Monte Mor III House / Arquitetura Gui Mattos

Houses • Monte Mor, Brazil Architects: Arquitetura Gui Mattos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 738 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Pablo Casals

Lead Architects: Isabella Rodrigues, Jaqueline Milan, Marcella Gerbasi

Interior Design: Beatriz Sinkivicio

City: Monte Mor

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. A young couple with two young daughters, an interest in reading, music and gastronomy, gathered premises for a program with extensive outdoor area and the possibility of receiving friends. Being a summer house, the project sought to offer an experience of contact with nature and greater conviviality among a family that lives in an apartment in São Paulo.

Analyzing the terrain, it can be said that, being a corner lot and making direct connection with the native forest, the conception of the residence starts from creating communication with the external area, pool and lawn, embracing them through an "L" implantation. The obligation of the condominium in the use of apparent roofs and traditional architecture culminated in a structure in engineered wood portals, which is repeated along the two pavilions. Above all, this external shell that guarantees the privacy of the residents also had the role of hiding the orthogonal volumes in apparent concrete, a material much appreciated by the clients, but that could not appear on the facades due to local legislation.

Finally, the mezzanine that currently houses the library, space for vinyl records and work environment was, in the conception phase of the project, a leisure space. With the advancement of the house's development during the pandemic, the need to create areas for home office arose and, with that, a work table was assigned to the space, as well as retractable supports in the master suite closet to form a more reserved space.