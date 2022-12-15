Submit a Project Advertise
World
  Can Architecture and Urban Planning Fight Back Against Climate Change?

Save
Climate change has been one of the most pressing topics of this year, and for a good reason. Its effects are visible not only in natural habitats but also in urban environments. The construction industry has an important role to play in this dynamic. Throughout the year, events such as COP27 emphasized the importance of striving to achieve net carbon zero and the challenges faced by developing countries affected by increasingly devastating natural disasters. Possible directions for development include actions at varying stages and scales, from optimizing green spaces for urban heat control to employing local and innovative building materials to minimize the carbon footprint or passing laws that help create more sustainable urban and natural environments.

This article represents a roundup of articles published on ArchDaily during the course of 2022 with themes related to climate change and architecture’s potential to make a difference. It breaks down the topic into four main questions: What Are Cities Doing to Mitigate Urban Heat? How to Tackle Rising Sea Levels? What Was COP27 and Why Does It Matter? Can Building Materials Play a Role in Achieving These Goals? The last section presents an overview of new legislation approved during 2022 as a way of understanding how state and local governments are imposing this need for change.

Can Architecture and Urban Planning Fight Back Against Climate Change? - Image 2 of 30Can Architecture and Urban Planning Fight Back Against Climate Change? - Image 3 of 30Can Architecture and Urban Planning Fight Back Against Climate Change? - Image 4 of 30Can Architecture and Urban Planning Fight Back Against Climate Change? - Image 5 of 30Can Architecture and Urban Planning Fight Back Against Climate Change? - More Images+ 25

Read on to discover 2022’s leading ideas and themes related to the ways in which architecture and urban planning can help mitigate the effects of climate change and create more resilient cities.

What Are Cities Doing to Mitigate Urban Heat?

In cities, one of the more visible effects of climate change is the intensifying heat waves hitting urban environments and putting millions of people in danger. Densely-populated cities are particularly at risk, partly because of the urban heat island effect. Heat risk levels also vary by neighborhood, with less affluent and historically marginalized sectors being the most affected due to the density of the population, limited access to cooling systems, and the limited availability of green urban spaces. To combat these effects, cities have the possibility of employing several strategies to keep their residents safe: from strategically using green infrastructure to lower temperatures, using reflective surfaces and passive cooling systems, to preparing climate shelters and even apps to help citizens safely navigate the city during the hot months.

How are Cities Adapting to Heatwaves in the Face of Climate Change

Save this picture!
Can Architecture and Urban Planning Fight Back Against Climate Change? - Image 5 of 30
Courtesy of Barcelona City Council

Strategic Green Spaces: How to Make the Most of their Cooling Effects

Save this picture!
Can Architecture and Urban Planning Fight Back Against Climate Change? - Image 6 of 30
Re-Defining of the Small Wild Goose Pagoda Historical District by AECOM. Image © Chill Shine

Urban Heat Islands Are Increasingly Dangerous, But Planners and Designers Have Solutions

Save this picture!
Can Architecture and Urban Planning Fight Back Against Climate Change? - Image 7 of 30
Bryggervangen and Sankt Kjeld’s Square in Copenhagen. Image Courtesy of SLA

Barcelona Prepares Climate Shelters to Keep Residents Cool During the Summer Months

Save this picture!
Can Architecture and Urban Planning Fight Back Against Climate Change? - Image 9 of 30
Courtesy of Barcelona City Council

15 Years Later and What Do You Get? A Lot More Cars and a Planet in Flames

Save this picture!
Can Architecture and Urban Planning Fight Back Against Climate Change? - Image 3 of 30
© Noam Galai

Cities Address Environmental Issues with Digital Twins, Climate Research and Bee Bricks Mandates

Save this picture!
Can Architecture and Urban Planning Fight Back Against Climate Change? - Image 8 of 30
New York - Central Park. Image © Jermaine Ee on Unsplash

How to Tackle Rising Sea Levels?

