair, Beam, SinkPalco House / Cecchi Millan - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop, Windows, Beam, ChairPalco House / Cecchi Millan - Exterior Photography, Windows, ForestPalco House / Cecchi Millan - More Images

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Maraú, Brazil
  • Architects: Cecchi Millan
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  70
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Ingber, Oka Fotografia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Electrolux, Artesão local, Brastemp, Coral, Deca, Futon Company, La Fonte, Loja Simultânea, Lorenzetti, Marcenaria Armários e Cia, Mekal, Schneider Eletric, Wandepoxi, reka iluminacao
  • Project Team: Fernando Millan, Pedro Millan e Giovanna Cecchi
  • Structural Project: Eng. Marlon Vivas
  • Construction Company: Art’s Construções e Consultoria
  • City: Maraú
  • Country: Brazil
Palco House / Cecchi Millan - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Pedro Ingber

Text description provided by the architects. Palco house, designed for a young artist, is located on Algodões Beach, Maraú – BA. The 70m2 pavilion is a functional architectural solution that houses two suites and a living room with an integrated kitchen. The linear layout of the spaces allows for an opening to the surrounding view and vegetation, with the integration of nature.

Palco House / Cecchi Millan - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Pedro Ingber

The landscape is reinforced by large openings, which also allow for natural cross-ventilation and lighting. The deck perpendicular to the main volume extends the usable area of the spaces. 

Palco House / Cecchi Millan - Interior Photography, Table, Countertop, Windows, Chair, Beam, Sink
© Oka Fotografia
Palco House / Cecchi Millan - Image 15 of 23
Plan
Palco House / Cecchi Millan - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop, Windows, Beam, Chair
© Oka Fotografia
Palco House / Cecchi Millan - Image 19 of 23
Cross section
Palco House / Cecchi Millan - Interior Photography, Table, Deck
© Oka Fotografia

The pavilion's structure is combined with the simplicity of the chosen materials, which harmoniously integrate with the environment. The elevated house adds lightness and permeability to the construction.

Palco House / Cecchi Millan - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Stairs, Facade
© Pedro Ingber

