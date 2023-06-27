Monte Mor III House / Arquitetura Gui Mattos

-
Architects: Arquitetura Gui Mattos
- Area: 738 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Pablo Casals
-
Manufacturers: Indusparquet, Carlos Motta, Construflama, Di Mármore, Dpot, Estúdio Bola, ISO Tectum , Micasa, Noox Design, Olho Interni, Phenicia e Botteh, Prototype, Scaravelli Savioli, Tora Brasil, Tresuno, Unibox, Wooding
-
Lead Architects: Isabella Rodrigues, Jaqueline Milan, Marcella Gerbasi
- Coordinator: José Rocha
- Concept Architect: Victor Muniz
- Interior Design: Beatriz Sinkivicio
- Construction: Flaibam e Junqueira
- Landscape: Daniel Nunes Paisagismo
- Foundations: Apoio Assessoria e Projeto de Fundações S.S
- Concrete Structures: IB-R Engenharia
- Climate: IBR Engenharia
- MEP: IB-R
- Wood Structure: ITA Construtora
- Auotmation: Oguri
- Lighting: LD Arti
- AV: Giuliano Scarpelli Quiqueto
- Waterproofing: PROASSP
- Woodwork: Levo Marcenaria
- Sawmill Companies: Barijan-soluções industriais
- Exposed Concrete Consulting: GR Consultoria
- City: Monte Mor
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. A young couple with two young daughters, an interest in reading, music and gastronomy, gathered premises for a program with extensive outdoor area and the possibility of receiving friends. Being a summer house, the project sought to offer an experience of contact with nature and greater conviviality among a family that lives in an apartment in São Paulo.
Analyzing the terrain, it can be said that, being a corner lot and making direct connection with the native forest, the conception of the residence starts from creating communication with the external area, pool and lawn, embracing them through an "L" implantation. The obligation of the condominium in the use of apparent roofs and traditional architecture culminated in a structure in engineered wood portals, which is repeated along the two pavilions. Above all, this external shell that guarantees the privacy of the residents also had the role of hiding the orthogonal volumes in apparent concrete, a material much appreciated by the clients, but that could not appear on the facades due to local legislation.
Finally, the mezzanine that currently houses the library, space for vinyl records and work environment was, in the conception phase of the project, a leisure space. With the advancement of the house's development during the pandemic, the need to create areas for home office arose and, with that, a work table was assigned to the space, as well as retractable supports in the master suite closet to form a more reserved space.