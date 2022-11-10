Stefano Boeri Architetti Unveils Vertical Forest Towers for Dubai at COP27

Save this picture! Courtesy of Stefano Boeri Architetti

Stefano Boeri Architetti presented the designs for the Vertical Forest towers for Dubai during COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. The most populous city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be the next host of COP28 in 2023. Located near the mixed-use Opus building by Zaha Hadid Architects, the two new high rises of 190 and 150 meters are wrapped in green terraces, hosting 2,640 trees and 27,600 shrubs supported by greenhouses and hydroponic gardens. The ambitious project represents the first Vertical Forest prototype for the MENA (Middle East and North Africa), and it is the latest in an extended list of greenery-covered buildings by Boeri Architetti, including the Bosco Verticale in Milan, the Easyhome Huanggang in China, and a prototype of the First Dutch Vertical Forest.

The mega project commissioned by Impact One aims to robust the water system management in response to the arid climate in the MENA region and set a model for future buildings and urban developments. As such, the first Vertical Forest prototype in Dubai will operate under the principles of reuse and proper energy consumption.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Stefano Boeri Architetti

Sustainable aspects include urban forestry integration, fine dust particle absorption, microclimate regulation, and optimization of energy production from renewable sources. Photovoltaic surfaces will power the water desalination systems to serve the building's water cycle in addition to grey water recovery. The panels will produce 5,100 kWh of clean energy, stored in a system of hydrogen batteries, reducing the buildings' grid-based electricity usage.

The V-shape figure will frame Dubai's growing skyline, which targets Net Zero by 2050. The United Arab Emirates, along with an extended list of renowned firms, is already working on green prototypes like the New Tech District by URB and the Academic City by OMA to provide solutions to challenges in food availability, energy production, water harvesting, and zero-waste management in the region.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Stefano Boeri Architetti

The Vertical Forest towers in Dubai project is one of the several ambitious projects unveiled during the COP27 climate change conference, which is taking place until November 18 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. In an upgrade of the proposal presented in 2021, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) also unveiled the Urban Sequoia NOW. The tower will sequester carbon from the atmosphere lifecycle and increase the typical 60-year lifespan of the building.