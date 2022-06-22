We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Vista House / Studio mk27

Vista House / Studio mk27
Vista House / Studio mk27 - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Vista House / Studio mk27 - Exterior Photography, Facade | Vista House / Studio mk27 - Interior Photography, Facade, Concrete | Vista House / Studio mk27 - Interior Photography, Chair, Table | Vista House / Studio mk27 - Interior Photography

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
  • Architects: Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  843
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Fernando Guerra | FG+SG, Christian Møller Andersen
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Arthur Decor, Baraúna, Belas Artes, Engemetal, Kimi Nii, Lightworks, Lumini, Plancus, Securit, mado
  • Architecture : studio mk27 - Marcio kogan + Samanta Cafardo + Beatriz Meyer
  • Architect : Marcio Kogan
  • Co Architect : Samanta Cafardo
  • Interior Design : studio mk27 - Diana Radomysler + Pedro Ribeiro
  • Co Interior Design : Pedro Ribeiro
  • Project Team : Beatriz Meyer, Carlos Costa, Giovanni Meirelles, Mariana Simas, Oswaldo Pessano
  • Landscape Design : Isabel Duprat
  • Structural Engineering : Inner Engenharia
  • Installations : Zamaro
  • Acoustic Consultant : Harmonia Acústica
  • Construction Management : SC Consult - Eng. Sergio Costa
  • Air Conditioning : Logitec
  • Automation : GF Consultoria
  • Builder : Kross Engenharia
Vista House / Studio mk27 - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Sculpted by the lagging and constant action of Bahia's waters, Trancoso’s sea scarps stand before alluring beaches and their vivid colors. Vista House lays on top of one of them; a 46 meters high cliff. From a bird’s perspective, the elongated volume aims to frame the landscape like a wide-angle camera.

Vista House / Studio mk27 - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Vista House / Studio mk27 - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Its horizontal proportions are delineated by the extrusion of a cottage elemental section, which generates a sixty-meter-long structure. Rooted by closed volumes in its edges, which contain the master suite and the kitchen, the house opens itself to the colors surrounding it through an immense wide-screen span overlooking the infinite blues. 

Vista House / Studio mk27 - Interior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Vista House / Studio mk27 - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Vista House / Studio mk27 - Interior Photography, Chair, Table
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The audacity of the metallic structure that enables the 45-meter-long void is balanced by the tactile organicity of the materials that envelopes it. The façade of this outer structure is wrapped by slats of ashy eucalyptus — reminiscent of traditional material in northeastern Brazil made from the spindly branches of the biriba tree — which seem to grow over the facade like petrified roots. The roofing, in its turn, is made from recycled wood and had its tiles handcrafted one by one. 

Vista House / Studio mk27 - Interior Photography, Chair
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Vista House / Studio mk27 - Interior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Vista House / Studio mk27
Floor plan
Vista House / Studio mk27 - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Under the roof, an open-air veranda permeates the span, connecting the gardens on either side and surrounding a white lower box. As a house within a house, this volume hosts three bedrooms, a small den, a bathroom, and a living room enveloped in perforated Viroc panels (a dense wood-and-cement composite). Independent of the main structure, this inner house can open itself completely as the Viroc panels work as folding screens. 

Vista House / Studio mk27 - Exterior Photography
© Christian Møller Andersen
Vista House / Studio mk27 - Interior Photography
© Christian Møller Andersen
Vista House / Studio mk27 - Interior Photography, Chair
© Christian Møller Andersen
Vista House / Studio mk27 - Interior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

This untied structure and the pale materials palette favor the interaction with the sunlight and the colors surrounding it in a cinematic approach. The outside views swoop inside the interiors spaces through soulful textures that refract and reflect light, creating a dance of light and shadows on each surface, especially through the biriba slats and the Viroc perforated walls.

Vista House / Studio mk27 - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Vista House / Studio mk27
Section AA
Vista House / Studio mk27 - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

In a balanced manner, Vista house embraces contrasts. Local materials and furniture pieces dialogue with a bold structure and engineered finishings. Nature's strong colors are filtered and framed by a muted palette. Closed volumes open themselves to open-air terraces and hallways. Precise boundaries are, ultimately, diluted by this permeable living. 

Vista House / Studio mk27 - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Studio MK27
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHouses
Cite: "Vista House / Studio mk27" [Casa Vista / Studio mk27] 22 Jun 2022. ArchDaily.

