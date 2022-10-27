Oché House / EovaStudio

+ 32

Houses, Renovation • La Línea de la Concepción, Spain Architects: EovaStudio

Photographs : Fernando Alda

Manufacturers : Cortizo Cerámica La Unión , Inducerama , Pavimentos Rojas , Vejerano Sociedad Cooperativa Andaluza

Lead Architects : Juan José Baena, Marta Gómez, Joanna Jedrus

Structural Engineering : Luis García Arrabal

Construction Company : Construcciones Javier Guzmán

Program : vivienda, reforma

City : La Línea de la Concepción

Country : Spain

Text description provided by the architects. Barely 500 meters from the border with Gibraltar, between the Bay of Algeciras and the Alboran Sea, lies the historic center of La Línea de la Concepción, a small urban nucleus of low-density and longitudinal structure formed by single-family dwellings and pedestrian streets.

The plot where the dwelling is developed has a narrow and elongated morphology, almost at the limit of the conditions necessary for habitability, with barely 3.5 meters wide and 15 meters long. In contrast, the south orientation of the plot and the magnificent views towards the Rock of Gibraltar made it possible to provide suitable conditions of natural light, ventilation, and attractive visuals for a dwelling with a low budget and difficult execution conditions.

The first decision was to build two load-bearing party walls of perforated ceramic brick, an economical material manufactured to be coated. Still, during the construction of the house, the clients agreed to leave it exposed for the final finish. These walls, as well as providing color and texture, act as a thermal accumulator, improving the bioclimatic behavior of the house.

On the other hand, the decision to situate the night-time and service areas on the lower levels of the dwelling allowed for the inclusion of a singular space of greater height that would visually connect all the exterior spaces of the plot, using a direct and continuous gesture formalized as a vault that simultaneously embraces and decompresses the area. In turn, light clay ceramic vaults, used as formwork for the roof of the dwelling, complete the interior envelope without any other cladding than the scant natural lime rendering that covers the walls fitted with installations in the wet areas.

These simple operations ensure that each area has a direct relationship with outdoor space (courtyard, terrace and roof), that there is a visual link between all the house spaces, and that the sunlight continuously crosses all the levels of the dwelling.