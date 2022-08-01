We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Guararema House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

Guararema House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

Save
Guararema House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

Guararema House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardGuararema House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Shelving, Bed, BeamGuararema House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sofa, Sink, Table, Chair, BeamGuararema House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest+ 21

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Guararema, Brazil
  • Architects: Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  657 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Pedro Kok
  • Lead Architects : Danilo Terra, Fernanda Sakano, Juliana Terra e Pedro Tuma
  • Landscaping : Gabriella Ornaghi e Bianca Vasone Arquitetura da Paisagem
  • Mud Walls : Terra Compacta
  • City : Guararema
  • Country : Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Guararema House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest, Garden
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the rural area of Guararema. The lot, on the banks of the Paraíba do Sul River, has 20,845 m², of which 15,000 m² are destined for the permanent preservation area.

Save this picture!
Guararema House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
Guararema House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Pedro Kok

The building has 60 m² and is located on the highest part of the land. The main openings face east and west and allow viewing the native forest and riparian forest, the dawn, and dusk, respectively. The central span accommodates the living room and kitchen and integrates with the external area, becoming a single space, a large balcony. The closed
blocks, with more moderate openings, has the bedrooms, bathroom, service area, and storage.

Save this picture!
Guararema House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
Guararema House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Image 16 of 21
Plan
Save this picture!
Guararema House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sofa, Sink, Table, Chair, Beam
© Pedro Kok

The building reproduces a typology of rural housing called culata yovai [1], which consists of “[...] a construction with two opposed closed blocks, with a space between them covered and hollow. Enclosed areas can house both bedrooms, a living room, a storage room, or, in the most recent configurations, the kitchen. The central space has a varied and flexible use, both for work and for living, being a meeting place and a place of passage, constituting a transition either between a “room” and another or between one side and the other of the external areas” (BAROSSI, 2005, v. 2, p. 4)

Save this picture!
Guararema House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Shelving, Bed, Beam
© Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
Guararema House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Image 20 of 21
South elevation
Save this picture!
Guararema House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Windows, Bedroom
© Pedro Kok

The context and scale of the building provided the use of the rammed earth construction system for all walls. These seals are thick, heavy, massive, gradually manufactured, and feature a smooth texture that reveals each seated layer. The technique is quite old, but it was performed with a more modern method. To provide greater durability, the technique known as Stabilized Rammed Earth - SRE was used, in which cement is added to the original soil mixture to compensate for possible damage caused by contact with water. 

Save this picture!
Guararema House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography
© Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
Guararema House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Image 21 of 21
Modulation walls

The tiles and metal beams rest on the construction and their flaps protect the external masonry from direct contact with the rain. The frames enclose the house's fence and allow the shelter to close against the weather or to unfold to the outside, occupying the land with ephemeral rooms.

Save this picture!
Guararema House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography
© Pedro Kok

Note:

  1. Writing adopted by Antonio Carlos Barossi in his doctoral thesis. This typology is used “in particular in Paraguay, where it is
    considered a typical solution for the country, and where reminiscences can be found even in the urban area, it is also reported
    in Bolivia, northern Argentina and southwestern Brazil” (BAROSSI, 2005, v. 2, p. 3)

Save this picture!
Guararema House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography
© Pedro Kok

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Guararema House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados" [Casa Guararema / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados] 01 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986268/guararema-house-terra-e-tuma-arquitetos-associados> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream