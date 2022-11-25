Submit a Project Advertise
Zibo OCT Art Center / Studio Zhu-Pei

Zibo OCT Art Center / Studio Zhu-Pei

Zibo OCT Art Center / Studio Zhu-Pei - Exterior PhotographyZibo OCT Art Center / Studio Zhu-Pei - Exterior Photography, FacadeZibo OCT Art Center / Studio Zhu-Pei - Exterior PhotographyZibo OCT Art Center / Studio Zhu-Pei - Interior Photography, ColumnZibo OCT Art Center / Studio Zhu-Pei - More Images+ 37

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Gallery
Zibo, China
  • Design Principal : Pei Zhu
  • Design Team : Wilson Nugroho Markhono, Yina Luo Moore, Changchen You, Shun Zhang, Yian Liu, Ming Ji, Yanhong Chen, Ling Liu
  • Client : Zibo OCT Group CO., LTD.
  • City : Zibo
  • Country : China
Zibo OCT Art Center / Studio Zhu-Pei - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Weiqi Jin

Text description provided by the architects. Zibo OCT Art Center, an introverted experimental work, is in an open area far away from the city. Its architectural form is conceived from the traditional Chinese academy-“Heyuan”, a central courtyard surrounded by several houses.

Zibo OCT Art Center / Studio Zhu-Pei - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Weiqi Jin
Zibo OCT Art Center / Studio Zhu-Pei - Image 42 of 42
sketch
Zibo OCT Art Center / Studio Zhu-Pei - Exterior Photography
© Weiqi Jin

This porous, eaves-out, and ring-shaped building with a huge roof overhang is related to the local culture and responds to the specific climate. It also highlights the publicity of the building. Under the environment of shade and rain, people can also do semi-outdoor activities.

Zibo OCT Art Center / Studio Zhu-Pei - Interior Photography
© Weiqi Jin
Zibo OCT Art Center / Studio Zhu-Pei - Exterior Photography
© Weiqi Jin

The central courtyard, a void space, can be transformed into a gathering space, especially for the opening of the exhibition. When it’s a rainy day, semi-outdoor activities are permitted in the corridor. The building is a sponge-like porous building, which can accommodate many people, create a lot of shadows, achieve shading and shelter from the rain, etc.

Zibo OCT Art Center / Studio Zhu-Pei - Interior Photography, Facade
© XIA ZHI PICTURES
Zibo OCT Art Center / Studio Zhu-Pei - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Weiqi Jin

The architecture is simple and relatively rough with its material characteristics, such as concrete roofs, masonry stone walls, and so on. The hyperboloid roof sags due to gravity in nature, which also brings good tension to space. Although people are in a seemingly rectangular and simple space, due to the change of the roof, the homogeneous space becomes very tense.

Zibo OCT Art Center / Studio Zhu-Pei - Exterior Photography
© Weiqi Jin
Zibo OCT Art Center / Studio Zhu-Pei - Interior Photography, Column
© Weiqi Jin

Some places will be tight, and some will be loose, reflecting the sense of movement and strength of the building. The roof is made of rough fair-faced concrete poured on-site. The method of laying the walls is based on local rough masonry stone walls commonly used by locals, which is characteristic of northern China, especially in Shandong Province.

Zibo OCT Art Center / Studio Zhu-Pei - Interior Photography, Windows
© Weiqi Jin
Zibo OCT Art Center / Studio Zhu-Pei - Interior Photography, Column
© Weiqi Jin

The creative thinking of Zibo OCT Art Center is a profound experiment focusing on structural form and tectonic expressiveness. Like all the past works, it has always been fascinating to explore column-free, horizontally extended structural forms and tectonic expressiveness while shaping porous, sponge architecture with a wandering experience.

Zibo OCT Art Center / Studio Zhu-Pei - Exterior Photography
© XIA ZHI PICTURES

Project location

Address:Zibo, Shandong, China

© XIA ZHI PICTURES

淄博华侨城艺术中心 / 朱锫建筑设计事务所

