Café Teri / NAMELESS Architecture

Project Designers : Taekgyu Kang, Changsoo Lee

City : Yuseong-gu, Daejeon, South Korea

Country : South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located below the eastern foot of Gyeryongsan Mountain in Daejeon, South Korea. Adjacent to the site where the mountains and plains meet, the entrance to the old trail is located. The new building starts from the topography of the trail from the village to the mountain.

In this place, two buildings are arranged to face each other around the central courtyard. The two buildings are slightly shifted apart and the walls of the building flow down into the yard. The artificial valley, where the distinction between the wall and the floor is blurred, creates a dynamic flow towards the forest.

The fluid wall is continuous in the yard and in the interior space, connecting the inside and outside scenery through a stepped space. The uplifted terrain in the backyard forms a static spatiality. The inside and outside of the building become a place for people who come and go through the forest to rest and enjoy food.

The concrete bricks used to construct the architectural topography emphasize the continuity of the flowing space. On the other hand, the façade wall made of roughly broken bricks creates a difference in boundaries through the change of light, shadow, and time.