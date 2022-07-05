We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Summer House / Lucas Gonçalves Arquitetura

Summer House / Lucas Gonçalves Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, CourtyardSummer House / Lucas Gonçalves Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living RoomSummer House / Lucas Gonçalves Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Chair, Garden, Deck, PatioSummer House / Lucas Gonçalves Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden+ 29

  • Architects: Lucas Goncalves Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  4650 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Keniche Santos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Casa de Cora, Centro ceramico, Dpot, Dpot Objeto, Elementu´s, Marmoraria MG, Mundial Pedras, Phenicia Concept, Roberto Almeida Interiores, Studio ArqCasa
  • Lead Architect : Lucas Gonçalves Pimenta
Summer House / Lucas Gonçalves Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Keniche Santos

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Veraneio emerged with the purpose of space for the contemplation of nature.

Summer House / Lucas Gonçalves Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Keniche Santos

The desire for a practical, functional, and cozy home has always been one of the office's principles. The identity and essence of the client are important factors in the elaboration of spaces, so the certainty of belonging to the house is acquired naturally.

Summer House / Lucas Gonçalves Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Chair, Garden, Deck, Patio
© Keniche Santos
Summer House / Lucas Gonçalves Arquitetura - Image 25 of 29
Planta - 1er nivel
Summer House / Lucas Gonçalves Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room
© Keniche Santos
Summer House / Lucas Gonçalves Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Chair, Beam, Deck
© Keniche Santos

The architectural party, with sectored volumetry, is inserted into the topography respecting and making the most of the terrain's potential. This feature made it possible to make the infinity-edge pool with natural stones.

Summer House / Lucas Gonçalves Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Keniche Santos

The entire house faces the garden, with abundant tropical vegetation amidst natural materials that make up the project. Eaves in solid concrete, joinery in freijó and exposed brick were the highlighted materials chosen. The transparency of the openings integrates the internal and external spaces, promoting fluidity and dynamism, completely changing the scenario at every hour of the day.

Summer House / Lucas Gonçalves Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Keniche Santos

The gourmet space is the heart of the house, it is where life happens. It has been fully equipped so that everything is at hand according to the family's daily needs. In addition, a lounge with a fireplace is part of this environment, providing even more living spaces in everyday life.

Summer House / Lucas Gonçalves Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Sink
© Keniche Santos
Summer House / Lucas Gonçalves Arquitetura - Image 28 of 29
Longitudinal section
Summer House / Lucas Gonçalves Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Beam
© Keniche Santos

The wooden brises guarantee privacy and thermal comfort to the spaces on the upper floor. The roof of the gourmet space was used for an outdoor lounge overlooking the pool and garden area, also serving as a viewpoint for the sunset.

Summer House / Lucas Gonçalves Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Keniche Santos
Summer House / Lucas Gonçalves Arquitetura - Image 26 of 29
Plan - 2nd floor
Summer House / Lucas Gonçalves Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Keniche Santos

The clients participated in the entire furniture and decoration curation process, which values ​​Brazilian artists and designers with contemporary and timeless pieces. The use of straw, fabrics and natural fibers emphasize the aspect of a summer house, a refuge created in the middle of urban space with a feeling of being part of nature.

Summer House / Lucas Gonçalves Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Keniche Santos

Lucas Goncalves Arquitectura
