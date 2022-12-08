David Adjaye Reveals Design for the Cuyahoga Riverfront Master Plan in Downtown Cleveland

Save this picture! Axonometric View of Proposed Cuyahoga Riverfront Master Plan. Image © Adjaye Associates

David Adjaye, in partnership with Bedrock and the city of Cleveland, unveiled the masterplan for the Cuyahoga Riverfront, a 15-to-20-year vision that will transform 35 acres of the riverfront to improve accessibility, equity, sustainability, and resilience of the downtown area. The design embraces the city’s rich history and connection to nature and creates a sustainable infrastructure that prioritizes pedestrian movement and activates open public spaces. David Adjaye, a British-Ghanian architect, has been awarded Britain’s Order of Merit, making him the fifth architect to be appointed the honor.

A central spine running the length of the development will connect the Public Square to the riverfront through the creation of a new Tower City Center marketplace. This is envisioned as a unifying hub with a mix of retail, dining, and programming for everyone to enjoy. According to the architect, the project uses layers of use and activation to transition from commercial functions to more public and recreational activities near the water’s edge. The city is also exploring plans for a mobility hub to create stronger connection points between rail and bus.

Save this picture! View looking east toward Tower City at new riverwalk and landscaped water feature. Image © Adjaye Associates

Save this picture! East view of new riverwalk with stepped seating. Image © Adjaye Associates

The west side of the development taps into the heritage of the “First City” to create a connection to the Cuyahoga Valley National Park system. Curated paths encourage walkability and accessibility and tie together the main features of the new neighborhood: office and retail spaces near Huron Road transitioning to smaller-scale residential blocks near the new Canal Road. Enclaves of recreation, congregation, and culture punctuate the development all throughout. These include an amphitheater, spaces for activities for all age groups, a water-side belvedere, and an expansive neighborhood park. The achieve this blend of functions and activities, collaboration with public, private and non-profit stakeholders remains essential.

The master plan aims to put the Cuyahoga Riverfront at the forefront of smart city development by leveraging advanced, modern, and sustainable practices. It introduces new estuaries and irrigation options for public parks and greenery. It also employs green roofs, permeable pavements, and treatment of stormwater flows to provide water efficiency in the area. Distinct energy systems will be implemented to reduce the impact on regional grid infrastructure and improve energy efficiency. LEED certification standards will also be pursued.

Save this picture! View from Carter Bridge of sculpted meandering riverwalk. Image © Adjaye Associates

Our redevelopment strategy for the downtown Cleveland Riverfront taps into the lost heritage of the city, establishing a new relationship between the urban core and the shore. As I became more deeply immersed, the need to build a more tempered flow of movement through the city became immensely clear. - David Adjaye

Save this picture! View of Huron Plaza, a covered outdoor market hall framing the riverfont. Image © Adjaye Associates

A consortium of architects, including Adjaye Associates, has been selected to develop Toronto's Quayside riverfront into a new neighborhood containing affordable housing, robust public spaces,and new business opportunities. David Adjaye Associates was also commissioned to design an exhibition with rare and previously unreleased work of Jean-Michel Basquiat to be hosted at the Starrett-Lehigh Building in West Chelsea, New York.