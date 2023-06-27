Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Monte Mor III House / Arquitetura Gui Mattos

Monte Mor III House / Arquitetura Gui Mattos

Save
Monte Mor III House / Arquitetura Gui Mattos

Monte Mor III House / Arquitetura Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Brick, Beam, Chair, WindowsMonte Mor III House / Arquitetura Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, ColumnMonte Mor III House / Arquitetura Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamMonte Mor III House / Arquitetura Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Door, Beam, Chair, Deck, PatioMonte Mor III House / Arquitetura Gui Mattos - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Monte Mor, Brazil
  • Architects: Arquitetura Gui Mattos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  738
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pablo Casals
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Indusparquet, Carlos Motta, Construflama, Di Mármore, Dpot, Estúdio Bola, ISO Tectum , Micasa, Noox Design, Olho Interni, Phenicia e Botteh, Prototype, Scaravelli Savioli, Tora Brasil, Tresuno, Unibox, Wooding
  • Lead Architects: Isabella Rodrigues, Jaqueline Milan, Marcella Gerbasi
  • Coordinator: José Rocha
  • Concept Architect: Victor Muniz
  • Interior Design: Beatriz Sinkivicio
  • Construction: Flaibam e Junqueira
  • Landscape: Daniel Nunes Paisagismo
  • Foundations: Apoio Assessoria e Projeto de Fundações S.S
  • Concrete Structures: IB-R Engenharia
  • Climate: IBR Engenharia
  • MEP: IB-R
  • Wood Structure: ITA Construtora
  • Auotmation: Oguri
  • Lighting: LD Arti
  • AV: Giuliano Scarpelli Quiqueto
  • Waterproofing: PROASSP
  • Woodwork: Levo Marcenaria
  • Sawmill Companies: Barijan-soluções industriais
  • Exposed Concrete Consulting: GR Consultoria
  • City: Monte Mor
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Monte Mor III House / Arquitetura Gui Mattos - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Pablo Casals

Text description provided by the architects. A young couple with two young daughters, an interest in reading, music and gastronomy, gathered premises for a program with extensive outdoor area and the possibility of receiving friends. Being a summer house, the project sought to offer an experience of contact with nature and greater conviviality among a family that lives in an apartment in São Paulo.

Save this picture!
Monte Mor III House / Arquitetura Gui Mattos - Exterior Photography
© Pablo Casals
Save this picture!
Monte Mor III House / Arquitetura Gui Mattos - Exterior Photography, Fence, Garden
© Pablo Casals
Save this picture!
Monte Mor III House / Arquitetura Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, Column
© Pablo Casals
Save this picture!
Monte Mor III House / Arquitetura Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Door, Beam, Chair, Deck, Patio
© Pablo Casals

Analyzing the terrain, it can be said that, being a corner lot and making direct connection with the native forest, the conception of the residence starts from creating communication with the external area, pool and lawn, embracing them through an "L" implantation. The obligation of the condominium in the use of apparent roofs and traditional architecture culminated in a structure in engineered wood portals, which is repeated along the two pavilions. Above all, this external shell that guarantees the privacy of the residents also had the role of hiding the orthogonal volumes in apparent concrete, a material much appreciated by the clients, but that could not appear on the facades due to local legislation.

Save this picture!
Monte Mor III House / Arquitetura Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, Table, Beam, Chair, Patio
© Pablo Casals
Save this picture!
Monte Mor III House / Arquitetura Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Brick, Beam, Chair, Windows
© Pablo Casals
Save this picture!
Monte Mor III House / Arquitetura Gui Mattos - Image 26 of 26
Floor plan + section
Save this picture!
Monte Mor III House / Arquitetura Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Bench, Beam
© Pablo Casals
Save this picture!
Monte Mor III House / Arquitetura Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Pablo Casals

Finally, the mezzanine that currently houses the library, space for vinyl records and work environment was, in the conception phase of the project, a leisure space. With the advancement of the house's development during the pandemic, the need to create areas for home office arose and, with that, a work table was assigned to the space, as well as retractable supports in the master suite closet to form a more reserved space.

Save this picture!
Monte Mor III House / Arquitetura Gui Mattos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Pablo Casals

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Arquitetura Gui Mattos
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Monte Mor III House / Arquitetura Gui Mattos" [Casa Monte Mor III / Arquitetura Gui Mattos] 27 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003020/monte-mor-iii-house-arquitetura-gui-mattos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags