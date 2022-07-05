Summer House / Lucas Gonçalves Arquitetura

+ 29

Houses • Brazil Architects: Lucas Goncalves Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 4650 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Keniche Santos

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Casa de Cora , Centro ceramico , Dpot , Dpot Objeto , Elementu´s , Marmoraria MG , Mundial Pedras , Phenicia Concept , Roberto Almeida Interiores , Studio ArqCasa

Lead Architect : Lucas Gonçalves Pimenta

Landscaping : Fernanda Macedo

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Veraneio emerged with the purpose of space for the contemplation of nature.

The desire for a practical, functional, and cozy home has always been one of the office's principles. The identity and essence of the client are important factors in the elaboration of spaces, so the certainty of belonging to the house is acquired naturally.

The architectural party, with sectored volumetry, is inserted into the topography respecting and making the most of the terrain's potential. This feature made it possible to make the infinity-edge pool with natural stones.

The entire house faces the garden, with abundant tropical vegetation amidst natural materials that make up the project. Eaves in solid concrete, joinery in freijó and exposed brick were the highlighted materials chosen. The transparency of the openings integrates the internal and external spaces, promoting fluidity and dynamism, completely changing the scenario at every hour of the day.

The gourmet space is the heart of the house, it is where life happens. It has been fully equipped so that everything is at hand according to the family's daily needs. In addition, a lounge with a fireplace is part of this environment, providing even more living spaces in everyday life.

The wooden brises guarantee privacy and thermal comfort to the spaces on the upper floor. The roof of the gourmet space was used for an outdoor lounge overlooking the pool and garden area, also serving as a viewpoint for the sunset.

The clients participated in the entire furniture and decoration curation process, which values ​​Brazilian artists and designers with contemporary and timeless pieces. The use of straw, fabrics and natural fibers emphasize the aspect of a summer house, a refuge created in the middle of urban space with a feeling of being part of nature.