Cities Embrace Climate Action Planning to Mitigate the Adverse Effects of Climate Change

Save this picture! CH House by ODDO architects. Image © Hoang Le photography

Cities across the globe are developing comprehensive action plans in order to create a coordinated response to the challenges of climate change. Targets and goals for consumption-based emissions are important for guiding strategic planning and decision-making, improving accountability, and communicating the direction of travel to businesses and the public. National and regional government officials are working with the private sector, international organizations, and civil society to create change at every level, from structural interventions in supply chains and industries to individual choices. This demonstrates a rising understanding of the role of cities in mitigating the adverse effects of rising temperatures.

According to the Smart Sustainable Cities: Reconnaissance Study report, cities are responsible for 67% of global energy demand and consume 40% of all energy. Urban centers are responsible for 70 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, contributing heavily to climate change, and are increasingly suffering from natural disasters. Cities are already experiencing the effects of climate change; local action plans and guidelines address these concerns and aim to offer localized suitable responses to the risks they are exposed to.

Save this picture! High Line Park, New York. Image © Iwan Baan

International organizations dedicated to acting on climate change have developed resources to help municipal governments guide sustainable urban strategies. One of these resources is the C40 Knowledge Hub, populated and maintained by C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group. According to their database, the number of cities developing comprehensive climate action plans is rising.

In 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, the Amsterdam City Doughnut was launched. The project is based on British economist Kate Raworth’s concept of the doughnut economy, an alternative model to the growth economy model. The model is now formally embraced by the municipality of Amsterdam as a starting point for public policy decisions. This is the first city in the world to make such a commitment, but the cities of Brussels, Melbourne, Berlin, and Sydney have started to fund initiatives to follow the example. The model aims to act as a compass that will empower the city to reach its climate, social and economic objectives without disadvantaging either part. Regarding climate efforts, the plan includes projects that improve water provisioning, carbon sequestration, biodiversity support, and energy harvesting.

Save this picture! Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Image © Ingus Kruklitis via Shutterstock

San Francisco has developed one of the most comprehensive and ambitious climate action plans targeting consumption and sector-based emissions. The 2021 Climate Action Plan was developed through an inclusive process that has put climate justice at its heart. The process brought together city departments, residents, community organizations, and businesses, with a particular focus on the inclusion of diverse communities. It focuses on cutting greenhouse gas emissions and connects to a separate hazard and climate resilience plan.

Save this picture! San Francisco. Image © Pung via Shutterstock

While most plans include a complex set of coordinated strategies, even singular regulations can have a significant impact on the way cities function and look. In late April, Southern California instituted major limitations on how residents can use water. Starting June 1, residents will only be allowed to irrigate their yards once a week. If conditions get worse, the district could enforce even stricter limitations, including an all-out ban on any non-essential outdoor irrigation. With an estimated 30% of a family’s daily water use going to outdoor irrigation, cutting down the watering can be an impactful way to save water. The strict watering limitations, combined with the high temperatures Southern California experiences during the summer months, residents might be forced to replace the lush lawns and abundant flower gardens with native drought-tolerant plants.

Save this picture! Textures House by Roberto Benito Arquitecto. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Designing around water scarcity isn’t as simple as getting rid of all the thirsty plants and replacing them with species better adapted to dry conditions. New design solutions are also considering other water-saving techniques like water harvesting, such as the capture and storage of rainwater, and greywater reuse. Amid regular drought conditions, city agencies are becoming more flexible when it comes to approving new regulations for requiring drought-tolerant plants, incentivizing the removal of turf grass, and even the reuse of water from sinks and showers.