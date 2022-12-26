"On Access to Green & Public Space": In Conversation with Co.Creation.Architects and POCAA

The UIA 2030 Award is a biennial competition seeking to acknowledge the contribution of architects to the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and New Urban Agenda through built interventions that contribute to achieving the sustainable development goals set by the UN. The award is organized under six categories, with jurors selecting one winner per section. ArchDaily’s Managing Editor, Christele Harrouk, had the chance to interview Suhailey Farzana, and Khondaker Hasibul Kabir co-founders of Co.Creation.Architects, and Rubaiya Nasrin from Platform of Community Action and Architecture, POCAA, part of the team behind the Co-creation of Urban Spaces by the Nobogonga River, in Bangladesh and winner of the 5th category of the UIA 2030 Award.

+ 2

A Citywide People’s Network

Save this picture! Co-creation of Urban Spaces by the Nobogonga River. Image Courtesy of Co.Creation.Architects, Jhenaidah Citywide People's Network, Platform of Community Action and Architecture (POCAA), Community Architects Network (CAN)

The winning project is an exercise in co-creation. It was initiated and developed through dialogue with the residents, with a particular emphasis on vulnerable groups such as women, children, the elderly, and the disabled. The intervention aimed to transform the banks of the Nobogonga River in the city of Jhenaidah in southwest Bangladesh. The area had become neglected, polluted, and dangerous, despite it being an essential resource for the city. Initially, the architects started working with low-income communities to help them develop and co-create their housing. Through continued dialogue, they began to understand the need and opportunity associated with the river.

Understanding Co-Creation

Save this picture! Mapping together for better community. Image © Co.Creation Architects

Co-creation considers people and nature as the driving force behind the design process. The architects remark that people are continuously co-creating their environment with or without the involvement of an architect. This changed the perspective of the designers, who assumed the role of facilitators and coordinators who guide and give form to the needs and desires expressed by the people who will inhabit the spaces. This process engages people in creating urban spaces, ensuring that the interventions have a significant impact and respond adequately to the local conditions. Co-creation also involves considering non-human communities working together. This is also not an isolated project but an ongoing process.

A People’s Initiative

Save this picture! Co-creation of Urban Spaces by the Nobogonga River. Image Courtesy of Co.Creation.Architects, Jhenaidah Citywide People's Network, Platform of Community Action and Architecture (POCAA), Community Architects Network (CAN)

Because the community initiated the project, engagement was a given from the start. The architects contributed by organizing workshops and discussions over the span of a few years. They were careful to give voice to vulnerable groups, from women and children to street vendors and low-income communities. Cyclist groups also had a significant impact on the resulting public spaces. This collective input dictated design decisions such as installing changing cabins or slip-safe paving to ensure the safety of disabled, children, and elderly users. The collective knowledge also gave valuable information regarding the use of space during different seasons, events, and festivals.

Save this picture! Discovering urban open spaces and water bodies together. Image © CAN Co-Cerate City

The UIA 2030 Award was announced at the eleventh session of the World Urban Forum in Katowice, Poland, by the International Union of Architects (UIA), together with the UN-HABITAT. Winners include Heilergeiger Architekten und Stadtplaner BDA’s Daycare Center, the home modifications proposed for low-income familied by Maggie and Mark Kingsley, Domat Architects, a housing upcycle program in Buenos Aires, and a revitalization of a former cave settlement conducted by Kuo Jze Yi and Peter Hasdell, Insitu Project, School of Design, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong, PRC.