The rising sea levels threaten the livelihood of over 410 million people living in coastal cities. As these cities represent a point of attraction for residents, tourists, and businesses encouraged by the proximity of ports and maritime transportation, land use in these areas tends to favor density, with high-rise buildings and traffic-laden roads occupying most of the available space. This strategy has been proven inefficient in mitigating the effects of natural disasters affecting the areas, such as coastal erosion and recurring cyclones and floods. Architects and designers are looking at natural and vernacular solutions for rebalancing coastal ecosystems, like recreating mangrove forests, creating habitat breakwaters, or expanding offshore onto floating developments.

What Does the Future Hold for Coastal Cities Following the Aftermaths of Climate Change?

Save this picture!
Can Architecture and Urban Planning Fight Back Against Climate Change? - Image 11 of 30
Shenzhen Bao'an Waterfront Cultural Park by SWA GROUP +AUBE CONCEPTION. Image © Holi

Nature-based Protection Against Storm Surges

Save this picture!
Can Architecture and Urban Planning Fight Back Against Climate Change? - Image 14 of 30
Living Breakwaters, Staten Island, NYC. Image Courtesy of SCRAPE

Amid Pakistan’s Devastating Floods, Architects and Urban Planners Are Developing Flood Control Methods

Save this picture!
Can Architecture and Urban Planning Fight Back Against Climate Change? - Image 13 of 30
Aerial view of Ghazzi countryside, Pakistan, august 2010. Image © Kiumars Eataa via Flickr

Construction Materials that Increase Resilience to Natural Disasters

Save this picture!
Can Architecture and Urban Planning Fight Back Against Climate Change? - Image 12 of 30
Qunli Stormwater Wetland Park by Turenscape. Image © Turenscape

The Maldives is Combating Rising Sea Levels with Auto-Responsive Floating City

Save this picture!
Can Architecture and Urban Planning Fight Back Against Climate Change? - Image 10 of 30
© Waterstudio.NL

Floating Cities of the Past and Future

Save this picture!
Can Architecture and Urban Planning Fight Back Against Climate Change? - Image 15 of 30
Oceanix City by OCEANIX + BIG.. Image Courtesy of Oceanix and BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group

The Right to the Beach: Walling off Coastal Erosion

Save this picture!
Can Architecture and Urban Planning Fight Back Against Climate Change? - Image 16 of 30
Construction of the Collaroy sea wall. Image © Northern Beaches Council

What Was COP27 and Why Does It Matter?

COP 27, or the 2022 United Nations Conference of the Parties, was an international conference held in in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, with the purpose of encouraging countries to take effective action against climate change and ensure that the global temperature increase remains below the 1.5°C mark. As the building industry is responsible for a large percentage of global emissions, this goal reflects heavily upon the profession. The main challenge is summarized in the goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions and committing to undertaking whole lifecycle carbon assessment for building to better understand their impact. This year’s conference also recognized the necessity to build climate resilience in vulnerable countries from the Global South.

What COP27 Means for Architecture and the Construction Industry

Save this picture!
Can Architecture and Urban Planning Fight Back Against Climate Change? - Image 21 of 30
London, UK - December 19, 2016, City of London office blocks at sunset and lots of cranes. Image © IR Stone via Shutterstock

Stefano Boeri Architetti Unveils Vertical Forest Prototype at COP27

Save this picture!
Can Architecture and Urban Planning Fight Back Against Climate Change? - Image 19 of 30
© The Big Picture. Image Courtesy of Stefano Boeri Architetti

At COP27, SOM Presents Urban Sequoia, a Building Proposal that Absorbs Carbon from the Atmosphere

Save this picture!
Can Architecture and Urban Planning Fight Back Against Climate Change? - Image 4 of 30
Urban Sequoia. Image © SOM / Miysis

During COP27, the Necessity to Achieve Net Zero Comes into Sharp Focus

Save this picture!
Can Architecture and Urban Planning Fight Back Against Climate Change? - Image 20 of 30
School Strike 4 Climate protest rally in Australia. Image © Holli via Shutterstock

Has the Pandemic Halted the Road to Net-Zero Carbon?

