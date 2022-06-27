We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Colombia
  5. Invisible Architecture Installation / Alsar Atelier + Henry Guadrón

Invisible Architecture Installation / Alsar Atelier + Henry Guadrón

Invisible Architecture Installation / Alsar Atelier + Henry Guadrón
Invisible Architecture Installation / Alsar Atelier + Henry Guadrón - Exterior Photography
© Alejandro Saldarriaga Rubio

© Alejandro Saldarriaga Rubio

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Installations & Structures
Bogotá, Colombia
  • Architects: Alsar Atelier, Henry Guadrón
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  196
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Homecenter
  • Lead Architects : Alejandro Saldarriaga Rubio
Invisible Architecture Installation / Alsar Atelier + Henry Guadrón - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Alejandro Saldarriaga Rubio

Text description provided by the architects. The public realm, by definition, should be a shared place that holds egalitarian respect between users. In the Latin American context, given the great social inequities present in it, public space tends to be a place where the minorities are affected by problems that are often "invisible" to a large portion of the urban population.

Invisible Architecture Installation / Alsar Atelier + Henry Guadrón - Interior Photography, Facade
© Alejandro Saldarriaga Rubio

Taking this problem into account, a collaborative workshop was held by IBO (Bogota Innovation Laboratory) so users of the public space, especially minorities, had the opportunity to materialize their issues with the public realm into architecture. Consequently, the design consists of an invisible structure that references the unheard or invisible voices of the public space of Bogotá. Said structure is a collaborative design experiment where the community itself was invited to write, into this invisible canvas, their ideas on how to improve public space.  The design's own identity is given by the words that users place in it.

Invisible Architecture Installation / Alsar Atelier + Henry Guadrón - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Alejandro Saldarriaga Rubio
Invisible Architecture Installation / Alsar Atelier + Henry Guadrón - Image 25 of 28
Model
Invisible Architecture Installation / Alsar Atelier + Henry Guadrón - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade
© Alejandro Saldarriaga Rubio
Invisible Architecture Installation / Alsar Atelier + Henry Guadrón - Image 27 of 28
Model
Invisible Architecture Installation / Alsar Atelier + Henry Guadrón - Exterior Photography
© Alejandro Saldarriaga Rubio

The intervention was placed in the Gabriel García Márquez Cultural Center and was active for 48 hours. The community actively participated in filling this space with their ideas and it became an exhibition that made its users listen to the invisible voices of Bogotá's public space.

Invisible Architecture Installation / Alsar Atelier + Henry Guadrón - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Alejandro Saldarriaga Rubio

Project location

Address:Bogotá, Colombia

Alsar Atelier
Henry Guadrón
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureColombia
Cite: "Invisible Architecture Installation / Alsar Atelier + Henry Guadrón" [Instalación Arquitectura Invisible / Alsar Atelier + Henry Guadrón] 27 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984258/invisible-architecture-installation-alsar-atelier-plus-henry-guadron> ISSN 0719-8884

