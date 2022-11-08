Yongchun Qiaoxinhong Red Vinegar Sightseeing Factory / LEL DESIGN STUDIO

+ 43

Design Team : Sai Luo, Zhiming Wang, Ted Huang, Lu Liu, Qi Lv, Ruihao Yang

Interior Design : Sai Luo, Yiding Wang, Fan Zhang, Haoliang Yu, Kui Zou

Landscape Design : Sai Luo, Jing Shao, Yaya Zhou

Planning Team : Yang You, Yi Kang, Dan Zhu, Feng Li

Exhibition Design : Dan Zhu, Rui Zhou, Zhenni Huang, Zhai Zuo

Coordinators : Zizhao Wang, Sai Luo

Contractor : Jiahai Li, Yang Zhang, Qu Long, Shujing Lai, Xiaoli Wang, Xianghua Lu, Yuting Weng, Jianwei Lu, Ting Chen, Qiao Wang, Yiping Chen, Xingqiao Hu

Text : Sai luo, Kuai yu, Ruihao Yang

Planning Management : LAB

Curtainwall Consultant : Xiamen Shenhua Engineering Consulting Co.

City : Quanzhou

Country : China

Overall design: aging in local conditions, innovation in inheritance. Terrier * is the general name of a local unique natural environment (including land, mountains, rivers, climate, products, etc.) and people's customs and habits. Whether it can express local customs is, to some extent, the standard of whether the food is good. Yongchun has a unique natural environment suitable for brewing vinegar. It has good air and water quality. It also has the ancient technology of vinegar making and the tradition of every family brewing vinegar. In the overall design, we hope to create a park, so that visitors can fully experience the brewing of other red vinegar in the unique natural environment of Yongchun, and deeply experience the charm of brewing. At the same time, it is also hoped that visitors can experience the innovation of other vinegars of Yongchunhong in the inheritance of intangible cultural heritage, and perceive the combination of technology and craftsmanship.

In the overall layout, an open space with a clear view was reserved at the main entrance, which served as the place for the aging and display of other red vinegar - Gufa Vintage Plaza, and the corresponding building volume was intensively integrated into the east of the site. In this way, the remote mountains and river scenery are introduced to the ancient France aging square, forming a perfect place.

Organic integration of moving line. Through close cooperation with process engineers, through comparison and selection of various layouts and deduction, the production and sightseeing lines have been effectively integrated under extremely tight land use. They are independent, do not interfere with each other, and are organically linked. The design retains the chimney and old building facade of the original industrial heritage. In contrast, the new building is made of natural granite, steel, and other materials, forming a delicate dialogue between the old and the new, echoing the traditional and modern brand tone of the factory.

In the ancient method tour line in the front section of the park, the natural granite wall runs through the park, creating a pure and simple atmosphere, limiting the audience's sight, and enhancing the audience's perception of the natural and simple characteristics of red and other vinegar.

Ancient Method Workshop: Responding to Tradition with Contemporary. The ancient method workshop, which shows the whole process of traditional brewing process of Yongchun red vinegar, is the most important node of the sightseeing line. Here, visitors can further feel the inheritance and innovation of red vinegar culture.

Modern workshop, office area, and experience area. After visiting the ancient workshop, you can enter the modern workshop for sightseeing. You can visit the laboratory, large-scale fermentation, and filling production lines in the independent glass gallery.