Save this picture!
Can Architecture and Urban Planning Fight Back Against Climate Change? - Image 17 of 30
Urban Sequoia Forests of Buildings Isolating Carbon & Producing Biomaterials . . Image © SOM / Miysis

San Marino Declaration for Sustainable and Inclusive Architecture Receives Signatures of Norman Foster and Stefano Boeri

Save this picture!
Can Architecture and Urban Planning Fight Back Against Climate Change? - Image 18 of 30
© Matej Kastelic via Shutterstock

Can Building Materials Play a Role in Achieving These Goals?

This past year has seen a rising interest in researching and developing sustainable alternatives to commonly used building materials such as bricks and concrete. The purpose is to reduce the carbon footprint embedded in these materials. One of the most prominent fields in this endeavor is biofacture, a process involving biological organisms in manufacturing materials. Architects and designers are also looking into vernacular technologies and craftsmanship to better understand local conditions, involve the community, and profit from its knowledge of local conditions and constraints. This movement could have a significant impact in combating ecological degradation.

Crafts against Climate Change: Eco-materials from India

Save this picture!
Can Architecture and Urban Planning Fight Back Against Climate Change? - Image 22 of 30
© Dr. Shneel Bhayana

The Use of Indigenous and Locally Sourced Materials in Philippines Architecture

Save this picture!
Can Architecture and Urban Planning Fight Back Against Climate Change? - Image 25 of 30
© Beth Macdonald via Unsplash

10 Start-ups Creating Innovative and Sustainable Building Materials, from Mycelium Bricks to Water Purifying Tiles

Save this picture!
Can Architecture and Urban Planning Fight Back Against Climate Change? - Image 26 of 30
Mycelium-Grown Bio-Bricks by Evocative Design & The Living.. Image © The Living

The Future of Architecture: Imagining a World Where Buildings are Constructed from Living Materials

Save this picture!
Can Architecture and Urban Planning Fight Back Against Climate Change? - Image 23 of 30
To Grow a Building by Jerusalem Design Week 2022. Image © Dor Kedmi

Biotechnology and Green Tech: A New Material World for Sustainable Architecture

Save this picture!
Can Architecture and Urban Planning Fight Back Against Climate Change? - Image 24 of 30
© The Living. ImageAlive - A New Spatial Contract for Multispecies Architecture by The Living

New Legislation Implemented in 2022

The laws passed by city or state officials represent a major step in ensuring that sustainable practices are implemented widely. This year, various laws were passed to help create safer and more resilient urban environments. Some look at buildings’ energy consumption, some regulate stormwater management, while others aim to create safe conditions for at-risk communities.

Cities from US and Europe Seek to Ban Fossil Fuels in New Buildings

Save this picture!
Can Architecture and Urban Planning Fight Back Against Climate Change? - Image 30 of 30
Boston skyline. Image © Michael Sean Oleary via Shutterstock

Chicago’s City-Owned Buildings Set to Use 100 Percent Renewable Energy by 2025

Save this picture!
Can Architecture and Urban Planning Fight Back Against Climate Change? - Image 27 of 30
Chicago's Historic 1912 Wildlife Center.. Image © Tom Harris

Cities Embrace Climate Action Planning to Mitigate the Adverse Effects of Climate Change

Save this picture!
Can Architecture and Urban Planning Fight Back Against Climate Change? - Image 2 of 30
CH House by ODDO architects. Image © Hoang Le photography

New York City Bans the Construction of New Schools Near Highways

Save this picture!
Can Architecture and Urban Planning Fight Back Against Climate Change? - Image 28 of 30
New York City. Image © Sean Pavone via Shutterstock

Permeability Rate: Complying With Legislation and Protecting the Environment

Save this picture!
Can Architecture and Urban Planning Fight Back Against Climate Change? - Image 29 of 30
FL Residence by Anastasia Arquitetos. Image © Bruno Pinheiro

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Year in Review presented by Randers Tegl.

“When creating unique architecture, visionary ideas aren’t always enough. A unique look demands character, courage, and distinctive materials. And a format to achieve the extraordinary. At Randers Tegl, we aim to add a unique touch to exceptional brickworks by bringing premium bricks to life and into the world of architecture. Making the impossible possible. We are proud to be a part of unique architecture worldwide since 1911.”

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and projects. Learn more about our ArchDaily topics. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Image gallery

