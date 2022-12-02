Submit a Project Advertise
World
N290 NIU House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, FacadeN290 NIU House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos - Interior PhotographyN290 NIU House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, SinkN290 NIU House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyN290 NIU House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Madrid, Spain
  • Design Team : Fran Silvestre, Andrea Baldo, Gino Brollo, Laura Bueno
  • Project Management : Francisco Moreno
  • Niu Architects : Mauro Díaz, Jaime Rabell, Susana León
  • Industrial Engineering : Jaime Gorgues
  • Engineering : Mar Querol
  • Finance : Maria José Uhrich
  • Technical Consultant : Julio García
  • Interior Design : Alfaro Hofmann
  • City : Madrid
  • Country : Spain
N290 NIU House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Jesús Orrico

Text description provided by the architects. The NIU project arose as a way to innovate on construction systems, seeking to increase precision in the materialization of architecture and, through these solutions, to improve the quality of human environments, making them more sustainable and healthier.

N290 NIU House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Jesús Orrico

In NIU's systematized architecture, each N290 is the same and at the same time different from the rest. The adaptation of the model to their landscape makes them unique. Its insertion into the topography, in this case over a slope, leads the project to an accommodation of an access staircase that becomes a project in itself. The house saves and circumvents the imposing pine trees that characterize the house.

N290 NIU House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos - Image 22 of 30
Model
N290 NIU House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Jesús Orrico
N290 NIU House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos - Image 24 of 30
Model

The configuration of the house is made around a central courtyard, which reminds us of an impluvium. Four pieces with the same morphology, open on the long sides and closed on the short sides, are radially intertwined generating four outdoor spaces with different characters. An exterior space for the day area, another for the kitchen, an exterior space related to the bedrooms, and another that functions as a pedestrian entrance area. The interior spaces of the house extend to the exterior, with exactly the same dimension, like a carpet that gives continuity to the spatial sequence. Thus, the habitable volume is extended and only the shade and the climate control will tell us whether we are inside or outside.

N290 NIU House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Jesús Orrico
N290 NIU House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Glass
© Jesús Orrico
N290 NIU House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Jesús Orrico

The building envelope is materialized by a piece of extruded aluminum. The metallic sheen of the aluminum helps to integrate the house into its surroundings as it adopts the tones of the garden around it and its appearance is modified during the day, as the temperature of the light changes. We are fascinated by the sensation this evokes when we implement each house with this system, the result is simultaneously identical and unique.

N290 NIU House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Chair, Courtyard
© Jesús Orrico

