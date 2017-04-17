World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. How to Pronounce the Names of 22 Notable Architects

How to Pronounce the Names of 22 Notable Architects

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
How to Pronounce the Names of 22 Notable Architects
Save this picture!
How to Pronounce the Names of 22 Notable Architects

There’s no doubt that one of the best things about architecture is its universality. Wherever you come from, whatever you do, however you speak, architecture has somehow touched your life. However, when one unexpectedly has to pronounce a foreign architect’s name... things can get a little tricky. This is especially the case when mispronunciation could end up making you look less knowledgeable than you really are. (If you're really unlucky, it could end up making you look stupid in front of your children and the whole world.)

To help you out, we’ve compiled a list of 22 architects with names that are a little difficult to pronounce, and paired them with a recording in which their names are said impeccably. Listen and repeat as many times as it takes to get it right, and you’ll be prepared for any intellectual architectural conversation that comes your way. 

1. Adolf Loos

2. Antoni Gaudí
Remember to place your emphasis on the “í.”

3. Benedetta Tagliabue

4. Bjarke Ingels

5. David Adjaye

6. Eero Saarinen
Finns are notorious for their elongated vowel sounds—be sure to exaggerate! 

7. Jaques Herzog

8. Juhani Pallasmaa
Once again, the elongated vowels! 

9. Jørn Utzon

10. Kazuyo Sejima

11. Kenzō Tange

12. László Moholy-Nagy
In Hungarian, one’s family name is said first, so you may also come across "Moholy-Nagy László." However, after decades working at the Bauhaus in Germany and then in the US, he adopted the Western name order.

13. Le Corbusier

14. Luis Barragán
Barragán is all about rolling your “rrr” sound.

15. Ma Yansong (Mǎ Yánsōng)
In Mandarin, there are 4 main tones that can result in 4 different meanings of the same character. Hitting the right tone is the key to getting this name right. 

16. Mies van der Rohe
In German, the “e” at the end of “Rohe” is not silent. 

17. Moshe Safdie

18. Pierre de Meuron

19. Smiljan Radić
Although Radić is a Chilean architect, he is of Croatian descent, lending his name a pronunciation that certainly isn’t Spanish. 

20. Vo Trong Nghia

21. Wolf D. Prix
"Prix" is pronounced exactly as it’s spelled—not like the "prix" in "Grand Prix" as many seem to believe.

Anyone we've missed out? Comment with any names you find difficult to pronounce, and we can try to figure it out for you in a future article.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Ariana Zilliacus. "How to Pronounce the Names of 22 Notable Architects" 17 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806718/how-to-pronounce-the-names-of-22-notable-architects/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »