The Best Architectural Models of 2022

In an age where we have been going from hyperrealistic renders to digital models to the realm of the metaverse, physical architectural models have almost become a thing of the past. Nonetheless, whether it's to showcase the final project or to be used as a tool to explore different solutions to the same problem during the design phase, some architects still consider physical models part of their design process.
With the end of 2022 just around the corner, we have decided to look back at all the architectural models from the projects published this year on ArchDaily. The following selection, grouped into section models, abstract models, intricate models, interactive models, and models that use unconventional materials, lists the best of this year's physical models by our community.
Section Models
Not being fully closed off on all sides, these section models give us a preview of the building's interior and exterior design.
Café Teri / NAMELESS Architecture
Prime Seafood Palace / Omar Gandhi Architect
Paddington Elizabeth Line Station / Weston Williamson + Partners
Ladan Shed / Johan Sundberg Arkitektur
Interactive Models
Physical models can serve as a tool to explain how a building is designed, how it works, or its materials. The following selection goes a little bit further by adding the possibility for interaction and exploration.
Tiffany Temporary Store Paris / OMA
Scale Less Installation / Colab-19 + MoBo
Invisible Architecture Installation / Alsar Atelier + Henry Guadrón
Models that use unconventional materials
There are many options when it comes to the choice of materials for architectural models. The chosen materials can say a lot about the architect's intention regarding the building's material or atmosphere.
333 Kingsland Road & Hackney New Primary School / Henley Halebrown Architects
Courtyard Restaurant in Our Village / Someone Studio
Zibo OCT Art Center / Studio Zhu-Pei
Abstract Models
Sometimes less is more indeed. Abstract models reduce the architecture to the very basics of what makes the building by showing only what's most important. Either it's the form, its relation to the context, or its relation to the human scale.
N290 NIU House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
Glowing Bicycle Station in Bergamo / Studio Capitanio Architetti
San Ignacio Tourist Information Center / ENNE Arquitectura
Piera House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
Intricate Models
Other times, depending on the design, abstract models aren't the best way to go, requiring a bit more detail. These intricate models showcase all the little things that make the design.
Timber Bridge in Gulou Waterfront / LUO studio
Yongchun Qiaoxinhong Red Vinegar Sightseeing Factory / LEL DESIGN STUDIO
Lieu des Savoirs Installation / Veronique Descharrieres + Sophie Berthelier
Museum of Modern Aluminum Thailand / HAS design and research
