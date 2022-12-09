The Best Architectural Models of 2022

Save this picture! 333 Kingsland Road & Hackney New Primary School / Henley Halebrown Architects. Image Courtesy of Henley Halebrown Architects

In an age where we have been going from hyperrealistic renders to digital models to the realm of the metaverse, physical architectural models have almost become a thing of the past. Nonetheless, whether it's to showcase the final project or to be used as a tool to explore different solutions to the same problem during the design phase, some architects still consider physical models part of their design process.

With the end of 2022 just around the corner, we have decided to look back at all the architectural models from the projects published this year on ArchDaily. The following selection, grouped into section models, abstract models, intricate models, interactive models, and models that use unconventional materials, lists the best of this year's physical models by our community.

Section Models

Not being fully closed off on all sides, these section models give us a preview of the building's interior and exterior design.

Café Teri / NAMELESS Architecture

Save this picture! Café Teri / NAMELESS Architecture. Image Courtesy of NAMELESS Architecture

Prime Seafood Palace / Omar Gandhi Architect

Save this picture! Prime Seafood Palace / Omar Gandhi Architect. Image Courtesy of Omar Gandhi Architect

Paddington Elizabeth Line Station / Weston Williamson + Partners

Save this picture! Paddington Elizabeth Line Station / Weston Williamson + Partners. Image Courtesy of Weston Williamson + Partners

Ladan Shed / Johan Sundberg Arkitektur

Save this picture! Ladan Shed / Johan Sundberg Arkitektur. Image Courtesy of Johan Sundberg Arkitektur

Interactive Models

Physical models can serve as a tool to explain how a building is designed, how it works, or its materials. The following selection goes a little bit further by adding the possibility for interaction and exploration.

Tiffany Temporary Store Paris / OMA

Save this picture! Tiffany Temporary Store Paris / OMA. Image Courtesy of OMA

Scale Less Installation / Colab-19 + MoBo

Save this picture! Scale Less Installation / Colab-19 + MoBo. Image Courtesy of Colab-19 + MoBo

Invisible Architecture Installation / Alsar Atelier + Henry Guadrón

Save this picture! Invisible Architecture Installation / Alsar Atelier + Henry Guadrón. Image Courtesy of Alsar Atelier + Henry Guadrón

Edificio Cabrera / Angas Kipa

Save this picture! Edificio Cabrera / Angas Kipa. Image Courtesy of Angas Kipa

Models that use unconventional materials

There are many options when it comes to the choice of materials for architectural models. The chosen materials can say a lot about the architect's intention regarding the building's material or atmosphere.

333 Kingsland Road & Hackney New Primary School / Henley Halebrown Architects

Save this picture! 333 Kingsland Road & Hackney New Primary School / Henley Halebrown Architects. Image Courtesy of Henley Halebrown Architects

Courtyard Restaurant in Our Village / Someone Studio

Save this picture! Courtyard Restaurant in Our Village / Someone Studio. Image © Yitong Wang

Zibo OCT Art Center / Studio Zhu-Pei

Save this picture! Zibo OCT Art Center / Studio Zhu-Pei. Image Courtesy of Studio Zhu-Pei

Oché House / EovaStudio

Save this picture! Oché House / EovaStudio. Image Courtesy of EovaStudio

Abstract Models

Sometimes less is more indeed. Abstract models reduce the architecture to the very basics of what makes the building by showing only what's most important. Either it's the form, its relation to the context, or its relation to the human scale.

N290 NIU House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

Save this picture! N290 NIU House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos. Image Courtesy of Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

Glowing Bicycle Station in Bergamo / Studio Capitanio Architetti

Save this picture! Glowing Bicycle Station in Bergamo / Studio Capitanio Architetti. Image Courtesy of Studio Capitanio Architetti

San Ignacio Tourist Information Center / ENNE Arquitectura

Save this picture! San Ignacio Tourist Information Center / ENNE Arquitectura. Image Courtesy of ENNE Arquitectura

Piera House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

Save this picture! Piera House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos. Image Courtesy of Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

Intricate Models

Other times, depending on the design, abstract models aren't the best way to go, requiring a bit more detail. These intricate models showcase all the little things that make the design.

Timber Bridge in Gulou Waterfront / LUO studio

Save this picture! Timber Bridge in Gulou Waterfront / LUO studio. Image Courtesy of LUO studio

Yongchun Qiaoxinhong Red Vinegar Sightseeing Factory / LEL DESIGN STUDIO

Save this picture! Yongchun Qiaoxinhong Red Vinegar Sightseeing Factory / LEL DESIGN STUDIO. Image © Qingyan Zhu

Lieu des Savoirs Installation / Veronique Descharrieres + Sophie Berthelier

Save this picture! Lieu des Savoirs Installation / Veronique Descharrieres + Sophie Berthelier. Image

Museum of Modern Aluminum Thailand / HAS design and research

Save this picture! Museum of Modern Aluminum Thailand / HAS design and research. Image Courtesy of HAS design and research

