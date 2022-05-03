We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  5. Café Teri / NAMELESS Architecture

Café Teri / NAMELESS Architecture

Café Teri / NAMELESS Architecture

Coffee Shop
Yuseong-gu, Daejeon, South Korea, South Korea
  • Architects: NAMELESS Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  810
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Kyung Roh
  • Lead Architects : Unchung Na, Sorae Yoo
© Kyung Roh
Text description provided by the architects. The site is located below the eastern foot of Gyeryongsan Mountain in Daejeon, South Korea. Adjacent to the site where the mountains and plains meet, the entrance to the old trail is located. The new building starts from the topography of the trail from the village to the mountain.

© Kyung Roh
Plan - 1st Floor
© Kyung Roh
Section and Elevation
© Kyung Roh
In this place, two buildings are arranged to face each other around the central courtyard. The two buildings are slightly shifted apart and the walls of the building flow down into the yard. The artificial valley, where the distinction between the wall and the floor is blurred, creates a dynamic flow towards the forest.

© Kyung Roh
The fluid wall is continuous in the yard and in the interior space, connecting the inside and outside scenery through a stepped space. The uplifted terrain in the backyard forms a static spatiality. The inside and outside of the building become a place for people who come and go through the forest to rest and enjoy food.

© Kyung Roh
Section Detail 01
© Kyung Roh
The concrete bricks used to construct the architectural topography emphasize the continuity of the flowing space. On the other hand, the façade wall made of roughly broken bricks creates a difference in boundaries through the change of light, shadow, and time.

© Kyung Roh
Project location

Address:Yuseong-gu, Daejeon, South Korea

NAMELESS Architecture
Brick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopSouth Korea
Cite: "Café Teri / NAMELESS Architecture " 03 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981151/cafe-teri-nameless-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884
