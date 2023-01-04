MVRDV Wins Competition to Design the Master Plan for a Taiwanese Town’s Water Network

Save this picture! Aerial view - the new Huwai water system. Image © MVRDV

International office MVRDV has been selected by the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs to design the Hoowave Water Factory, a large-scale redevelopment of Huwei’s Beigang and Anqingzhen waterways. The project combines a strategic master plan with the landscape design in an effort to move beyond the mono-functional approach for controlling and distributing water. Besides storing and capturing water, the proposal also opens up access to the river and the natural ecosystem by integrating cycling paths, cultural amenities, and ecological systems. The master plan also includes a comprehensive strategy for flood resilience while improving the quantity and quality of available water. The project is expected to be completed in 2026.

Save this picture! The new Huwai water system is planned to be resilient, ecological, connected, cultural, and feasible. Image © MVRDV

Huwei is a town of around 70,000 people located in inland Taiwan on the Baigang River. The town suffers from water pollution from urban and agricultural growth. A dike on the site of a former alcohol factory protects the town from floods but creates a barrier between the Huwei and the river. The design proposal aims to reconnect the town and the river. It includes the addition of localized naturally cleaned water buffers. It also strives to purify the Anqingzhen irrigation channel. Its re-naturalization creates the opportunity to transform disused portions of the factory into an active park space and a center for leisure activities.

Save this picture! The Anqingzhen Channel will be purified and the disused portions of the factory grounds will open to the public. Image © MVRDV

The dike to the south of the town is also transformed to accommodate urban spaces and to create connections to the waterscape. Other proposed functions include viewing platforms and sports fields to take full advantage of the area between the dike and the river. Split into multiple sections, the new Beigang River Park changes its character to adapt to the neighboring town districts while considering the expected frequency of floods at various distances from the river.

Besides the Beigang River Park, the plan elaborates on two more zones of specific focus. The Anqingzhen Waterland integrates the naturalized channel into a forested park in a disused industrial area. The water levels of the channel will vary according to season and in accordance with the city-wide flood-control system. Meanwhile, the Pinghe Lake design transforms the current flood detention pond into an ecology hotspot, a destination on the edge of the city for walkers and cyclists.

Save this picture! By transforming the dike to the south of the town’s core into an accessible urban space, the design creates connections to the waterside. Image © MVRDV

By combining aquatic interventions with mobility and cultural attractions, we open the embankments of the river and canal to the town. Water buffers reduce runoff and help to increase biodiversity and to keep up with climate changes. Our design offers accessibility to leisure spaces and cultural places, generating a more meaningful connection between people and nature… a wonderful resilience. - Winy Maas, MVRDV founding partner

Save this picture! The Pinghe Lake design turns a flood detention pond into an ecology hotspot and a destination for walkers and cyclists. Image © MVRDV

Water infrastructure projects are some of the most impactful interventions in a city. The relationship between the river and the urban environment often defines access to resources such as clean water, public green spaces for leisure activities and sports, and often transportation opportunities. Recently David Adjaye has unveiled their masterplan for the Cuyahoga Riverfront, a 15-to-20-year vision that will transform 35 acres of the riverfront in downtown Cleveland, US. Following a different approach, the Co.creation architects are helping communities in Jhenaidah, Bangladesh, transform the banks of the Nobogonga River through co-creation and participatory design.