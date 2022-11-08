Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Yongchun Qiaoxinhong Red Vinegar Sightseeing Factory / LEL DESIGN STUDIO

Yongchun Qiaoxinhong Red Vinegar Sightseeing Factory / LEL DESIGN STUDIO

Yongchun Qiaoxinhong Red Vinegar Sightseeing Factory / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, WindowsYongchun Qiaoxinhong Red Vinegar Sightseeing Factory / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, FacadeYongchun Qiaoxinhong Red Vinegar Sightseeing Factory / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Exterior PhotographyYongchun Qiaoxinhong Red Vinegar Sightseeing Factory / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Interior Photography, Living Room

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Factory, Museums & Exhibit, Renovation
Quanzhou, China
  • Design Team : Sai Luo, Zhiming Wang, Ted Huang, Lu Liu, Qi Lv, Ruihao Yang
  • Interior Design : Sai Luo, Yiding Wang, Fan Zhang, Haoliang Yu, Kui Zou
  • Landscape Design : Sai Luo, Jing Shao, Yaya Zhou
  • Planning Team : Yang You, Yi Kang, Dan Zhu, Feng Li
  • Exhibition Design : Dan Zhu, Rui Zhou, Zhenni Huang, Zhai Zuo
  • Coordinators : Zizhao Wang, Sai Luo
  • Contractor : Jiahai Li, Yang Zhang, Qu Long, Shujing Lai, Xiaoli Wang, Xianghua Lu, Yuting Weng, Jianwei Lu, Ting Chen, Qiao Wang, Yiping Chen, Xingqiao Hu
  • Text : Sai luo, Kuai yu, Ruihao Yang
  • Planning Management : LAB
  • City : Quanzhou
  • Country : China
Yongchun Qiaoxinhong Red Vinegar Sightseeing Factory / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Facade
© Qingyan Zhu

Overall design: aging in local conditions, innovation in inheritance. Terrier * is the general name of a local unique natural environment (including land, mountains, rivers, climate, products, etc.) and people's customs and habits. Whether it can express local customs is, to some extent, the standard of whether the food is good. Yongchun has a unique natural environment suitable for brewing vinegar. It has good air and water quality. It also has the ancient technology of vinegar making and the tradition of every family brewing vinegar. In the overall design, we hope to create a park, so that visitors can fully experience the brewing of other red vinegar in the unique natural environment of Yongchun, and deeply experience the charm of brewing. At the same time, it is also hoped that visitors can experience the innovation of other vinegars of Yongchunhong in the inheritance of intangible cultural heritage, and perceive the combination of technology and craftsmanship.

Yongchun Qiaoxinhong Red Vinegar Sightseeing Factory / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Qingyan Zhu
Yongchun Qiaoxinhong Red Vinegar Sightseeing Factory / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Exterior Photography
© Qingyan Zhu

In the overall layout, an open space with a clear view was reserved at the main entrance, which served as the place for the aging and display of other red vinegar - Gufa Vintage Plaza, and the corresponding building volume was intensively integrated into the east of the site. In this way, the remote mountains and river scenery are introduced to the ancient France aging square, forming a perfect place.

Yongchun Qiaoxinhong Red Vinegar Sightseeing Factory / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Exterior Photography
© Qingyan Zhu
Yongchun Qiaoxinhong Red Vinegar Sightseeing Factory / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Exterior Photography
© Qingyan Zhu

Organic integration of moving line. Through close cooperation with process engineers, through comparison and selection of various layouts and deduction, the production and sightseeing lines have been effectively integrated under extremely tight land use. They are independent, do not interfere with each other, and are organically linked. The design retains the chimney and old building facade of the original industrial heritage. In contrast, the new building is made of natural granite, steel, and other materials, forming a delicate dialogue between the old and the new, echoing the traditional and modern brand tone of the factory.

Yongchun Qiaoxinhong Red Vinegar Sightseeing Factory / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Image 33 of 43
circulation
Yongchun Qiaoxinhong Red Vinegar Sightseeing Factory / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Exterior Photography
© Qingyan Zhu
Yongchun Qiaoxinhong Red Vinegar Sightseeing Factory / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Qingyan Zhu

In the ancient method tour line in the front section of the park, the natural granite wall runs through the park, creating a pure and simple atmosphere, limiting the audience's sight, and enhancing the audience's perception of the natural and simple characteristics of red and other vinegar.

Yongchun Qiaoxinhong Red Vinegar Sightseeing Factory / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Qingyan Zhu
Yongchun Qiaoxinhong Red Vinegar Sightseeing Factory / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Qingyan Zhu

Ancient Method Workshop: Responding to Tradition with Contemporary. The ancient method workshop, which shows the whole process of traditional brewing process of Yongchun red vinegar, is the most important node of the sightseeing line. Here, visitors can further feel the inheritance and innovation of red vinegar culture.

Yongchun Qiaoxinhong Red Vinegar Sightseeing Factory / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Image 35 of 43
exploded diagram
Yongchun Qiaoxinhong Red Vinegar Sightseeing Factory / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Qingyan Zhu
Yongchun Qiaoxinhong Red Vinegar Sightseeing Factory / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Interior Photography
© Qingyan Zhu

Modern workshop, office area, and experience area. After visiting the ancient workshop, you can enter the modern workshop for sightseeing. You can visit the laboratory, large-scale fermentation, and filling production lines in the independent glass gallery.

Yongchun Qiaoxinhong Red Vinegar Sightseeing Factory / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Qingyan Zhu

Project location

Address:Quanzhou, Fujian, China

LEL DESIGN STUDIO
GlassSteelConcrete

Cite: "Yongchun Qiaoxinhong Red Vinegar Sightseeing Factory / LEL DESIGN STUDIO" 08 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991809/yongchun-qiaoxinhong-red-vinegar-sightseeing-factory-lel-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

© Qingyan Zhu

永春侨新红粬醋观光工厂 / 渤岳建筑设计

